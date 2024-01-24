New Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun vs MG Astor: Price Comparison
Modified On Jan 24, 2024
The facelifted Hyundai Creta now gets the most powerful turbo-petrol engine and a lot more features, but which of these premium SUVs fits your budget? Let’s find out
The facelifted second-generation Hyundai Creta was recently launched in India. While its variant lineup has remained almost the same, its prices have been increased by up to Rs 1 lakh over the pre-facelift version. Let’s see where the prices for the improved Creta stand in the premium petrol-only segment, regarding its rivals from Skoda, Volkswagen, and MG.
Petrol-manual
|
2024 Hyundai Creta (introductory)
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
MG Astor
|
Sprint - Rs 9.98 lakh
|
E - Rs 11 lakh
|
EX - Rs 12.18 lakh
|
Active 1-litre - Rs 11.89 lakh
|
Comfortline 1-litre - Rs 11.70 lakh
|
Shine - Rs 11.68 lakh
|
Onyx 1-litre - Rs 12.79 lakh
|
Select - Rs 12.98 lakh
|
S - Rs 13.39 lakh
|
Highline 1-litre - Rs 13.88 lakh
|
S(O) - Rs 14.32 lakh
|
Ambition 1-litre - Rs 14.19 lakh
|
Sharp Pro - Rs 14.41 lakh
|
SX - Rs 15.27 lakh
|
SX Tech - Rs 15.95 lakh
|
Ambition 1.5-litre - Rs 15.99 lakh
|
Style Matte edition 1-litre - Rs 16.19 lakh
|
Topline 1-litre - Rs 16.12 lakh
|
Topline 1-litre (with new features) - Rs 16.31 lakh
|
Style 1-litre - Rs 16.59 lakh
|
Topline 1-litre Sound Edition - Rs 16.51 lakh
|
GT/ GT Edge Trail Edition - Rs 16.77 lakh
|
SX (O) - Rs 17.24 lakh
|
Monte Carlo 1-litre - Rs 17.29 lakh
|
Style Matte edition 1.5-litre - Rs 18.19 lakh
|
GT+ - Rs 18.18 lakh
-
The MG Astor – which recently got a new base-spec Sprint variant – has the most affordable entry point here at Rs 9.98 lakh, while the Skoda Kushaq gets the priciest base-spec variant (Rs 11.89 lakh).
-
Although the facelifted Hyundai Creta’s starting price is Rs 1 lakh more than that of the Astor, it is still more affordable by up to nearly Rs 90,000 compared to the Skoda Kushaq-Volkswagen Taigun duo.
-
At Rs 14.41 lakh, the MG Astor has the most affordable top-spec manual variant here, followed by the new Creta SX (O) at Rs 17.24 lakh.
-
Among the four SUVs listed above, it’s only the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun that are also available in special edition variants – Matte edition, and Sound and Trail editions, respectively.
-
All SUVs here get a 1.5-litre petrol engine but the Skoda-VW SUVs offer it with a turbocharger and also get a smaller 1-litre turbocharged option.
-
While the Creta, Kushaq and Taigun come with a 6-speed MT, the Astor is provided with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Petrol-automatic
|
2024 Hyundai Creta (introductory)
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
MG Astor
|
Select CVT - Rs 13.98 lakh
|
S(O) CVT - Rs 15.82 lakh
|
Ambition 1-litre AT - Rs 15.49 lakh
|
Highline 1-litre AT - Rs 15.43 lakh
|
Sharp Pro CVT - Rs 15.68 lakh
|
Savvy Pro CVT - Rs 16.58 lakh (Ivory)/ 16.68 lakh (Sangria)
|
SX Tech CVT - Rs 17.45 lakh
|
Ambition 1.5-litre DCT - Rs 17.39 lakh
|
GT DCT - Rs 17.36 lakh
|
Style 1-litre Matte edition AT - Rs 17.79 lakh
|
Topline 1-litre AT - Rs 17.63 lakh
|
Style 1-litre AT - Rs 17.89 lakh
|
Topline 1-litre AT (with new features) - Rs 17.88 lakh
|
Savvy Pro AT - Rs 17.90 lakh
|
Topline 1-litre AT Sound edition - Rs 18.08 lakh
|
SX(O) CVT - Rs 18.70 lakh
|
Monte Carlo 1-litre AT - Rs 18.59 lakh
|
Style 1.5-litre Matte edition DCT - Rs 19.39 lakh
|
GT+ DCT (ventilated seats) - Rs 19.44 lakh
|
Style 1.5-litre Elegance edition DCT - Rs 19.51 lakh
|
GT+ Edge DCT - Rs 19.64 lakh
|
GT+ Edge Matte edition DCT - Rs 19.70 lakh
|
Style 1.5-litre DCT - Rs 19.79 lakh
|
GT+ DCT (with new features) - Rs 19.74 lakh
|
GT+ Edge DCT (with new features) - Rs 19.94 lakh
|
SX(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 20 lakh
|
Monte Carlo 1.5-litre DCT - Rs 20.49 lakh
|
GT+ Edge Matte DCT (with new features) - Rs 20 lakh
-
The new Creta and Astor only offer 4 petrol-automatic variants while the Volkswagen SUV is available in the most number of automatic variants (11).
-
Once again, the MG Astor has the most affordable entry point for the petrol-automatic variant, even though it also gets ADAS safety tech. It costs almost Rs 2 lakh less than that of the Hyundai Creta which has the highest entry price for that powertrain option.
-
It’s the Kushaq’s fully loaded Monte Carlo DCT variant, which is the costliest at the top (Rs 20.49 lakh) among these SUVs.
-
Hyundai and MG are offering their SUVs with a CVT gearbox for their naturally aspirated petrol engines, while their turbo variants get a 7-speed DCT and 6-speed AT options, respectively.
-
On the other hand, the Kushaq-Taigun duo come with a 6-speed AT for their smaller 1-litre turbo unit, while the larger 1.5-litre engine is offered with a 7-speed DCT.
What do you think of the new Creta’s pricing compared to its premium petrol-only rivals? Let us know in the comments.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
