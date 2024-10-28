Honda Recalls More Than 90,000 Cars Over A Faulty Fuel Pump Issue

Modified On Oct 28, 2024 12:07 PM By Dipan for Honda City

The defective fuel pumps will be replaced free of cost for the recalled cars

The units manufactured from August 2017 and June 2018 are affected by this recall.

The recall is due to a faulty fuel pump impeller which can lead to the engine stopping or not starting.

Honda is providing free-of-cost replacement of the faulty part from November 5, 2024 through its authorised dealerships.

The carmaker is contacting the car owners of the cars having the defective parts individually.

Fuel pumps that were replaced as spare parts between June 2017 and October 2023 are also being checked.

92,672 units of old Honda cars produced between August 2017 and June 2018 have been voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer over a faulty fuel pump issue. These cars include old versions of the Honda City, Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V, Honda BR-V, Honda Brio and Honda Accord produced between the aforementioned timeline. If you own a Honda car that falls between the mentioned production date, here’s everything you need to know about the issue and how to get it checked:

Reason for the recall

The fuel pump used in the cars that are being recalled has a defective impeller. An impeller is a small, rotating part that moves fuel from the fuel tank to the engine. A defective impeller can restrict the fuel flow to the engine and can result in the engine stopping or not starting.

Which cars are affected?

Over 90,000 old models of the Honda City, Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V, Honda BR-V, Honda Brio and Honda Accord produced between August 2017 and June 2018 have been affected by the recall. The detailed list is as follows:

Car Model Production Date No. Of Units City September 4, 2017 to June 19, 2018 32,872 Amaze September 19, 2017 to June 30, 2018 18,851 Jazz September 5, 2017 to June 29, 2018 16,744 WR-V September 5, 2017 to June 30, 2018 14,298 BR-V September 26, 2017 to June 14, 2018 4,386 Brio August 8, 2017 to June 27, 2018 3,317

Additionally, the campaign will cover 2,204 units of models (all models mentioned above and Honda Civic) in which this defective part was changed earlier as a spare part. Honda has also urged customers who purchased a fuel pump assembly between June 2017 and October 2023 to get the components checked at authorised dealerships.

What can owners do now?

Owners can check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting the car’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Honda Cars India website. That said, the carmaker has announced that its pan-India dealerships are contacting customers with these affected units individually. The fuel pump replacement will be carried out free of cost at all Honda dealerships from November 5, 2024.

Should you continue to drive the recalled models?

Honda has not yet specified if the affected units of the affected cars are safe to be driven in their current condition, But, we recommend that if your vehicle falls under the recall, you should get it fixed at the earliest.

