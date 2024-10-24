2024 Nissan Magnite Visia MT vs Tata Punch Pure MT: Which Base Variant To Buy?
Both entry-level variants are priced around Rs 6 lakh and have a similar feature suite. We find out which is the better buy
The Nissan Magnite facelift has recently launched with prices starting from Rs 5.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It thus undercuts other sub-4m SUV offerings in the same segment and also rivals similarly priced micro-SUVs like the Tata Punch and the Hyundai Exter. So, if you have a budget of around 6 lakh and are looking for an entry-level variant of an SUV, here’s a detailed comparison of the base variants of the Nissan Magnite and Tata Punch to find out what’s the better option for you.
Prices
|
Nissan Magnite Visia
|
Tata Punch Pure
|
Rs 5.99 lakh
|
Rs 6.13 lakh
Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
The Magnite Visia petrol manual is Rs 14,000 more affordable than the Punch’s base variant.
Dimensions
|
Nissan Magnite
|
Tata Punch
|
Difference
|
Length
|
3,994 mm
|
3,827 mm
|
+167 mm
|
Width
|
1,758 mm
|
1,742 mm
|
+16 mm
|
Height
|
1,572 mm
|
1,615 mm
|
(-43 mm)
|
Wheelbase
|
2,500 mm
|
2,445 mm
|
+55 mm
|
Ground Clearance
|
205 mm
|
187 mm
|
+18 mm
It should be noted that the Magnite is a sub-4m SUV which is bigger in almost every aspect than the Punch. This translates to it having a roomier cabin. The Magnite will also be more capable on mild off-roads as it has better ground clearance and bigger wheels. On the other hand, if you are taller than 6 feet, the Tata micro SUV will accommodate you better.
Also Read: 2024 Nissan Magnite vs Tata Nexon: Specifications Compared
Powertrain Options
|
Nissan Magnite Visia
|
Tata Punch Pure
|
Engine
|
1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
|
Power
|
72 PS
|
88 PS
|
Torque
|
96 Nm
|
115 Nm
|
Transmission*
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT
*MT = Manual transmission
While both cars in their respective base variants have a naturally aspirated engine, the Punch’s larger 1.2-litre mill produces 16 PS and 19 Nm more than the Magnite.
The other variants of the Magnite also feature a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100 PS/up to 160 Nm), paired with either the manual or a CVT (continuously variable transmission). On the other hand, other variants of the Punch also come with a CNG option (73.5 PS/103 Nm) mated with the manual gearbox.
Features
|
Nissan Magnite Visia
|
Tata Punch Pure
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
Both cars have halogen headlights and tail lights, but the Magnite gets roof rails, chrome door handles and bigger steel wheels. The Punch, however, has ORVM-mounted indicators.
-
The Nissan Magnite has a better interior and gets all power windows, a rear centre armrest and adjustable headrests for front and side passengers in the rear. The Punch, however, has only front power windows and adjustable headrests for front passengers.
-
Other than the aforementioned features, both cars have a similar equipment set with a semi-digital instrument cluster, day/night IRVM and tilt-adjustable steering wheel. There is no music system offered in either car’s entry-level variants.
-
On the safety front, the Magnite has 6 airbags in comparison to the dual front airbags that the Punch’s base variant gets. The Magnite also has a TPMS.
Also Read: 2024 Nissan Magnite: Which Is The Best Variant?
Verdict
One of the biggest reasons to consider the Magnite in this comparison is its bigger footprint, which results in more cabin space. It gets bigger steel wheels and amenities like all power windows and adjustable headrests for front and side passengers in the rear. Nissan has also provided it with a beefier safety suite that includes six airbags and a TPMS over the Punch. And the best part, you can have it for Rs 14,000 less than the corresponding variant of Tata’s micro-SUV.
On the other hand, the Tata Punch Pure gets a more powerful engine than the Magnite and a similar equipment list with a better cabin quality than the Magnite. While the safety suite might look lacklustre on paper, it should not be forgotten that it has earned a 5-star crash-safety rating from Global NCAP. So, if your priority is a safe car with a good enough engine the Tata Punch Pure should be your go-to option.
So, which entry-level variant will you pick? Tell us in the comments below.
