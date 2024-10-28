These 5 Images Of The Camouflaged Skoda Kylaq Give Us An Idea About Its Exterior Design

Modified On Oct 28, 2024 02:40 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Kylaq

Although the Kylaq draws design inspiration from the Kushaq, it also features new design elements such as LED DRLs and a split headlights setup integrated into the bumper

The Skoda Kylaq is set to be the first subcompact SUV by the Czech automaker in India, built under the ‘India 2.5’ project. The Kylaq will be based on the MBQ-A0 IN platform, which also underpins the Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia. The Kylaq sub-4m SUV will have the same silhouette and overall design as the Kushaq while incorporating distinctive styling elements that give it a modern flair. Skoda is yet to reveal the Kylaq’s design in flesh on November 6, but we have got some close-up shots of its camouflaged exterior. Here’s what we observed:

Front

The Kylaq maintains the typical Skoda-like appearance at the front, thanks to its signature grille design. However, the LED daytime running lights (DRLs) are sleeker than those on existing Skoda models, with the headlights positioned below the DRLs. The Kylaq features a split headlight setup, but it does not include dedicated fog lights.

Side

The Kylaq looks very similar to the Skoda Kushaq from this angle, especially due to the high window line. Adding to its SUV appeal are the roof rails and blacked out 17-inch alloy wheels provided on this prototype. However, the alloy wheels on the production model are likely to feature a dual-tone effect as seen with the production-spec Kushaq.

Rear

Skoda’s subcompact SUV gets wraparound tail lights with inverted L-shaped LED internal elements. It also gets an extended roof spoiler and a shark-fin antenna.

Powertrain Details

Skoda will offer the Kylaq with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which makes 115 PS and 178 Nm. It will be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq could be priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO as well as sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

