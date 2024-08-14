Modified On Aug 14, 2024 11:34 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra has revealed the features of the Thar Roxx’s entry-level MX1 variant, which is priced at Rs 12.99 lakh for the petrol and Rs 13.99 lakh for the diesel

Mahindra Thar Roxx launched at Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

During the event, Mahindra revealed the base MX1 variant’s features list.

Highlights include 10.25-inch infotainment, push-button start and six airbags (as standard).

Gets 162 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 152 PS 2.2-litre diesel engine options.

Full variant-wise pricing and features are to be revealed on August 15.

Mahindra has launched the much-anticipated 5-door Thar Roxx in India at Rs 12.99 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 13.99 lakh for the diesel model (both prices, introductory ex-showroom). For now, Mahindra has revealed only the base MX1 variant’s pricing and the full variant-wise price list is expected tomorrow on August 15.

Along with revealing the prices, Mahindra has also announced the top features the entry-level Thar Roxx will come packing with, which is what we have explained in this article.

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1: Features Onboard

Despite being an entry-level variant, the base Thar Roxx MX1 comes with a decent amount of features. On the outside, it comes with LED projector headlights, LED tail lamps and 18-inch steel wheels.

Comfort and convenience features on board the Thar Roxx MX1 include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry with push button start, manual AC with rear vents, height adjustable driver’s seat, USB-C charging ports and 60:40 split rear seat functionality. On the safety front, it gets six airbags (as standard), rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and three-point seatbelts for all occupants.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Features On Higher-end Variants

Higher-end trims of the Thar Roxx further come with additional niceties such as automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, steering-mounted audio controls and ventilated front seats. It will get more safety kit such as front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Engine Options

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will be offered with a 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine, both having a more powerful output than the Thar 3-door. Detailed specifications of the engines have been mentioned in the table below:

Specification Thar Roxx Turbo-Petrol Thar Roxx Diesel Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power (PS) 162 PS 152 PS Torque (Nm) 330 Nm 330 Nm Transmission Options 6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter Drivetrain Options Rear-wheel drive / Four-wheel drive

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx rivals the Force Gurkha 5-door and is a larger alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. For similar money, you can also consider compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Honda Elevate.

