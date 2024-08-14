Modified On Aug 14, 2024 10:14 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar ROXX

It gets a new 6-slat grille, a premium looking cabin, both petrol and diesel engine options, and a lots of modern features

The 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched after a long wait and its prices start from Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The bigger version of the Thar gets a slightly different looking fascia, two extra doors, a white cabin, and many new features compared to its 3-door version, and it comes with more powerful powertrains. If you haven’t had a chance to glance at the Thar Roxx yet, you can check it out in this detailed gallery.

Exterior

Up front, the Thar Roxx has a new 6-slat grille finished in black and round LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs.

The bumper, fog lamps, and indicators have also been slightly tweaked. However, the wheel arches are the same as the 3-door version.

From the sides, you get an idea about the extended length of the Thar, and you also notice the two extra doors, C-pillar mounted vertical rear door handles, and a metal side step.

It also gets 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

At the back, the design includes LED tail lights with C-shaped inserts, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and a chunky bumper.

Interior

It gets a dual-tone black and while dashboard with leatherette padding and copper stitching. The dashboard houses round AC vents, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

The front seats get white leatherette upholstery, and they also come with a ventilation function. These seats also have the name “Thar” embossed in them on the backrest.

The rear seats also get a similar treatment with white upholstery, and they come with a centre armrest with cupholders.

Features & Safety

Apart from the dual 10.25-inch screens and the ventilated front seats, the Thar Roxx also gets automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a Harman Kardon sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, and a wireless phone charger.

Mahindra is also offering the higher trims of the Thar Roxx with the panoramic sunroof while the lower-spec variants get a single-pane unit.

In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold and descent control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera. Mahindra is also offering the Thar Roxx with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Powertrain

Mahindra offers the Thar Roxx with two engine options: a 2-litre turbo petrol engine (161 PS and 330 Nm), and a 2.2-litre diesel engine (152 PS and 330 Nm).

Both these engines are offered with a 6-speed manual transmission, and a 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission.

Just like the 3-door version, the 5-door Thar Roxx also comes with both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive setups.

Expected Price & Rivals

Prices of the 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx start from Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and the variant-wise prices will be revealed soon. It is a direct rival to the 5-door Force Gurkha, while serving as a bigger and more premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

