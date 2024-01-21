New Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Specification Comparison

Published On Jan 21, 2024 08:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta has always been a well balanced compact SUV, and with the facelift, it has only gotten better. But does it mean it’s good enough against its prime rivals at least on paper?

The compact SUV space recently saw the reintroduction of the Korean siblings, namely the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, in their facelifted avatars. Apart from the two Korean SUVs, there’s another duo which is popular in this segment: the Maruti Grand Vitara-Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. With the 2024 Hyundai Creta having just been launched, we decided to put it up against the aforementioned rivals to see how each SUV stacks up in terms of their specifications, at least on paper:

Dimensions

2024 Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Length 4330 mm 4365 mm 4345 mm 4365 mm Width 1790 mm 1800 mm 1795 mm 1795 mm Height 1635 mm* 1645 mm^ 1645 mm 1645 mm Wheelbase 2610 mm 2610 mm 2600 mm 2600 mm

*with roof rails

^ with 18-inch alloy wheels and roof rails

When it comes to the overall length, it’s the Kia Seltos and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder that are the longest compact SUVs here.

The Seltos is also the widest SUV here beating its Maruti and Toyota counterparts by just 5 mm, while being 10 mm wider than its Hyundai sibling.

All SUVs mentioned above, save for the new Creta, stand equally tall at 1,645 mm.

The Hyundai SUV is ahead only in terms of the length of the wheelbase (2,610 mm), which it shares with the Kia Seltos.

Petrol Powertrain

Specification 2024 Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Engine 1.5-litre N/A* petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre petrol (mild-hybrid)/ 1.5-litre petrol (strong-hybrid) Power 115 PS/ 160 PS 103 PS/ 116 PS (system) Torque 144 Nm/ 253 Nm 137 Nm/ 141 Nm (system) Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, CVT/ 6-speed iMT^, 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ e-CVT Claimed Mileage 17.4 kmpl (MT), 17.7 kmpl (CVT)/ 18.4 kmpl 17 kmpl (MT), 17.7 kmpl (CVT)/ 17.7 kmpl (iMT), 17.9 kmpl (DCT) 21.11 kmpl (MT), 20.58 kmpl (AT), 19.38 kmpl (AWD MT)/ 27.97 kmpl (e-CVT) 21.12 kmpl (MT), 20.58 kmpl (AT), 19.39 kmpl (AWD MT)/ 27.97 kmpl (e-CVT)

*Naturally aspirated

^iMT - manual without the clutch pedal

It is a tough battle between the two pairs of SUVs when it comes to their powertrain choices. Where the Koreans offer a choice of both naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines (also the most powerful in the segment), the Maruti-Toyota duo gets either a mild-hybrid equipped petrol or a strong-hybrid powertrain.

Among all the SUVs mentioned above, it’s the Kia Seltos that gets the maximum transmission options with its petrol engines. It also edges out the Creta as Kia is even offering it with a 6-speed iMT gearbox with the turbo-petrol unit.

When it comes to the claimed mileage figures, the Maruti-Toyota SUVs take the lead by more than 3 kmpl over the Korean rivals, and also have the segment-best figures with their strong-hybrid setup. The Maruti Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are also the only SUVs here to come with an optional all-wheel drivetrain (AWD), although only with the mild-hybrid manual powertrain.

Diesel Powertrain

Specification Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Engine 1.5-litre diesel Power 116 PS Torque 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT (new), 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT Claimed Mileage 21.8 kmpl (MT), 19.1 kmpl (AT) N.A., 20.7 kmpl (iMT), 19.1 kmpl (AT)

If you want a diesel powertrain among the four SUVs here, your choices immediately narrow down to either the Creta or the Seltos.

While both get the same 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine and almost the same set of transmissions, the Seltos also comes with the option of a 6-speed iMT. The Kia SUV recently regained its diesel-MT combo, which was discontinued in early 2023.

Between the two, it’s the Creta’s diesel-manual option that’s the most frugal whereas the Seltos diesel-iMT comes close at 20.7 kmpl. Although Kia hasn’t released the claimed fuel efficiency figure of the SUV’s new diesel-MT combo, expect it to be similar to that of the Creta’s diesel-MT number.

Feature Highlights

2024 Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Auto-LED headlights LED DRL light bar LED connected taillights17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Leather upholstery 8-way power-adjustable driver seat Ambient lighting 10.25-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch digital driver’s display Panoramic sunroof Dual-zone AC Ventilated front seats Wireless phone charging Paddle shifters Cruise control 8-speaker Bose sound system Connected car tech ADAS 6 airbags 360-degree camera Electronic parking brake with auto-hold Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Front and rear parking sensors Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Auto-LED headlights LED DRLs LED front fog lamps LED connected taillights 18-inch gloss-black alloy wheels Leatherette upholstery 8-way power-adjustable driver seat Ambient lighting 10.25-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch digital driver’s display Heads-up display Panoramic sunroof Dual-zone AC Ventilated front seats Wireless phone charging Paddle shifters Air purifier Cruise control 8-speaker Bose sound system Connected car tech ADAS 6 airbags 360-degree camera Electronic parking brake with auto-hold TPMS Front and rear parking sensors ESC Auto-LED projector headlights LED DRLs LED taillights 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Leatherette (Grand Vitara)/ Leather upholstery (Hyryder) 9-inch touchscreen 7-inch digital driver’s display* Heads-up display* Panoramic sunroof Auto AC Ventilated front seats* Wireless phone charging* Push-button start/stop Cruise control 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system 6 airbags 360-degree camera TPMS ESC Rear parking sensors

If you are looking for the most feature-packed SUV here, it’s the Kia Seltos as it has a couple of extra amenities over its Hyundai cousin in the form of an air purifier, heads-up display and bigger 18-inch alloy wheels.

That said, the Creta – with the facelift – has also caught up with the Seltos to be one of the most equipped compact SUVs with new features such as a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Although the Maruti and Toyota SUVs are less feature equipped than the Korean duo, they do share some equipment with the latter including a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and six airbags.

Features such as ADAS, front parking sensors, dual-zone AC and 8-speaker sound system are limited to the Creta and Seltos.

Price

2024 Hyundai Creta (introductory) Kia Seltos Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Range Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 11.14 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh

Although all four SUVs here are closely priced, it’s the Maruti Grand Vitara which is the most accessible with a starting price undercutting that of the Hyundai Creta by Rs 30,000. That said, the Kia Seltos has the costliest range-topping variant at Rs 20.30 lakh, which is Rs 11,000 and Rs 15,000 more than that of the Hyryder and Creta, respectively.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

