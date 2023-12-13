Modified On Dec 14, 2023 11:15 AM By Rohit for Kia Sonet 2024

Kia is expected to launch the facelifted SUV in early 2024 with prices likely to start from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia introduced the Sonet in India in 2020; set to get its first major refresh.

Exterior revisions include new grille, sharper LED DRLs, and sleek fog lamps.

Inside, it has the same 10.25-inch touchscreen but gets a new digital driver’s display.

Other new features include a 360-degree camera and ADAS.

To get the outgoing model’s engine options; diesel-MT combo to be back as well.

Much has already become public knowledge of what to expect from the facelifted Kia Sonet, thanks to the multiple leaks and teasers. More details will be out tomorrow when the carmaker takes the covers off the updated SUV, just not the prices. Ahead of the official reveal, here’s a quick roundup of what’s expected on board:

Design Changes

Kia has focused primarily on revising the SUV's exterior, as suggested by previous spy shots and all the official teasers released thus far. Updates include a redesigned grille, new LED headlights featuring longer fang-shaped LED DRLs, and a tweaked front bumper that features sleek LED fog lamps.

The notable alteration in its profile will be a new set of alloy wheels. At the rear, the 2024 Kia Sonet will get connected LED taillights akin to the facelifted Kia Seltos, along with a revised bumper.

Changes To The Cabin And Equipment List

Inside, the only major changes expected will be a new climate control panel and a fresh seat upholstery. The official teasers have already confirmed the presence of the same 10.25-inch touchscreen as the outgoing model. New features on board will include a 360-degree camera, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, while carrying forward ventilated front seats, sunroof, and wireless phone charging.

Its safety net will include six airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

An Array Of Powertrain Options

Kia will offer the facelifted Sonet with the same petrol and diesel engines as the older model, although with one change to the latter's transmission options.

Specification 1.2-litre N.A. Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT (new), 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

Launch, Price And Rivals

We believe the Kia Sonet facelift will go on sale in early 2024 with prices expected to start at Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to face competition from the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

