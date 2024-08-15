Published On Aug 15, 2024 12:51 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Test drives of the Thar Roxx will start on September 14, while bookings are scheduled to commence on October 3

Customer deliveries of the SUV to begin from Dussehra 2024.

Mahindra is offering the Thar Roxx in two broad trims: MX and AX.

Exterior highlights include all-LED lighting and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Cabin is made up of dual-tone theme with soft touch materials and features white upholstery.

Features on board include dual 10.25-inch displays, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS.

Gets both petrol and diesel engines with MT and AT options; 4WD limited to diesel variants.

Prices of the SUV start from Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

One of the most anticipated SUV launches of 2024 was the Mahindra Thar 5-door (now called the Mahindra Thar Roxx) and it has now gone on sale with prices starting from Rs 12.99 lakh. Alongside the various details shared by the carmaker, it has also divulged some key information about bookings and deliveries of the SUV.

Test Drives, Bookings And Deliveries

Mahindra will commence test drives of the Thar Roxx from September 14. Bookings for the SUV will open from October 3, while customer deliveries are slated to begin from Dussehra 2024.

Details Of Mahindra Thar Roxx

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in two broad trims – MX and AX – which are further divided into the following sub-variants:

MX - MX1, MX3, and MX5

AX - AX3L, AX5L, and AX7L

Mahindra has given the Thar Roxx a 6-slat grille, LED headlights with C-shaped LED DRLs, and LED tail lights. The SUV comes with 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and chunky bumpers. It is being offered in a total of seven colour options, all of which are provided with a black roof as standard.

Features And Safety Tech

The features list of the Thar Roxx is decked up with dual 10.25-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), ventilated front seats, and a wireless phone charger. Other features on board include a panoramic sunroof, a 6-way powered driver seat, and a 9-speaker Harman Kardon music system.

Mahindra is offering the elongated Thar with safety tech such as a 360-degree camera, six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and hill ascent and descent control. The SUV also gets some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which include autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Details

The Thar Roxx is available with both petrol and diesel engines, details of which are as follows:

Specification 2-litre Turbo-petrol 2.2-litre Diesel Power Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 370 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD^ RWD, 4WD*

^RWD- Rear-wheel-drive

*4WD- 4-wheel-drive

Price Range And Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). That said, Mahindra is yet to disclose prices of the 4WD variants of the Thar Roxx. The Mahindra Thar Roxx rivals the 5-door Force Gurkha, while acting as a bigger and more premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny and the 3-door Mahindra Thar.

