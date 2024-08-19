5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 Base Variant Detailed In 10 Images

Modified On Aug 19, 2024 04:26 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Despite being an entry-level variant, the Mahindra Thar Roxx still comes with all the necessary features to keep you satisfied

One of the most anticipated cars of 2024, the Mahindra Thar Roxx, has been launched in India at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The elongated Thar is available to buy in six variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L. Until now, we have given you a detailed look at how the Thar Roxx looks like in its top-spec variant. In this report, we are going to give an in-depth coverage of the off-roader in its base-spec MX1 variant.

Exterior Design

Up front, the entry-level Mahindra Thar Roxx looks similar to the top-end version. It gets the same body-coloured six-slat grille, flanked by the circular LED headlights, but without the C-shaped DRLs. The bumper in this variant is finished in all-black (higher variants get a contrasting silver finish) and the MX1 variant doesn’t get fog lamps.

One of the important highlights in the side profile is the presence of 18-inch steel wheels, giving the off-roader a rugged look. It continues to come with body cladding for a tough look and side steps for easier ingress and egress. The roof in this variant is finished and is finished in black, giving it a dual-tone look.

Just like the top model, the rear continues to feature LED tail lamps. However, the rear bumper gets a single-tone black finish as opposed to the dual-tone black and silver look the higher-end versions get.

Interior Design

Inside, the Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 variant gets a dual-tone black and beige dashboard. But this being a base variant, there are some differences. For starters, the top part of the dashboard and door pads are finished in hard plastics as opposed to the soft touch finish found in the top-end AX7L variant.

The entry-level Thar Roxx gets blacked-out fabric seats instead of the beige leatherette upholstery found in the higher-end model. These black fabric seats would be easier to maintain, especially if you take it off-road.

Another important highlight here is the presence of analogue dials from the Thar 3-door instead of the digital driver’s display.

Features Onboard

Despite being a base variant, the Mahindra Thar Roxx still comes with a decent amount of equipment. Highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment (without Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), manual AC with rear vents, steering-mounted audio controls, all four power windows, a four-speaker sound system, height adjustable driver’s seat and remote locking and unlocking.

Safety features include six airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, three-point seatbelts for all occupants and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. You will have to step up the variant lineup for niceties such as automatic climate control, sunroof (both single-pane and panoramic), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats and ADAS.

Engine Options

The entry-level Mahindra Thar Roxx gets two engine options, details of which have been mentioned in the table below:

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 Petrol Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 Diesel Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power (PS) 162 PS 152 PS Torque (Nm) 330 Nm 330 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive

Do note that the Mahindra Thar Roxx is also available with an automatic transmission as well as four-wheel drive options. But for that you have to get the higher variants. You can check out the Thar Roxx’s variant-wise powertrain options here.

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 is priced at Rs 12.99 lakh for the petrol and Rs 13.99 lakh for the diesel version (both prices, ex-showroom). It rivals the Force Gurkha 5-door and is a larger alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

