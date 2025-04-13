All
    2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: 5 Things To Know Ahead Of Its Launch Tomorrow

    Modified On Apr 13, 2025 01:07 PM By Kartik

    1K Views
    The 2025 Tiguan R Line also introduces the third-gen model on our shores, which with a new look, more features and an updated safety suite 

    The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R Line is all set to launch tomorrow on our shores. The sportier SUV will also mark the new generation update for the name, bringing in new looks, even more features, an updated safety suite and even more power to the table. If you are interested in the 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, here is a list of 5 things you should know about the upcoming SUV. 

    Exterior 

    The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is basically the sportier version of the Tiguan. As a result, it gets an aggressive bumper design with a large black airdam with sharp cuts and creases. A sleek black grille is present between the twin pod headlights and keen eyed viewers can also see the “R” badge on it. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Front  

    The 2025 Tiguan R-Line rides on 19-inch alloy wheels. It also gets body-coloured door handles, ORVMs, and silver-coloured roof rails. There are muscular haunches above the wheel arches, though, the overall silhouette is more or less reminiscent of the older car. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Rear  

    The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes with connected LED taillamps, a chrome strip around the bumper, and a Tiguan badge right below the number plate. The R-Line also comes with a roof-mounted spoiler and has a sportier design for the bumpers.  

    Interior 

    Inside, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line gets the new dashboard that’s offered in all new age VWs in the international market. The layered dashboard is primarily finished in black with silver and glossblack plastic elements giving it added contrast. It also gets fancy ambient lighting elements. It also has a minimalist look, courtesy of the large 15-inch touchscreen, where most of the features are bunched into it. The seats are wrapped in black leatherette to match the dashboard theme. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Cabin

    Features And Safety 

    The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes with a freestanding 15-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25 inch digital drivers display, heads-up display, triple zone auto AC, heated front seats with massage functionality, a panoramic sunroof and 30 colour ambient lighting 

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Features  

    The safety suite of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line includes 9 airbags (as standard), a rear parking camera with front and rear parking sensors, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) tech such as lane change assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision avoidance.  

    Powertrain 

    The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes with a single petrol engine, the technical specifications of which are as follows: 

    Engine 

    2-litre TSI engine 

    Power

    204 PS 

    Torque 

    320 Nm 

    Transmission 

    7-speed dual clutch transmission 

    Drivetrain 

    All-wheel drive (AWD)

    Although this unit is the same as what was on offer with the old Tiguan, it produces 14 more PS. The 2025 Tiguan R-Line also comes with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), which electronically adjusts the suspension stiffness depending on the drive mode selected.  

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Front

    Price And Rivals 

    The prices of the Tiguan R-Line will be revealed tomorrow, but we expect it to cost around Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom) as it will be a fully imported model. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross along with the BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

    We need your city to customize your experience