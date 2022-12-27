Modified On Dec 27, 2022 12:50 PM By Rohit for Honda City Hybrid

This past year was a big step towards the democratisation of this safety feature, previously reserved for cars far pricier

With the focus shifting more and more towards improved vehicle safety every passing year, most carmakers are working on making their newest models as safe as possible. While the usual set of safety features includes multiple airbags and electronic stability control, one that’s getting more popular in the Indian mass market is advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

In case you were wondering which cars got ADAS for the first time in 2022 in India, take a look at the list below:

1) Honda City Hybrid

Honda introduced the strong-hybrid option on its most famous sedan nameplate, the City, in India in 2022. Along with the greener alternative, the carmaker also brought its ADAS tech to India.

The ADAS-equipped hybrid sedan is offered in a single fully loaded ZX trim.

This safety suite on board the City Hybrid consists of collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation, auto high beam assist, and lane-keep assist.

It is priced at Rs 19.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2) Kia EV6

The EV6 marked the introduction of electric vehicles by Kia in India. It also debuted the carmaker’s ADAS technology in our market.

It comes in two variants: GT Line rear-wheel drive (RWD) and GT Line all-wheel drive (AWD).

Kia offers ADAS as standard on the EV6. It packs a full suite of safety features such as forward-collision warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Prices for the EV6 CBU import start from Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

3) Fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson

In early 2022, we had reported Hyundai’s plans to start offering ADAS on its India-spec models. Well, the carmaker kept its word and rolled out this safety feature with the fourth-generation Tucson that went on sale in August in the same year.

The midsize SUV is offered in two trims: Platinum and Signature. The ADAS features are reserved for the range-topping Signature trim whose prices start from Rs 30.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Its ADAS suite includes forward-collision warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision assist, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning and high beam assist.

4) BYD Atto 3

BYD’s debut product for the electric SUV space in our market was the Atto 3.

The EV is available in a single fully loaded variant as a locally assembled offering, priced at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Its equipment list is loaded with premium features including ADAS tech that comprises adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring system and rear cross-traffic alert.

5) Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota recently debuted the third-generation Innova with the ‘Hycross’ suffix in India.

The MPV, which boasts of multiple firsts, also gets ADAS tech for the first time.

It will be sold in five broad trims: G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX(O). However, only the top-spec ZX (O) trim will come with ADAS features.

Its ADAS suite encompasses adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, forward-collision warning, and a blind-spot monitor.

Honorary Mentions

Although MG and Citroen don’t offer the full suite of ADAS tech on the ZS EV and facelifted C5 Aircross respectively, the former does get blind-spot assist (covering lane keep assist functionality) and rear cross-traffic alert. The French SUV, on the other hand, comes with blind-spot monitor and driver drowsiness detection.

