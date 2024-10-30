7 Things The Skoda Kylaq Can Get Over The Maruti Fronx And Toyota Taisor

Modified On Oct 30, 2024 04:08 PM By Dipan for Skoda Kylaq

From a more potent turbo-petrol engine to a sunroof, here are 7 things the Kylaq can get over the Fronx-Taisor duo

Skoda’s most affordable offering in India, the Skoda Kylaq, will be revealed soon, and while we await more details about this sub-4m SUV, the Czech carmaker has confirmed that it will feature a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Apart from the engine, it will also come with a range of features to compete with other subcompact SUVs and crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor. We have already detailed a list of things the Kylaq will get over the segment leader Maruti Brezza, and now let us take a look at what it could get over the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor duo.

More Powerful Turbo-petrol engine

Skoda has confirmed that the Kylaq will be powered by a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, also used in the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia. This engine delivers 115 PS and 178 Nm and can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

In comparison, the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor also feature a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, but it produces 100 PS and 148 Nm, which is 15 PS and 30 Nm less than the Skoda SUV.

6 Standard Airbags

The Skoda Kylaq will come with six airbags, just like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor. However, the Kylaq is expected to offer six airbags as standard from its base variant, unlike the Fronx and Taisor, which offer them from the Delta Plus (O) and G variants, respectively. The lower variants of the Fronx and Taisor come with only dual front airbags.

Ventilated And Electrically Adjustable Seats

The Kylaq is expected to feature power-adjustable front seats with a ventilation function. In contrast, the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor only offer manual adjustment and height adjustment is limited to the driver seat.

Leatherette Seat Upholstery

The Kylaq is expected to offer a more premium seating experience with leatherette upholstery, and leatherette padding might also be seen on the door pads. On the other hand, the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor come with fabric seats, even in their higher-spec variants.

Bigger Touchscreen

The Kylaq is expected to feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the larger Kushaq and Slavia. In comparison, the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor offer a 9-inch unit, which is also offered in the Brezza.

A Digital Driver's Display

The Kylaq is also expected to feature a fully digital driver’s display, similar to the Kushaq and Slavia. The Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor come with an instrument cluster that includes analogue dials for the speedometer and tachometer, along with a multi-information display (MID) for additional vehicle information.

Single-pane Sunroof

While the Maruti Brezza comes with a single-pane sunroof, the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor do not offer this popular feature. However, a single-pane sunroof is expected to be offered with the Kylaq.

Price And Rivals

The Maruti Fronx is priced between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh, while the Toyota Taisor is priced from Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 13.08 lakh.

The Skoda Kylaq is expected to be priced from Rs 8.50 lakh. It will rival the likes of subcompact SUVs including the Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, while also serving as a competitor to the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor sub-4m crossovers.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

