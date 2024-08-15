5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Exterior Explained In 10 Images

Published On Aug 15, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The elongated Thar gets a fresh fascia, bigger alloy wheels and, and new tail lights at the rear

After a series of spy shots and multiple teasers, the Mahindra Thar Roxx (5-door version of the Thar) has been launched at Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Over the 3-door, the Thar Roxx not only features an extra set of doors, but some new design details as well. Let’s have a look at the exterior of the bigger Thar in 10 real-life images.

Up front, the Thar Roxx gets a 6-slat grille, which is divided into two parts, unlike the 7-slat grille on the regular 3-door Thar. The new elements also include LED headlights with circular LED DRLs, and gets a silver treatment on the front bumper. The positioning of the fog lamps however remains identical to that of the 3-door Thar.

From the side, you can see the inclusion of extra doors and an increased wheelbase. It features a triangular-ish rear quarter glass panel. Another noticeable element is the rear door handle, which is mounted on the C-pillar.

The ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) on the Thar Roxx get the ‘Thar’ branding, while you can also spot a camera bulge on the lower part of the ORVMs. This indicates that the Thar Roxx features a 360-degree camera setup.

`The Thar Roxx also gets newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels, which are a size bigger than those on the regular Thar.

On the driver’s side, you also get a Thar Roxx badge on the front fender, while there’s also a ‘4X4’ moniker at the rear fender.

At the rear, you get a tailgate-mounted spare wheel in the typical Thar fashion. The rear bumper gets a silver treatment too, while it also gets updated C-shaped internal elements in the LED tail lights.

Also Check Out: Here Are All The Features The Mahindra Thar Roxx Base MX1 Variant Comes Packing

Powertrain Options

Mahindra offers the Thar Roxx with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. The specifications are detailed below:

Engine 2-Litre Turbo-Petrol 2.2-Litre Diesel Power 162 PS 152 PS Torque 330 Nm 330 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* Drivetrain 2WD,4WD^ 2WD,4WD^

*2WD: Two-Wheel-Drive/4WD - Four-Wheel-Drive

^AT: Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Price & Rivals

The prices for the petrol variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx start at Rs 12.99 lakh, while the diesel variants are priced from Rs 13.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The detailed price list for the bigger Thar is set to be disclosed soon. It takes on the Force Gurkha 5-door, while being a bigger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price