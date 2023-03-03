Modified On Mar 03, 2023 07:14 PM By Rohit for Maruti Jimny

The limited edition SUV gets some cosmetic differences over the standard Jimny including red mud flaps and special decals

The Suzuki Jimny Heritage edition is limited to just 300 units.

It celebrates the SUV’s 4x4 heritage from the 1970s till the 1990s.

Offered in four colours: White, Bluish Black Pearl, Jungle Green and Medium Grey.

Its features include a seven-inch touchscreen and front power windows; cruise control given a miss.

Powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine (102PS/130Nm) as the standard model, but only with the five-speed MT.

Maruti will launch the five-door Jimny in India soon; expect it to get special editions as well.

Suzuki has rolled out a new limited edition of the three-door Jimny in Australia called the “Heritage” edition. The carmaker says the new special edition of the off-roader, limited to just 300 units, celebrates its 4x4 heritage from the 1970s till the 1990s.

Unique Details Of The “Heritage” Edition

The Heritage edition essentially has some cosmetic differences over the standard three-door model. These include red mud flaps (with “Suzuki” embossing on the rear), a special Jimny Heritage boot mat, “Heritage” decals above the rear wheel arches, and a “Heritage” pack.

Suzuki is offering the Heritage edition in four exterior shades: White, Bluish Black Pearl, Jungle Green, and Medium Grey.

While there aren’t any details on the Jimny Heritage edition’s interior, Suzuki doesn’t seem to have tinkered with it at all. The limited edition SUV gets the same fabric seats as the standard model.

Related: This 3-door Jimny Tissue Box Is The Coolest Accessory For Your Maruti Jimny

What Features Does It Get?

The retro-inspired, limited-edition Jimny maintains modern comforts. It mostly gets the same equipment as the regular Jimny such as a seven-inch touchscreen system, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, LED projector headlights, front power windows, and climate control. However, it does miss out on cruise control.

Its safety kit includes a reversing camera, six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), and traction control. It even gets some driver assist systems including high-beam assist, auto-emergency braking, and lane departure warning.

Also Read: These Are The Top 5 Kits To Convert Your Maruti Jimny Into A Mini G-Wagen

No Changes Under The Hood

The Jimny Heritage edition continues with the regular model’s 1.5-litre petrol engine (102PS/130Nm) and 4WD, but it is offered only with the five-speed manual gearbox, whereas Suzuki provides the standard Jimny with an optional four-speed automatic as well.

Jimny In India

Maruti Suzuki will soon launch the five-door Jimny, which was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo, at a likely starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a more practical version of the popular off-roader, thanks to a longer wheelbase creating more legroom at the back. It will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine only (105PS/134Nm), mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. The India-spec Jimny also gets 4WD as standard. We are expecting the carmaker to offer some market-specific limited editions of the SUV as well.