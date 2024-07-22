Published On Jul 22, 2024 06:00 PM By Rohit for Nissan X-Trail

The X-Trail will become Nissan’s only other offering after the Magnite and will be its flagship model in India

Nissan to bring back the ‘X-Trail’ moniker to India after a decade.

The new SUV gets LED lighting, 20-inch alloy wheels, and wraparound tail lights.

Cabin details include an all-black finish and fabric upholstery.

To get an 8-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, and 7 airbags.

Will be offered with a single 163 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 12V mild-hybrid tech and a CVT gearbox.

Likely to go on sale on August 1, with prices expected to start from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

After being absent from the Indian market for a decade, the Nissan X-Trail is set to make a return soon, although now in its fourth-generation avatar via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route. The Japanese marque took the covers off the India-spec model recently. We have now got confirmation that some Nissan dealerships are accepting offline bookings for the SUV ahead of its likely launch on August 1, 2024.

Design Details Rounded Up

The 2024 India-spec X-Trail looks similar to the global offering with a split-design headlight design and LED DRLs. It also gets a V-shaped grille with chrome surrounds, while featuring chrome embellishments. Nissan has fitted its full-size SUV with 20-inch alloy wheels and it sports thick body cladding all around. At the rear, the new X-trail gets wraparound LED tail lights, the ‘Nissan’ and ‘X-Trail’ badges, and a chunky skid plate.

Cabin And Features

Nissan is offering the fourth-gen India-spec X-Trail with an all-black cabin theme and fabric upholstery. In terms of equipment, it comes with a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a panoramic sunroof. Other features on board include a wireless phone charger, paddle shifters, and sliding and reclining 2nd-row seats.

The SUV’s safety net comprises seven airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

A Petrol-only Offering

It will be available with a single turbo-petrol powertrain in India, details of which are as follows:

Specification 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Power 163 PS Torque 300 Nm Transmission CVT

Nissan will offer it in a front-wheel-drive (FWD) guise only along with a limited slip differential. The turbo-petrol powertrain also gets 12V mild-hybrid tech.

How Much Will It Cost?

The fourth-gen Nissan X-Trail is expected to have a starting price of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). It will serve as a rival to the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, and MG Gloster.

