2024 Nissan Magnite Visia MT vs Tata Punch Pure MT: Which Base Variant To Buy?

Modified On Oct 24, 2024 07:13 PM By Dipan for Nissan Magnite

Both entry-level variants are priced around Rs 6 lakh and have a similar feature suite. We find out which is the better buy

Nissan Magnite Visia vs Tata Punch Pure specifications comparison

The Nissan Magnite facelift has recently launched with prices starting from Rs 5.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It thus undercuts other sub-4m SUV offerings in the same segment and also rivals similarly priced micro-SUVs like the Tata Punch and the Hyundai Exter. So, if you have a budget of around 6 lakh and are looking for an entry-level variant of an SUV, here’s a detailed comparison of the base variants of the Nissan Magnite and Tata Punch to find out what’s the better option for you.

Prices

Nissan Magnite Visia gets halogen headlights

Nissan Magnite Visia

Tata Punch Pure

Rs 5.99 lakh

Rs 6.13 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Tata Punch Pure has halogen headlights

The Magnite Visia petrol manual is Rs 14,000 more affordable than the Punch’s base variant.

Dimensions

Nissan Magnite Visia gets 16-inch steel wheels without covers

 

Nissan Magnite

Tata Punch

Difference

Length

3,994 mm

3,827 mm

+167 mm

Width

1,758 mm

1,742 mm

+16 mm

Height

1,572 mm

1,615 mm

(-43 mm)

Wheelbase

2,500 mm

2,445 mm

+55 mm

Ground Clearance

205 mm

187 mm

+18 mm

Tata Punch Pure gets 15-inch steel wheels without covers

 It should be noted that the Magnite is a sub-4m SUV which is bigger in almost every aspect than the Punch. This translates to it having a roomier cabin. The Magnite will also be more capable on mild off-roads as it has better ground clearance and bigger wheels. On the other hand, if you are taller than 6 feet, the Tata micro SUV will accommodate you better.

Also Read: 2024 Nissan Magnite vs Tata Nexon: Specifications Compared

Powertrain Options

Nissan Magnite facelift Visia variant gets silver roof rails

 

Nissan Magnite Visia

Tata Punch Pure

Engine

1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

Power

72 PS

88 PS

Torque

96 Nm

115 Nm

Transmission*

5-speed MT

5-speed MT

*MT = Manual transmission

While both cars in their respective base variants have a naturally aspirated engine, the Punch’s larger 1.2-litre mill produces 16 PS and 19 Nm more than the Magnite. 

Tata Punch Pure does not get any roof rails

The other variants of the Magnite also feature a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100 PS/up to 160 Nm), paired with either the manual or a CVT (continuously variable transmission). On the other hand, other variants of the Punch also come with a CNG option (73.5 PS/103 Nm) mated with the manual gearbox.

Features

Nissan Magnite Visia gets black interior theme

 

Nissan Magnite Visia

Tata Punch Pure

Exterior

  • Halogen headlights

  • Halogen tail lights

  • Chrome-finished door handles

  • 16-inch steel wheels without covers

  • Fender-mounted turn indicators

  • Functional roof rails (with a load-bearing capacity of 50 kg)

  • Roof-mounted rear spoiler 

  • Halogen headlights

  • Halogen tail lights

  • 15-inch steel wheels without covers

  • Black ORVMs

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • Black outside door handles

Interior

  • All-black cabin theme

  • Black fabric seat upholstery with grey accents

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • 60:40 split function for rear seats

  • Adjustable headrests for front and rear passengers (except middle seat)

  • Front and rear cabin lamps

  • Black and white cabin theme

  • Black fabric seat upholstery

  • Adjustable headrest for front passengers

  • Front cabin lamp

Infotainment

  • N.A.

  • N.A.

Comfort And Convenience

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster

  • Manual AC

  • All power windows

  • Day/night IRVM (inside rearview mirror)

  • 12V power outlet

  • PM2.5 air filter

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster

  • Front power windows

  • Manual AC

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Front USB charger

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • 3-point seat belt for all passengers 

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Hill start assist

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Rear parking sensors

  • 2 airbags

  • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Rear parking sensors

 Tata Punch Pure cabin

  • Both cars have halogen headlights and tail lights, but the Magnite gets roof rails, chrome door handles and bigger steel wheels. The Punch, however, has ORVM-mounted indicators.

  • The Nissan Magnite has a better interior and gets all power windows, a rear centre armrest and adjustable headrests for front and side passengers in the rear. The Punch, however, has only front power windows and adjustable headrests for front passengers.

  • Other than the aforementioned features, both cars have a similar equipment set with a semi-digital instrument cluster, day/night IRVM and tilt-adjustable steering wheel. There is no music system offered in either car’s entry-level variants.

  • On the safety front, the Magnite has 6 airbags in comparison to the dual front airbags that the Punch’s base variant gets. The Magnite also has a TPMS.

Also Read: 2024 Nissan Magnite: Which Is The Best Variant?

Verdict

Nissan Magnite facelift Visia variant

One of the biggest reasons to consider the Magnite in this comparison is its bigger footprint, which results in more cabin space. It gets bigger steel wheels and amenities like all power windows and adjustable headrests for front and side passengers in the rear. Nissan has also provided it with a beefier safety suite that includes six airbags and a TPMS over the Punch. And the best part, you can have it for Rs 14,000 less than the corresponding variant of Tata’s micro-SUV.

Tata Punch Pure variant

On the other hand, the Tata Punch Pure gets a more powerful engine than the Magnite and a similar equipment list with a better cabin quality than the Magnite. While the safety suite might look lacklustre on paper, it should not be forgotten that it has earned a 5-star crash-safety rating from Global NCAP. So, if your priority is a safe car with a good enough engine the Tata Punch Pure should be your go-to option.

So, which entry-level variant will you pick? Tell us in the comments below.

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

