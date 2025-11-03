5 Things To Know About 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line Ahead Of Its Launch Tomorrow

The new Venue N Line will be offered in two variants: N6 and N10

Hyundai will launch the 2025 Venue N Line tomorrow alongside the standard Venue. Offered in two familiar variants: N6 and N10, the N Line version of the sub-4 metre SUV will come powered by a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine available with both manual and automatic transmissions. To stand apart from its regular identity, it does sport plenty of cosmetic tweaks. Here are five things you need to know about it:

Sportier Look

The 2025 Venue N Line adds several sportier touches. While lighting elements are similar to standard, a new dark chrome grille with N Line badging at the front adds to its bling. There’s a prominent red accent at the bottom running across the body. There are N Line badges on the fenders, and red brake callipers look racy, complemented by the stylish 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. To wrap up the cool look, it has a wing-type roof spoiler at the back. Besides, it also gets dual-tip exhausts. You can check out the design differences between the standard Venue and Venue N Line here.

The Venue N Line is available in five monotone shades: Hazel Blue, Dragon Red, Abyss Black, Titan Grey, and Atlas White. The red, white, and blue colour shades can also be had with an Abyss Black roof for a dual-tone finish.

Stepping Inside

Inside, the Venue N Line gets an all-black cabin with red highlights and stitching throughout. The seats are upholstered in the same theme. The dashboard layout is similar to the standard Venue, but the steering wheel is unique to the N Line and features the ‘N’ logo along with dedicated buttons for Drive Mode and Traction Mode

The gear lever and seats also carry the N branding, and the Sunrise Red ambient lighting runs across the centre console. Both front and rear occupants get centre armrests with cupholders.

Features & Safety

The Venue N Line comes loaded with features like dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and driver display, ventilated front seats, auto AC with rear vents, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and multi-drive modes.

On the safety front, it gets six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, all-wheel disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, parking sensors at both ends, and a level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

Under The Hood

The 2025 Venue N Line is powered by a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, with two transmission options and the specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed manual / 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) Power 120 PS Torque 172 Nm

While the powertrain options are being carried forward from the current Hyundai Venue, we expect that N Line, being the sportier cousin, will get an aggressive setup for steering, suspension and possibly brakes too, making the 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line more exciting.

Expected Price and Rivals

Hyundai is expected to price the 2025 Venue N Line around Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is supposed to be a sportier version of the 2025 Venue. Upon launch, it will continue to rival subcompact SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, and Nissan Magnite.