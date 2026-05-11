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    2026 Tesla Model Y vs Volvo EC40: Find Out Which Luxury EV Makes More Sense For You

    Both Tesla and Volvo bring a global pedigree to India's premium EV space, and have their unique DNAs and strengths. Which one wins? Let’s find out

    Published On May 11, 2026 10:03 AM By Yashein

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    Model Y vs EC40

    The premium electric SUV segment in India has never had more compelling options. Tesla made its much-anticipated debut in the country with the Model Y, which is a global car that needs no introduction. Facing it is the Volvo EC40, the Swedish automaker's electric SUV that carries the brand's legendary reputation for safety and Scandinavian sophistication. 

    Both are priced upwards of Rs 50 lakh, both are loaded with technology, and neither will make you compromise on range. If you are shopping in this bracket, these two deserve your attention. In this report, we take you through their dimensions, colour options, features, powertrains, pricing, and safety. Let's break it all down: 

    Price

    Model

    Tesla Model Y

    Volvo EC40

    Price (ex-showroom)

    From Rs 59.89 lakh to Rs 67.89 lakh 

    Rs 59 lakh
    • At the entry level, the two cars are remarkably close in price, separated by less than Rs 1 lakh.

    • However, the Model Y is available in multiple variants, going all the way up to Rs 67.89 lakh, while the EC40 comes in a single, fully-loaded variant at Rs 59 lakh.

    • Since the Tesla is around Rs 9 lakh more expensive if you go with the top-spec variant, we expect it to offer a few extras over the Volvo. 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Tesla Model Y

    Volvo EC40

    Difference

    Length

    4969 mm 

    4440 mm

    +529 mm

    Width

    1982 mm

    1873 mm

    +109 mm

    Height 

    1668 mm 

    1591 mm 

    +77 mm

    Wheelbase

    3040 mm 

    2702 mm

    +338 mm
    • The Tesla Model Y is substantially larger than the Volvo EC40 in every single dimension, and these are not marginal differences.

    Tesla Model Y side profile
    VolVo EC40

    • The wheelbase gap of 338 mm is massive and reflects directly into significantly more rear-seat legroom and a far more spacious cabin overall.

    • It is worth noting that the Model Y figures mentioned above are from the long-wheelbase Model Y L variant launched in India in April, which has an extended 3,040 mm wheelbase.

    • The larger dimensions also make the Model Y offer better road presence, while the EC40 remains a compact option to consider. 

    Seating layouts:

    The Volvo EC40 is a strict 5-seater with two rows. The Tesla Model Y is available in both 5-seater and 6-seater (2+2+2) configurations, with the Model Y L adding a third row, making it far more versatile for larger families.

    Colour Options

    Tesla Model Y

    Volvo EC40

    Cosmic Silver 

    Sand Dune

    Quick Silver 

    Onyx Black

    Ultra Red

    Fjord Blue

    Glacier Blue 

    Silver Dawn 

    Diamond Black 

    Crystal White 

    Pearl White (multi-coat)

    Vapour Grey 

    Stealth Grey 

    Sage Green 

    Cloud Blue 
    • The EC40 offers an extra shade over the Model Y. 

    • Except for the Stealth Grey, all options of the Model Y come at an additional cost. Want to know the price of these colours? Check out this story.

    Powertrains 

    Model 

    Tesla Model Y 

    Volvo EC40 

    Battery specification

    Not mentioned 

    Not mentioned

    Not mentioned 

    78 kWh

    Drivetrain 

    Rear-wheel drive 

    Rear-wheel drive Long range 

    All-wheel drive

    All-wheel drive

    Claimed range 

    500 km 

    622 km 

    681 km 

    530 km

    Motor(s)

    Single

    Single

    Dual 

    Dual 

    Acceleration (0 to 100 kmph)

    5.9 seconds 

    5.6 seconds

    5 seconds

    4.7 seconds 
    •  The Tesla Model Y offers a clear advantage if your focus is on having an EV with a claimed range that’s on the higher side. Even the base Model Y at 500 km is competitive.

    Tesla Model Y front design
    VolVo EC40

    • The EC40's 530 km range is respectable, though it sits at the lower end of this comparison.

    • On performance, the EC40 punches back with a 0-100 kmph time of 4.7 seconds, making it quicker than all three Model Y variants in this comparison. 

    • The EC40 comes only in a single AWD configuration with no rear-wheel drive option. 

    Features

    Feature

    Tesla Model Y

    Volvo EC40

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    Flush door handles 

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    16-inch touchscreen

    9-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    ✅(wired)

    Instrument Cluster

    12.3-inch display 

    Head-up Display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    18-speaker audio system

    13-speaker Harman Kardon 

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone

    Dual-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated and heated front seats

    Power-reclining seats in the second row

    Ventilated rear seat 

    Rear entertainment screen 

    Powered seats

    Yes (both driver and co-driver) 

    Yes (both driver and co-driver) 

    Panoramic glass roof 

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Powered tailgate 

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    Multiple 

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Front and rear sensors 

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    ✅*

    *(Full Self Driving (FSD) as an optional extra
    •  Both SUVs cover the expected premium features well. You get a panoramic roof, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, ADAS, and connected car technology.

    Tesla Model Y dashboard
    VolVo EC40

    • The EC40 has the upper hand in one key area: it retains a conventional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, so the driver has a dedicated display.

    • However, the Tesla offers more amenities such as power-reclining rear seats, a rear entertainment screen, more speakers, and rear ventilated seats as well. 

    • Tesla's Full Self-Driving remains its trump card as an optional extra. It cannot be activated in India yet due to regulatory restrictions, but it remains a future-proof investment.

    • However, in terms of safety, Volvo's reputation as one of the world's safest automakers gives it a few points. Tesla's credentials are strong globally, but Volvo's commitment to safety as a brand philosophy is unmatched.

    CarDekho Says 

    Choose the Tesla Model Y if you are going to be chauffeured around more often than being behind the wheel. While its strong brand image makes it a desirable option in India, its main edge over the Volvo comes from its wider powertrain choices, extra features, the flexibility of a third row, and the fact that it is the more efficient car in this comparison. 

    Choose the Volvo EC40 if driving intuitiveness comes first. While it's not the most feature-loaded or largest or even the most efficient in its price range, the EC40 is a good all-rounder SUV. It offers excellent safety, quick acceleration, and does more than enough in all other departments. Notably, it is also slightly cheaper than the Tesla. 

    In the end, the Tesla wins on comfort, efficiency and tech, while the Volvo wins on safety pedigree, proven reliability, and driver-friendliness. Choose the one that speaks to what you value behind the wheel. As usual, we recommend that you take a test drive of both these cars before booking it. 

    Other EVs worth considering in this space:

    • Hyundai Ioniq 5: Looks unique on the road and has a spacious, airy cabin that feels more like a living room than a car. One of the best EVs you can buy under Rs 50 lakh in India.
    • Kia EV6: Built on the same platform as the Ioniq 5, but feels sportier to drive and look at. Charges incredibly fast and offers a feature-rich cabin.
    • BMW iX1: If having a German luxury badge on your EV matters to you, the iX1 is the most accessible way to get one without spending a lot.
    • BYD Sealion 7: Costs significantly less than both the Model Y and EC40, but does not feel like it. Strong range, a loaded feature list, and blistering performance in AWD form make it very hard to ignore.
    • BYD Seal: The Sealion 7's sedan cousin. Sits lower, looks sleeker, and is even quicker, hitting 100 kmph from a standstill in just 3.8 seconds. A great pick if you prefer a sporty car over an SUV.
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