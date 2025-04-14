2025 Skoda Kodiaq Top-spec Selection Laurin & Klement Variant Explained In 15 Images

Besides the Selection L&K, the 2025 Kodiaq will also be available in an entry-level Sportline variant, both of which will be launched on April 17.

Skoda is gearing up to launch the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq on April 17 in two variants: Sportline and Selection L&K (Laurin & Klement). We’ve previously detailed the Sportline variant using real-life images, and in this report, we’ll detail the higher-spec Selection L&K variant.

Front

Upfront, the new Skoda Kodiaq features horizontally stacked LED headlights placed just above the fog lights. It also has the typical Skoda butterfly grille, which is illuminated with the help of a light bar in this variant and gets vertical chrome accents. The bumper has blacked-out air intake featuring a honeycomb mesh pattern and C-shaped slats at either end.

Side

From the side, it sits 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that get aero covers and are framed by matte black body cladding around the wheel arches. It also has body-coloured ORVMs with integrated indicators, while its roof rails are finished in silver.

The C-pillar also get a thick-silver finish that differentiates it from the Sportline variant, which gets a blacked-out finish. There is also a variant-signature badging placed on the front fender.

Rear

At the back, it gets C-shaped LED taillights that are now connected, and there is the bold ‘SKODA’ lettering in between them. The tailgate also has the Kodiaq badge on the lower left and a 4x4 badge on the lower right end of the tailgate. There’s a sleek silver finish on the bumper.

Interior

Step inside the cabin and you’ll see a dual-tone black and tan themed interior with a white headliner. The dashboard features a large floating infotainment display at the centre and a two-spoke steering wheel which also has a 'Laurin & Klement' badging placed at the bottom end.

In a world where all functions are integrated into the touchscreen, Skoda has provided the Kodiaq with three physical knobs to operate different functions such as the climate control and infotainment system.

The gear selector has been shifted to the steering column, and as a result, there is plenty of storage space and cupholders in the lower centre console as well. There are a lot of soft-touch materials and sleek chrome inserts across the dashboard and the door panels.

The front seats also get extendable under-thigh support for added comfort. The rear seat passengers also get a centre armrest and AC vents with temperature controls.

Features & Safety

The new Skoda Kodiaq, in its L&K variant has a wealth of features, such as a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a wireless phone charger, three-zone auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, powered front-row seats with ventilation, heating and massage functions, and a 13-speaker Canton sound system.

Its safety suite includes 9 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera system with front and rear parking sensors and a park assist system. There are no advanced driver’s assistance systems offered with the Skoda Kodiaq.

Powertrain Options

The Skoda Kodiaq comes with a single 2-litre turbo petrol engine option, which is paired with a dual-clutch automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Claimed Fuel Efficiency 14.86 kmpl Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

*DCT: dual-clutch transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq will be assembled locally and is expected to be priced around Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will rival against MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner and the upcoming MG Majestor.

