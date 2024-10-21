2024 Nissan Magnite: Which Is The Best Variant?

Published On Oct 21, 2024 08:58 AM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite recently received a midlife facelift with which it got mild styling updates and a more premium cabin. Priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 11.50 lakh, the Magnite facelift undercuts most of its subcompact SUV rivals. But, which variant of the Magnite offers the best value for money? We find out here.

Nissan is offering the Magnite in six broad variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus

Our Analysis

Visia: Only choose this variant if you are on a tight budget, but looking for a bigger alternative to some midsize or compact hatchbacks.

Visia Plus: Packs basic amenities like touchscreen and steering mounted controls over the base-spec Visia.

Acenta: Starting option for turbo-petrol engine, and gets useful features like auto AC, rear wiper electrically adjustable ORVMs.

N-Connecta: Looks upmarket and packs a lot of amenities. It’s the best variant of the Nissan Magnite.

Tekna: You can choose this if you want a top-spec experience in terms of features. Highlights are 360-degree camera, cruise control, and LED fog lights.

Tekna Plus: Go for it only if you need the full premium experience of Magnite, as it gets an orange and black cabin theme with leatherette upholstery.

Nissan Magnite N-Connecta: Best Variant?

Engine/Transmission 1-litre N/A petrol MT 1-litre N/A petrol AMT 1-litre turbo-petrol MT 1-litre turbo-petrol CVT Price Rs 7.86 lakh Rs 8.36 lakh Rs 9.19 lakh Rs 10.34 lakh

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom

According to our analysis, the mid-spec N-Connecta variant of the 2024 Nissan Magnite is the best option. Starting at Rs 7.86 lakh, it offers features such as an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, auto AC, a rear parking camera, and a 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system. On the outside, it also comes with 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, the same as those found on the top-spec trims. The only thing this variant misses out are the fog lights

Powertrain Options

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT

The N-Connecta variant is available with all engine and transmission options offered with the 2024 Magnite.

Feature Highlights

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Halogen headlights with LED DRLs

Halogen tail lights

16-inch alloy wheels

Shark-fin antenna

Roof rails All black leatherette wrapped dashboard

Black fabric seat upholstery

Front armrest with storage

Rear armrest with cup holders

60:40 split rear seats 7-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC

Rear AC vents

PM2.5 air filter

Steering mounted controls

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Auto-dimming IRVM

Type-C charger for front and rear

Push button engine start/stop 8-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker Arkamys tuned sound system 6 airbags

Rear parking camera

ABS with EBD

Traction control system

Hill start assist

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

The Magite’s N-Connecta variant packs all essential features, including an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a 6-speaker Arkamys tuned sound system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVM (inside rearview mirror), and push button engine start/stop. Its safety features include 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Verdict

The mid-spec N-Connecta variant of the Nissan Magnite is a well-rounded package, offering a solid set of features, safety, and engine choices. Although it lacks a few important features like cruise control and fog lights, it still doesn’t feel like a compromise. Considering its size and price, the Nissan Magnite N-Connecta provides the best value for money, especially if you’re looking for something larger than midsize hatchbacks.

