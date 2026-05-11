2026 Tesla Model Y vs Volvo EC40: Find Out Which Luxury EV Makes More Sense For You

The premium electric SUV segment in India has never had more compelling options. Tesla made its much-anticipated debut in the country with the Model Y, which is a global car that needs no introduction. Facing it is the Volvo EC40, the Swedish automaker's electric SUV that carries the brand's legendary reputation for safety and Scandinavian sophistication.

Both are priced upwards of Rs 50 lakh, both are loaded with technology, and neither will make you compromise on range. If you are shopping in this bracket, these two deserve your attention. In this report, we take you through their dimensions, colour options, features, powertrains, pricing, and safety. Let's break it all down:

Price

Model Tesla Model Y Volvo EC40 Price (ex-showroom) From Rs 59.89 lakh to Rs 67.89 lakh Rs 59 lakh

At the entry level, the two cars are remarkably close in price, separated by less than Rs 1 lakh.

However, the Model Y is available in multiple variants, going all the way up to Rs 67.89 lakh, while the EC40 comes in a single, fully-loaded variant at Rs 59 lakh.

Since the Tesla is around Rs 9 lakh more expensive if you go with the top-spec variant, we expect it to offer a few extras over the Volvo.

Dimensions

Parameter Tesla Model Y Volvo EC40 Difference Length 4969 mm 4440 mm +529 mm Width 1982 mm 1873 mm +109 mm Height 1668 mm 1591 mm +77 mm Wheelbase 3040 mm 2702 mm +338 mm

The Tesla Model Y is substantially larger than the Volvo EC40 in every single dimension, and these are not marginal differences.

The wheelbase gap of 338 mm is massive and reflects directly into significantly more rear-seat legroom and a far more spacious cabin overall.

It is worth noting that the Model Y figures mentioned above are from the long-wheelbase Model Y L variant launched in India in April, which has an extended 3,040 mm wheelbase.

The larger dimensions also make the Model Y offer better road presence, while the EC40 remains a compact option to consider.

Seating layouts: The Volvo EC40 is a strict 5-seater with two rows. The Tesla Model Y is available in both 5-seater and 6-seater (2+2+2) configurations, with the Model Y L adding a third row, making it far more versatile for larger families.

Colour Options

Tesla Model Y Volvo EC40 Cosmic Silver Sand Dune Quick Silver Onyx Black Ultra Red Fjord Blue Glacier Blue Silver Dawn Diamond Black Crystal White Pearl White (multi-coat) Vapour Grey Stealth Grey Sage Green — Cloud Blue

The EC40 offers an extra shade over the Model Y.

Except for the Stealth Grey, all options of the Model Y come at an additional cost. Want to know the price of these colours? Check out this story.

Powertrains

Model Tesla Model Y Volvo EC40 Battery specification Not mentioned Not mentioned Not mentioned 78 kWh Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Long range All-wheel drive All-wheel drive Claimed range 500 km 622 km 681 km 530 km Motor(s) Single Single Dual Dual Acceleration (0 to 100 kmph) 5.9 seconds 5.6 seconds 5 seconds 4.7 seconds

The Tesla Model Y offers a clear advantage if your focus is on having an EV with a claimed range that’s on the higher side. Even the base Model Y at 500 km is competitive.

The EC40's 530 km range is respectable, though it sits at the lower end of this comparison.

On performance, the EC40 punches back with a 0-100 kmph time of 4.7 seconds, making it quicker than all three Model Y variants in this comparison.

The EC40 comes only in a single AWD configuration with no rear-wheel drive option.

Features

Feature Tesla Model Y Volvo EC40 Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 19-inch alloy wheels 19-inch alloy wheels Flush door handles ✅ ❌ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 16-inch touchscreen 9-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅(wired) Instrument Cluster ❌ 12.3-inch display Head-up Display ✅ ❌ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 18-speaker audio system 13-speaker Harman Kardon Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Climate Control Dual-zone Dual-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated and heated front seats ✅ ✅ Power-reclining seats in the second row ✅ ❌ Ventilated rear seat ✅ ❌ Rear entertainment screen ✅ ❌ Powered seats Yes (both driver and co-driver) Yes (both driver and co-driver) Panoramic glass roof ✅ ✅ Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Powered tailgate ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags Multiple 7 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Front and rear sensors ✅ ✅ Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅* ✅

Both SUVs cover the expected premium features well. You get a panoramic roof, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, ADAS, and connected car technology.

*(Full Self Driving (FSD) as an optional extra

The EC40 has the upper hand in one key area: it retains a conventional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, so the driver has a dedicated display.

However, the Tesla offers more amenities such as power-reclining rear seats, a rear entertainment screen, more speakers, and rear ventilated seats as well.

Tesla's Full Self-Driving remains its trump card as an optional extra. It cannot be activated in India yet due to regulatory restrictions, but it remains a future-proof investment.

However, in terms of safety, Volvo's reputation as one of the world's safest automakers gives it a few points. Tesla's credentials are strong globally, but Volvo's commitment to safety as a brand philosophy is unmatched.

CarDekho Says

Choose the Tesla Model Y if you are going to be chauffeured around more often than being behind the wheel. While its strong brand image makes it a desirable option in India, its main edge over the Volvo comes from its wider powertrain choices, extra features, the flexibility of a third row, and the fact that it is the more efficient car in this comparison.

Choose the Volvo EC40 if driving intuitiveness comes first. While it's not the most feature-loaded or largest or even the most efficient in its price range, the EC40 is a good all-rounder SUV. It offers excellent safety, quick acceleration, and does more than enough in all other departments. Notably, it is also slightly cheaper than the Tesla.

In the end, the Tesla wins on comfort, efficiency and tech, while the Volvo wins on safety pedigree, proven reliability, and driver-friendliness. Choose the one that speaks to what you value behind the wheel. As usual, we recommend that you take a test drive of both these cars before booking it.

Other EVs worth considering in this space: