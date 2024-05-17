5-door Maruti Jimny From India Now Gets Heritage Edition In Australia

Modified On May 17, 2024 09:18 AM By Sonny for Maruti Jimny

It gets the same retro decals as the 3-door Heritage Edition that debuted last year

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a lot of potential for cosmetically enhanced limited edition variants as seen in international markets, like Australia. The 5-door Jimny that debuted in India is sold there as the Jimny XL and it now gets a Heritage Edition, limited to just 500 units.

Unique Design Details

The Jimny Heritage edition was first launched for the 3-door version in Australia in March 2023. Its 5-door version gets the same red and orange decals along the side with red mud flaps. There’s a Jimny Heritage logo decal as well which includes the rhino. Suzuki Australia will offer this in five exterior shades - white, green, black, grey and ivory.

There are no changes to the interior as far as we know.

Why Is It Called The Heritage Edition?

The Jimny nameplate may only recently have made its debut in India, but the Japanese lightweight off-roader has been known by that name globally for decades. Its 5-door version that debuted here has made its way to other right-hand-drive markets as well as the Jimny XL, including Australia. In the past, these kinds of 3-door off-roaders used to come with bright decals, and this new Heritage Edition pays homage to those styling details.

Jimny Features In Summary

The Jimny comes fairly well equipped, with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also comes with comforts like auto AC, cruise control, power windows all around and LED headlights.

The safety features on offer include six airbags, rear-view parking camera, electronic stability program and traction control. In its Aussie-spec, it also gets some driver assist systems like auto emergency braking, lane departure warning and high-beam assist.

No Mechanical Changes

In both India and Australia, the Jimny comes with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine (105 PS/ 134 Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual with the choice of a 4-speed automatic. It gets 4x4 as standard.

Price and Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny takes on the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha 3-door, while being a rugged alternative to sub-4m SUVs. It is priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read More on : Jimny on road price