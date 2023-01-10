Modified On Jan 10, 2023 07:07 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar

Mahindra has made small but impactful changes to make its lifestyle SUV more affordable

The rear-wheel drive Thar gets a new 1.5-litre diesel and the existing 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine options.

Gets minor cosmetic changes to the exterior and new colours too.

The RWD Thar comes with a new centre console without the low-range transfer case.

Prices for the Thar now start at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar, the SUV known for its off-roading capabilities and eye-catching road presence, has just recently got new rear-wheel drive variants. It may look exactly the same as the regular 4WD Thar at first, but there are many small changes to the RWD version when it comes to the interiors, powertrains and off-roading abilities. Here are the five key things, that differentiate the RWD Thar from the 4WD version:

1. Powertrain

Specifications RWD Thar 4WD Thar Engine 1.5-litre diesel 2.0-litre petrol 2.2-litre diesel 2.0-litre petrol Power 118PS 152PS 132PS 152PS Torque 300Nm 320PS 300Nm Up to 320PS Transmission Six-speed MT Six-speed AT Six-speed MT/ Six-speed AT Six-speed MT/ Six-speed AT

Both versions of the Thar come with choice of petrol and diesel engines, but the details set them apart. The new RWD Thar is offered with the existing 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed automatic, and the new 1.5-litre diesel engine with the manual shifter. The 4WD variants continue to get the choice of manual and automatic transmissions with both the 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel units.

2. Off-Roading Capabilities

There are a few differences for the RWD Thar apart from the obviously absent drive for the front axle that distinguishes it from the 4WD Thar. While the basics like washable floor with drain plugs, front and rear welded tow hooks, and tow hitch protection are common on both versions, the RWD Thar gets an electronic brake locking differential only with the diesel engine option. It also misses out on the mechanical locking differential completely. While the RWD Thar may not be as capable as its 4WD sibling, it is still quite capable off the tarmac.

3. Changes Inside

The most noticeable difference in the cabin of the RWD Thar is the absence of the low-range transfer case. In its place, you now get a small storage space which you can use to keep your phone, keys or loose change. Also, because there is no transfer case, the space behind the gear lever is now more accessible.

4. Changes Outside

The rear-wheel-drive variants of the Mahindra Thar do not come with the ‘4X2’ badging, like the 4WD variants which come with ‘4X4’ badging all around. Additionally, the RWD Thar is only available with the hard-top roof option while the 4WD gets the choice of a convertible soft-top. Mahindra also introduced two new colour options to the RWD Thar: Blazing Bronze and Everest White, which were previously unavailable on the 4WD Thar.

5. Price

Ex-Showroom Price Range Thar RWD Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh (Introductory) Thar 4WD Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh

Prices for the RWD Thar start at Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom), making it more affordable than the entry-level 4WD Thar by Rs 3.60 lakh. Keep in mind, that these introductory prices are for the first 10,000 customers only and will be hiked once that limit is reached.

While more affordable, the RWD Thar also has the same shortcomings as the regular Thar. If you’re hoping for a more practical Thar, you should wait for the upcoming five-door version slated to launch by 2024, or the upcoming Maruti Jimny that will debut at Auto Expo 2023.

