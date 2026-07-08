2026 Nissan Tekton Global Debut Tomorrow: Here Are The Top 5 Things You Should Know About

The wait for the all-new Nissan Tekton is almost over, as the upcoming model is set to make its official global debut tomorrow. Although Nissan is yet to reveal all the details, the teasers released so far and the spy shots captured have offered a glimpse of its design and hinted at some of the features it could pack. With the unveiling now just around the corner, here's a quick look at everything we know about the Nissan Tekton ahead of its big debut.

Baby Patrol, Coming Your Way!

Nissan is positioning the Tekton as the "Baby Patrol", and as a result, the upcoming SUV is expected to borrow several design cues from its larger sibling. The teasers released so far reveal a Patrol-inspired front fascia featuring sleek LED headlights connected by a bold grille with multiple horizontal slats. The grille also integrates connected LED DRLs, along with a striking red accent strip that runs across the width of the front end. Adding to its imposing stance is a high-set, sculpted bonnet adorned with prominent 'Tekton' lettering. The front bumper is also expected to feature chunky styling elements, sharp creases, and a rugged skid plate, all of which should further enhance the SUV's muscular road presence.

In profile, the Tekton will boast a squared-off silhouette that will give it a strong road presence, along with sporty touches on the door panels.

Other design highlights expected to be a part of the package include 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, thick body cladding, tall roof rails, and a C-pillar-mounted rear door handle that will help reduce the overall visual bulk and help with a minimalistic look.

At the rear, the sporty design theme is expected to be carried here as well, with a very sleek and sharp-looking tailgate, a large integrated roof spoiler, and a sharply raked rear windshield. From what we have seen in the teaser so far, the LED taillights here are ‘C-shaped’ and are connected by an LED lighting strip running between them and also house the Nissan badge at the centre. Moving further down, to enhance the overall sporty credentials, the rear bumper is expected to house thick cladding along with sharp elements, a faux skid plate, and a prominent silver applique.

Will The Interior Be Similar To The Duster?

The interior of the upcoming Nissan Tekton is also expected to offer a premium and upmarket experience. While Nissan is yet to reveal the cabin officially, spy shots suggest that the SUV will share its overall dashboard design, materials, and ergonomics with the 2026 Renault Duster. The dashboard is likely to feature a contemporary cockpit layout with a neatly integrated screen setup that is slightly angled towards the driver, giving the cabin a more driver-focused feel.

Higher variants are expected to come equipped with premium features such as leatherette seat upholstery, soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door pads, steering-mounted controls, and a sleek gear selector for the DCT variants. In terms of practicality and comfort, the Tekton is also expected to offer adjustable headrests, rear AC vents, front and rear armrests, a parcel shelf, and 60:40 split-folding rear seats, while the spacious cabin and large glass area should contribute to an airy and comfortable experience.

Features And Safety

The new Tekton is expected to be a well-rounded package, with Nissan likely equipping it with a host of contemporary features to make it a strong contender in its segment. The SUV is also expected to carry over the feature suite from the 2026 Renault Duster, which includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google built in, a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, an electrically operated tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, powered and ventilated front seats with lumbar support adjustment, 48-colour ambient lighting, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold, keyless entry, push button start, driving and steering modes, air purifier, connected car tech, and a wireless phone charger.

*Image used of Renault Duster for representation purposes

In terms of safety, the Tekton’s safety net is expected to comprise equipment like 6 airbags, a Level-2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera with blind-spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), traction control, brake assist, hill hold assist, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear wiper with defogger, auto-dimming IRVM, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

The Nissan Tekton is expected to be offered across various engine and transmission combinations, combining both petrol and strong hybrid options. The powertrain department will most likely be shared with the recently launched Renault Duster, and hence the same 1-litre and 1.3-litre turbo petrol engines and a 1.8-litre turbo petrol engine with a strong hybrid powertrain are expected to be powering the Tekton. While the strong hybrid powertrain will remain automatic-exclusive, the turbo petrol options will get both manual and automatic gearbox options, which diversifies the overall line-up.

*Image used of Renault Duster for representation purposes

Here’s a detailed look at the engine specifications of the Tekton:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol 1.8-litre turbo petrol with strong hybrid No. of Cylinders 3 4 4 Power (PS) 100 PS 163 PS 160 PS Torque (Nm) 166 Nm 280 Nm TBA Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT 8-speed DHT

MT - Manual Transmission, DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), DHT - Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

Like the Duster, we expect Nissan to bring in the strong hybrid powertrain sometime later this year.

2026 Nissan Tekton: Expected Price And Rivals

Pricing-wise, we expect the 2026 Tekton to cost between Rs 11.30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the SUV will continue to compete in the compact SUV segment, taking on models such as the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and the German siblings, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

CarDekho Says…

The Nissan Tekton has already managed to generate plenty of excitement ahead of its debut, thanks to its intriguing teasers and the promise of a fresh package. If the final product delivers on its design, features, and value proposition, it could emerge as a strong contender in its segment. With the official reveal just around the corner, all eyes are now on the Tekton to see whether it can live up to the growing anticipation.