2024 Honda Amaze: Which Is The Best Variant?
Published On Dec 25, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Honda Amaze
The third-generation Honda Amaze is available in three broad variants: V, VX, and ZX
The 2024 Honda Amaze recently brought a breath of fresh air to the subcompact sedan segment in India with its new design and premium amenities, including, advanced safety features. Honda is offering the new Amaze in three broad variants: V, VX, and ZX. But which variant of the Amaze offers the best value for money? We find out here.
Our Analysis
- V: Although it’s an entry-level variant, it comes with all the essential features, including a touchscreen, manual AC, four power windows, and 6 airbags. It also comes with all the powertrain combos on offer.
- VX: It can be regarded as the best variant of the 2024 Amaze, almost as well-equipped as the top-spec variant, with the only major omission being ADAS.
- ZX: Consider this only if you want an added layer of safety with ADAS.
2024 Honda Amaze VX: The Best Variant?
According to our analysis, the mid-spec VX variant of the new Amaze offers the best value for money. Priced between Rs 9.10 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi), it is almost a complete package, as it not only comes with amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen and auto AC, but also gets a LaneWatch camera, a rearview camera, rear defogger, LED fog lights, and auto-headlights. It also includes Honda’s connected car technology (telematics) and a 6-speaker sound system. The only major omission in this variant of the Amaze is advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Engine Specifications
Honda offers the Amaze VX in both manual and automatic transmission options. The detailed specifications are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
Power
|
90 PS
|
Torque
|
110 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, CVT
|
Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
18.65 kmpl (MT), 19.46 kmpl (CVT)
2024 Honda Amaze VX: Feature Highlights
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
As mentioned in the table above, the mid-spec VX variant of the 2024 Amaze gets all the major exterior and interior features, which includes auto-LED projector headlights, LED projector fog lights, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents. That’s not all, it also gets a wireless phone charger, and a 6-speaker sound system. In terms of safety, it is equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist, LaneWatch camera, a rear parking camera, and rear defogger.
Verdict
The mid-spec Honda Amaze VX is priced between Rs 9.10 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. At this price point, it’s nearly as well-equipped as the top-spec ZX trim, with the main differences being the absence of 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, premium chrome-finished door handles, and, most importantly, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). If ADAS isn't a priority for you, we believe the VX is the best variant of the new Amaze to buy.
