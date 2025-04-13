2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: 5 Things To Know Ahead Of Its Launch Tomorrow

The 2025 Tiguan R Line also introduces the third-gen model on our shores, which with a new look, more features and an updated safety suite

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R Line is all set to launch tomorrow on our shores. The sportier SUV will also mark the new generation update for the name, bringing in new looks, even more features, an updated safety suite and even more power to the table. If you are interested in the 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, here is a list of 5 things you should know about the upcoming SUV.

Exterior

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is basically the sportier version of the Tiguan. As a result, it gets an aggressive bumper design with a large black airdam with sharp cuts and creases. A sleek black grille is present between the twin pod headlights and keen eyed viewers can also see the “R” badge on it.

The 2025 Tiguan R-Line rides on 19-inch alloy wheels. It also gets body-coloured door handles, ORVMs, and silver-coloured roof rails. There are muscular haunches above the wheel arches, though, the overall silhouette is more or less reminiscent of the older car.

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes with connected LED taillamps, a chrome strip around the bumper, and a Tiguan badge right below the number plate. The R-Line also comes with a roof-mounted spoiler and has a sportier design for the bumpers.

Interior

Inside, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line gets the new dashboard that’s offered in all new age VWs in the international market. The layered dashboard is primarily finished in black with silver and glossblack plastic elements giving it added contrast. It also gets fancy ambient lighting elements. It also has a minimalist look, courtesy of the large 15-inch touchscreen, where most of the features are bunched into it. The seats are wrapped in black leatherette to match the dashboard theme.

Features And Safety

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes with a freestanding 15-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25 inch digital drivers display, heads-up display, triple zone auto AC, heated front seats with massage functionality, a panoramic sunroof and 30 colour ambient lighting

The safety suite of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line includes 9 airbags (as standard), a rear parking camera with front and rear parking sensors, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) tech such as lane change assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision avoidance.

Powertrain

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes with a single petrol engine, the technical specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre TSI engine Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed dual clutch transmission Drivetrain All-wheel drive (AWD)

Although this unit is the same as what was on offer with the old Tiguan, it produces 14 more PS. The 2025 Tiguan R-Line also comes with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), which electronically adjusts the suspension stiffness depending on the drive mode selected.

Price And Rivals

The prices of the Tiguan R-Line will be revealed tomorrow, but we expect it to cost around Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom) as it will be a fully imported model. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross along with the BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.