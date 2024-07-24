All
2024 Nissan X-Trail To Be Offered In Three Colours

Modified On Jul 24, 2024 11:15 AM By Samarth for Nissan X-Trail

There are only three monotone colour options available on the new-gen X-Trail which are Pearl White, Diamond Black, and Champagne Silver

2024 Nissan X-Trail Colour Options

  • The new-gen Nissan X-Trail will become the carmaker’s flagship product in India.

  • It will be available in only three monotone colour options: Pearl White, Diamond Black, and Champagne Silver.

  • Key features include: an 8-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, and panoramic sunroof.

  • It will be offered with only a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with 12V mild-hybrid tech and a CVT gearbox.

  • Prices are expected to start from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Nissan X-Trail made its debut in India, with the price reveal expected in the coming month. It will be the flagship SUV from the Japanese automaker in India. The fourth-gen Nissan X-Trail will be offered in three colour options in India. If you’re considering bringing this SUV home, here are the available colour options.

Colour Options

  • Pearl White

Nissan X-Trail Pearl White

  • Diamond Black

Fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail Diamond Black

  • Champagne Silver

Fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail Champagne Silver

The 2024 X-Trail will be available in these three monotone options only.

Features and Safety

2024 Nissan X-Trail cabin

Nissan will equip its flagship SUV with a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, and a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety it will get seven airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain 

The 2024 Nissan X-Trail will be available with a single engine option featuring 12V mild-hybrid technology and will come in a front-wheel-drive (FWD) configuration only. Here are the detailed specifications of the powertrain available: 

Specification

1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

Power

163 PS

Torque

300 Nm

Transmission

CVT

Expected Price and Rivals

The fourth-gen Nissan X-Trail is expected to have a starting price of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be rivaling the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, and MG Gloster.

S
Published by
Samarth
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Nissan X-Trail

