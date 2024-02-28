Modified On Feb 28, 2024 04:53 PM By Rohit for Skoda Sub 4 Meter SUV

The new Skoda SUV is slated for a market launch by March 2025, with prices likely to start from Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

One of the big new launches slated for 2025 will be the new Skoda sub-4m SUV, which was confirmed recently. It will be slotted below the Kushaq in Skoda’s India portfolio and will be the carmaker’s new entry-level SUV offering.

Here are five things that will be in common between the new sub-4m SUV and the Skoda Kushaq:

Premium Design And Styling

Based on the first design sketch teaser that Skoda shared of its upcoming sub-4m SUV, we are expecting its fascia to have premium styling and butch design touches like the Kushaq. So, expect it to have a split-headlight setup and the butterfly pattern for the grille as seen on modern Skoda offerings.

Shared Platform

Skoda will be utilising the Kushaq’s MQB-A0-IN platform for developing its Tata Nexon-rivalling SUV. However, it will be tailored to adhere to the sub-4m segment rules.

For reference, the same platform also underpins the Skoda Slavia sedan and the Volkswagen twins of the SUV and sedan, namely the Taigun and Virtus.

Similar Features List

Kushaq's 10-inch touchscreen image used for reference purposes only

The Kushaq is a fairly well-equipped compact SUV with amenities such as a 10-inch touchscreen, cruise control, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats. We are expecting at least some key features (if not all) from those mentioned above to be available on the new Skoda sub-4m SUV too, which would put it in a competitive position alongside its feature-loaded rivals.

A Robust Safety Net

In terms of safety as well, we can expect the new Skoda SUV to have some commonalities with the Kushaq whose safety suite includes up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a reversing camera. We also hope Skoda equips its upcoming sub-4m SUV with a 360-degree camera, a feature that’s already present on some of its key rivals including the Maruti Brezza and Kia Sonet. However, it is too early to tell if Skoda will start offering ADAS tech for its India lineup.

Another important factor of the Kushaq’s safety parameter is its Global NCAP score of five stars. Since the new SUV will also be based on the same platform, we anticipate it will offer similar levels of occupant protection as well.

The Smaller Powertrain

While the Kushaq comes with a choice of two turbo-petrol engines (1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol), Skoda is likely to offer the smaller powertrain on its new SUV. This would allow it to be priced competitively making full use of the segment’s benefits for smaller displacement engines. We are expecting the new model to come with the same 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options too.

Launch Timeline, Expected Price And Rivals

The Skoda sub-4m SUV is slated to go on sale by March 2025, with prices expected to start from Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will square off against the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the Maruti Fronx sub-4m crossover.

