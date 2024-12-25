2024 Honda Amaze: Which Is The Best Variant?

The third-generation Honda Amaze is available in three broad variants: V, VX, and ZX

The 2024 Honda Amaze recently brought a breath of fresh air to the subcompact sedan segment in India with its new design and premium amenities, including, advanced safety features. Honda is offering the new Amaze in three broad variants: V, VX, and ZX. But which variant of the Amaze offers the best value for money? We find out here.

Our Analysis

V: Although it’s an entry-level variant, it comes with all the essential features, including a touchscreen, manual AC, four power windows, and 6 airbags. It also comes with all the powertrain combos on offer.

It can be regarded as the best variant of the 2024 Amaze, almost as well-equipped as the top-spec variant, with the only major omission being ADAS. ZX: Consider this only if you want an added layer of safety with ADAS.

2024 Honda Amaze VX: The Best Variant?

According to our analysis, the mid-spec VX variant of the new Amaze offers the best value for money. Priced between Rs 9.10 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi), it is almost a complete package, as it not only comes with amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen and auto AC, but also gets a LaneWatch camera, a rearview camera, rear defogger, LED fog lights, and auto-headlights. It also includes Honda’s connected car technology (telematics) and a 6-speaker sound system. The only major omission in this variant of the Amaze is advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Engine Specifications

Honda offers the Amaze VX in both manual and automatic transmission options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 18.65 kmpl (MT), 19.46 kmpl (CVT)

2024 Honda Amaze VX: Feature Highlights

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functionality

LED projector fog lights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

15-inch silver alloy wheels with covers

Body-coloured ORVMs

ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators

Body-coloured door handles Dual-tone black and beige cabin theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Headrests for all seats

Metallic finish for inside door handles

Boot lamp 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display

Keyless entry

Push button start/stop

Auto AC with rear vents

PM2.5 air filter

All four power windows

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Wireless phone charger

Power-folding OVRMs

Steering mounted controls

Day/Night IRVM

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Paddle shifters (CVT only)

Remote engine start (CVT) 8-inch touchscreen

Connected car tech (telematics)

Alexa connectivity

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Traction control

Hill start assist

Rear parking sensors

LaneWatch camera

Rear view camera

Rear defogger

Burglar alarm

3-point seatbelts for all seats

ISOFIX child seat mounts

As mentioned in the table above, the mid-spec VX variant of the 2024 Amaze gets all the major exterior and interior features, which includes auto-LED projector headlights, LED projector fog lights, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents. That’s not all, it also gets a wireless phone charger, and a 6-speaker sound system. In terms of safety, it is equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist, LaneWatch camera, a rear parking camera, and rear defogger.

Verdict

The mid-spec Honda Amaze VX is priced between Rs 9.10 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. At this price point, it’s nearly as well-equipped as the top-spec ZX trim, with the main differences being the absence of 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, premium chrome-finished door handles, and, most importantly, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). If ADAS isn't a priority for you, we believe the VX is the best variant of the new Amaze to buy.

