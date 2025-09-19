2025 Maruti Victoris VXi: Mid-spec Variant Explained In 10 Images

The Victoris’ VXi variant is the most affordable trim to feature an automatic gearbox option and a strong-hybrid powertrain option

A new compact SUV has recently been launched in India in the form of the Maruti Victoris. It is being offered via the Arena showrooms and is available in four broad variant levels – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus – with the latter two also having (O) sub-variants each. If you have been planning to pick the second-from-base VXi trim, check out what it looks like in these images:

Front

Up front, the Victoris VXi looks identical to the entry-level LXi variant and gets the same set of halogen projector headlights with halogen positioning lamps. Other shared details include a chrome bar running from one headlight cluster to the other, the ‘Suzuki’ logo in the centre, and a silver-finished skid plate in the chunky black bumper.

Side

It’s from this angle that you can notice a few differences from the previous-in-line LXi trim. These include body coloured door handles, body coloured outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), and roof rails. It retains the 17-inch steel wheels with covers, chunky body cladding, muscular wheel arches, and ORVM-mounted turn indicators from the LXi variant.

Rear

At the back, it now gets a properly connected LED tail light setup as prevalent on the higher-spec variants of the compact SUV. The rear spoiler and sharkfin antenna are carried forward from the entry-level variant. Further down, it gets a chunky black bumper housing the silver-finished skid plate. Maruti is not offering the VXi variant with either a rear washer or a wiper. That said, the Victoris VXi does come with a rear defogger, like in the LXi variant.

Interior

The cabin of the Victoris VXi gets the same Black and Ivory dual-tone cabin theme as the base variant and multiple silver accents. It has the same piano black inserts on the dashboard and door pads, black fabric seat upholstery, front centre armrest with storage, a new 3-spoke steering wheel, and adjustable headrests for all seats as the LXi trim. What’s new, however, is the inclusion of chrome finished door handles, front footwell illumination, an illuminated glovebox, front seat back pocket, and a vanity mirror for front passengers.

You also get all the features of the LXi variant for the rear occupants, including an armrest with cupholders, adjustable headrests for all three occupants, and AC vents as well. On the VXi trim, there are two 45W Type-C USB charging ports on offer for those seated at the rear.

In terms of equipment, the strong hybrid version of the VXi trim is loaded with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, while the mid-hybrid and CNG variants continue with an analogue instrument cluster with a multi-information display (MID). That being said, a PM2.5 air filter, a height-adjustable driver seat, and cruise control are offered across all powertrain options.

Maruti has also equipped it with the same 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and automatic climate control as the LXi variant, a boot lamp, paddle shifters (AT only), electrically adjustable ORVMs, connected car tech, two front tweeters, and Alexa connectivity.

For the safety of the passengers, the VXi gets an electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only), rear parking camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and the strong-hybrid-version exclusive acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS). It continues with features like six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages from the base variant.

Powertrain Options

It’s from the VXi variant that the Victoris is available with an automatic gearbox with the mild-hybrid petrol engine, and is also the entry-level variant for the strong-hybrid powertrain. Its exact engine-gearbox combos are given in the table below:

Specification 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 137 Nm 141 Nm (Hybrid) 121.5 Nm Transmission^ 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT Drivetrain* FWD FWD FWD Claimed Fuel Efficiency 21.18 kmpl (MT), 21.06 kmpl (AT) 28.65 kmpl 27.02 km/kg

^AT - Torque converter automatic transmission, e-CVT - Electronically continuously variable transmission

*FWD - Front-wheel drivetrain

The VXi variant of the SUV gets three drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport (although with the strong-hybrid version only). However, this trim is not available with an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD), which is offered with the mild-hybrid-automatic powertrain on the higher-spec trims.

Price And Rivals

The Maruti Victoris VXi is priced in the range of Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 16.38 lakh. Other variants of the SUV fall in the bracket of Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh. It competes with the likes of the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Tata Curvv, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Citroen Basalt.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

