5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Exterior Explained In 10 Images
Published On Aug 15, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar ROXX
The elongated Thar gets a fresh fascia, bigger alloy wheels and, and new tail lights at the rear
After a series of spy shots and multiple teasers, the Mahindra Thar Roxx (5-door version of the Thar) has been launched at Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Over the 3-door, the Thar Roxx not only features an extra set of doors, but some new design details as well. Let’s have a look at the exterior of the bigger Thar in 10 real-life images.
Up front, the Thar Roxx gets a 6-slat grille, which is divided into two parts, unlike the 7-slat grille on the regular 3-door Thar. The new elements also include LED headlights with circular LED DRLs, and gets a silver treatment on the front bumper. The positioning of the fog lamps however remains identical to that of the 3-door Thar.
From the side, you can see the inclusion of extra doors and an increased wheelbase. It features a triangular-ish rear quarter glass panel. Another noticeable element is the rear door handle, which is mounted on the C-pillar.
The ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) on the Thar Roxx get the ‘Thar’ branding, while you can also spot a camera bulge on the lower part of the ORVMs. This indicates that the Thar Roxx features a 360-degree camera setup.
`The Thar Roxx also gets newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels, which are a size bigger than those on the regular Thar.
On the driver’s side, you also get a Thar Roxx badge on the front fender, while there’s also a ‘4X4’ moniker at the rear fender.
At the rear, you get a tailgate-mounted spare wheel in the typical Thar fashion. The rear bumper gets a silver treatment too, while it also gets updated C-shaped internal elements in the LED tail lights.
Powertrain Options
Mahindra offers the Thar Roxx with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. The specifications are detailed below:
|
Engine
|
2-Litre Turbo-Petrol
|
2.2-Litre Diesel
|
Power
|
162 PS
|
152 PS
|
Torque
|
330 Nm
|
330 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*
|
Drivetrain
|
2WD,4WD^
|
2WD,4WD^
*2WD: Two-Wheel-Drive/4WD - Four-Wheel-Drive
^AT: Torque Converter Automatic Transmission
Price & Rivals
The prices for the petrol variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx start at Rs 12.99 lakh, while the diesel variants are priced from Rs 13.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The detailed price list for the bigger Thar is set to be disclosed soon. It takes on the Force Gurkha 5-door, while being a bigger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.
