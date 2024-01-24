New Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun vs MG Astor: Price Comparison

Modified On Jan 24, 2024 10:08 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

The facelifted Hyundai Creta now gets the most powerful turbo-petrol engine and a lot more features, but which of these premium SUVs fits your budget? Let’s find out

The facelifted second-generation Hyundai Creta was recently launched in India. While its variant lineup has remained almost the same, its prices have been increased by up to Rs 1 lakh over the pre-facelift version. Let’s see where the prices for the improved Creta stand in the premium petrol-only segment, regarding its rivals from Skoda, Volkswagen, and MG.

Petrol-manual

2024 Hyundai Creta (introductory) Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun MG Astor Sprint - Rs 9.98 lakh E - Rs 11 lakh EX - Rs 12.18 lakh Active 1-litre - Rs 11.89 lakh Comfortline 1-litre - Rs 11.70 lakh Shine - Rs 11.68 lakh Onyx 1-litre - Rs 12.79 lakh Select - Rs 12.98 lakh S - Rs 13.39 lakh Highline 1-litre - Rs 13.88 lakh S(O) - Rs 14.32 lakh Ambition 1-litre - Rs 14.19 lakh Sharp Pro - Rs 14.41 lakh SX - Rs 15.27 lakh SX Tech - Rs 15.95 lakh Ambition 1.5-litre - Rs 15.99 lakh Style Matte edition 1-litre - Rs 16.19 lakh Topline 1-litre - Rs 16.12 lakh Topline 1-litre (with new features) - Rs 16.31 lakh Style 1-litre - Rs 16.59 lakh Topline 1-litre Sound Edition - Rs 16.51 lakh GT/ GT Edge Trail Edition - Rs 16.77 lakh SX (O) - Rs 17.24 lakh Monte Carlo 1-litre - Rs 17.29 lakh Style Matte edition 1.5-litre - Rs 18.19 lakh GT+ - Rs 18.18 lakh

The MG Astor – which recently got a new base-spec Sprint variant – has the most affordable entry point here at Rs 9.98 lakh, while the Skoda Kushaq gets the priciest base-spec variant (Rs 11.89 lakh).

Although the facelifted Hyundai Creta’s starting price is Rs 1 lakh more than that of the Astor, it is still more affordable by up to nearly Rs 90,000 compared to the Skoda Kushaq-Volkswagen Taigun duo.

At Rs 14.41 lakh, the MG Astor has the most affordable top-spec manual variant here, followed by the new Creta SX (O) at Rs 17.24 lakh.

Among the four SUVs listed above, it’s only the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun that are also available in special edition variants – Matte edition, and Sound and Trail editions, respectively.

All SUVs here get a 1.5-litre petrol engine but the Skoda-VW SUVs offer it with a turbocharger and also get a smaller 1-litre turbocharged option.

While the Creta, Kushaq and Taigun come with a 6-speed MT, the Astor is provided with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Petrol-automatic

2024 Hyundai Creta (introductory) Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun MG Astor Select CVT - Rs 13.98 lakh S(O) CVT - Rs 15.82 lakh Ambition 1-litre AT - Rs 15.49 lakh Highline 1-litre AT - Rs 15.43 lakh Sharp Pro CVT - Rs 15.68 lakh Savvy Pro CVT - Rs 16.58 lakh (Ivory)/ 16.68 lakh (Sangria) SX Tech CVT - Rs 17.45 lakh Ambition 1.5-litre DCT - Rs 17.39 lakh GT DCT - Rs 17.36 lakh Style 1-litre Matte edition AT - Rs 17.79 lakh Topline 1-litre AT - Rs 17.63 lakh Style 1-litre AT - Rs 17.89 lakh Topline 1-litre AT (with new features) - Rs 17.88 lakh Savvy Pro AT - Rs 17.90 lakh Topline 1-litre AT Sound edition - Rs 18.08 lakh SX(O) CVT - Rs 18.70 lakh Monte Carlo 1-litre AT - Rs 18.59 lakh Style 1.5-litre Matte edition DCT - Rs 19.39 lakh GT+ DCT (ventilated seats) - Rs 19.44 lakh Style 1.5-litre Elegance edition DCT - Rs 19.51 lakh GT+ Edge DCT - Rs 19.64 lakh GT+ Edge Matte edition DCT - Rs 19.70 lakh Style 1.5-litre DCT - Rs 19.79 lakh GT+ DCT (with new features) - Rs 19.74 lakh GT+ Edge DCT (with new features) - Rs 19.94 lakh SX(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 20 lakh Monte Carlo 1.5-litre DCT - Rs 20.49 lakh GT+ Edge Matte DCT (with new features) - Rs 20 lakh

The new Creta and Astor only offer 4 petrol-automatic variants while the Volkswagen SUV is available in the most number of automatic variants (11).

Once again, the MG Astor has the most affordable entry point for the petrol-automatic variant, even though it also gets ADAS safety tech. It costs almost Rs 2 lakh less than that of the Hyundai Creta which has the highest entry price for that powertrain option.

It’s the Kushaq’s fully loaded Monte Carlo DCT variant, which is the costliest at the top (Rs 20.49 lakh) among these SUVs.

Hyundai and MG are offering their SUVs with a CVT gearbox for their naturally aspirated petrol engines, while their turbo variants get a 7-speed DCT and 6-speed AT options, respectively.

On the other hand, the Kushaq-Taigun duo come with a 6-speed AT for their smaller 1-litre turbo unit, while the larger 1.5-litre engine is offered with a 7-speed DCT.

What do you think of the new Creta’s pricing compared to its premium petrol-only rivals? Let us know in the comments.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

