Modified On Jun 06, 2022 11:37 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

The SUV’s touchscreen infotainment supports Android Auto and will get Apple CarPlay compatibility in a couple of months

Apple CarPlay does not work in the XUV700 right from launch.

The compatibility is likely to be rolled out from August this year.

At launch, even Android Auto was not present, but was introduced this January.

Once available, dealers will inform customers who can get CarPlay installed through a software update.

Mahindra XUV700 owners know full well that their prized toy does not haveApple CarPlay compatibility even when 9 months have rolled by since the SUV’s launch. But, their wait is about to end this August as the UV major will roll-out a software update that will likely get CarPlay working in the XUV700.

The much-talked-about car’s AX range gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, the carmaker did not receive the certification for its usage, so all the cars were sold without Android Auto and Apple CarPlay initially. The infotainment supported the apps but the buyers couldn’t just use it.

In January, the application was rolled out for the Android users. Owners of the XUV700 were informed by their respective dealers, and, with a software update, Android Auto was made available. But, iPhone users, who were promised about the availability of Apple CarPlay compatibility from January itself, were made to wait. Mercifully, they would not have to sit tight any longer.

Related: Like Mahindra’s XUV700? You Might Have To Wait For Up To 2 Years To Get One

The XUV700 is still plagued with high waiting periods, primarily due to the shortage of semiconductor and chipsets. As things stand, the wait time is between 18 and 24 months, depending upon the variant. The carmaker is working toward reducing the waiting period, since it will soon launch the Scorpio N.

The Mahindra XUV700 is currently one of the most popular SUVs on sale. It’s offered in MX and AX trims, the latter getting the option of a seven-seater (in addition to standard five-seater). Its expansive equipment list includes dual 10.25-inch displays for the touchscreen and the driver display, panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate control, up to seven airbags, a 360-degree camera and ADAS (adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist).

Read More on : XUV700 on road price