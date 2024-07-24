Modified On Jul 24, 2024 11:15 AM By Samarth for Nissan X-Trail

The new-gen Nissan X-Trail will become the carmaker’s flagship product in India.

It will be available in only three monotone colour options: Pearl White, Diamond Black, and Champagne Silver.

Key features include: an 8-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, and panoramic sunroof.

It will be offered with only a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with 12V mild-hybrid tech and a CVT gearbox.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Nissan X-Trail made its debut in India, with the price reveal expected in the coming month. It will be the flagship SUV from the Japanese automaker in India. The fourth-gen Nissan X-Trail will be offered in three colour options in India. If you’re considering bringing this SUV home, here are the available colour options.

Colour Options

Pearl White

Diamond Black

Champagne Silver

Features and Safety

Nissan will equip its flagship SUV with a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, and a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety it will get seven airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain

The 2024 Nissan X-Trail will be available with a single engine option featuring 12V mild-hybrid technology and will come in a front-wheel-drive (FWD) configuration only. Here are the detailed specifications of the powertrain available:

Specification 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Power 163 PS Torque 300 Nm Transmission CVT

Expected Price and Rivals

The fourth-gen Nissan X-Trail is expected to have a starting price of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be rivaling the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, and MG Gloster.

