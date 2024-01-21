New Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Specification Comparison

Published On Jan 21, 2024

The Hyundai Creta has always been a well balanced compact SUV, and with the facelift, it has only gotten better. But does it mean it’s good enough against its prime rivals at least on paper?

New Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder specification comparison

The compact SUV space recently saw the reintroduction of the Korean siblings, namely the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, in their facelifted avatars. Apart from the two Korean SUVs, there’s another duo which is popular in this segment: the Maruti Grand Vitara-Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. With the 2024 Hyundai Creta having just been launched, we decided to put it up against the aforementioned rivals to see how each SUV stacks up in terms of their specifications, at least on paper:

Dimensions

2024 Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Maruti Grand Vitara

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Length

4330 mm

4365 mm

4345 mm

4365 mm

Width

1790 mm

1800 mm

1795 mm

1795 mm

Height

1635 mm*

1645 mm^

1645 mm

1645 mm

Wheelbase

2610 mm

2610 mm

2600 mm

2600 mm

*with roof rails

^ with 18-inch alloy wheels and roof rails

Kia Seltos

  • When it comes to the overall length, it’s the Kia Seltos and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder that are the longest compact SUVs here.

  • The Seltos is also the widest SUV here beating its Maruti and Toyota counterparts by just 5 mm, while being 10 mm wider than its Hyundai sibling.

  • All SUVs mentioned above, save for the new Creta, stand equally tall at 1,645 mm.

  • The Hyundai SUV is ahead only in terms of the length of the wheelbase (2,610 mm), which it shares with the Kia Seltos.

Petrol Powertrain

Specification

2024 Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Maruti Grand Vitara

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Engine

1.5-litre N/A* petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre petrol (mild-hybrid)/ 1.5-litre petrol (strong-hybrid)

Power

115 PS/ 160 PS

103 PS/ 116 PS (system)

Torque

144 Nm/ 253 Nm

137 Nm/ 141 Nm (system)

Transmission

6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, CVT/ 6-speed iMT^, 7-speed DCT

5-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ e-CVT

Claimed Mileage

17.4 kmpl (MT), 17.7 kmpl (CVT)/ 18.4 kmpl

17 kmpl (MT), 17.7 kmpl (CVT)/ 17.7 kmpl (iMT), 17.9 kmpl (DCT)

21.11 kmpl (MT), 20.58 kmpl (AT), 19.38 kmpl (AWD MT)/ 27.97 kmpl (e-CVT)

21.12 kmpl (MT), 20.58 kmpl (AT), 19.39 kmpl (AWD MT)/ 27.97 kmpl (e-CVT)

*Naturally aspirated

^iMT - manual without the clutch pedal

2024 Hyundai Creta 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

  • It is a tough battle between the two pairs of SUVs when it comes to their powertrain choices. Where the Koreans offer a choice of both naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines (also the most powerful in the segment), the Maruti-Toyota duo gets either a mild-hybrid equipped petrol or a strong-hybrid powertrain.

  • Among all the SUVs mentioned above, it’s the Kia Seltos that gets the maximum transmission options with its petrol engines. It also edges out the Creta as Kia is even offering it with a 6-speed iMT gearbox with the turbo-petrol unit.

Maruti Grand Vitara 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain

  • When it comes to the claimed mileage figures, the Maruti-Toyota SUVs take the lead by more than 3 kmpl over the Korean rivals, and also have the segment-best figures with their strong-hybrid setup. The Maruti Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are also the only SUVs here to come with an optional all-wheel drivetrain (AWD), although only with the mild-hybrid manual powertrain.

Diesel Powertrain

Specification

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Engine

1.5-litre diesel

Power

116 PS

Torque

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT (new), 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

Claimed Mileage

21.8 kmpl (MT), 19.1 kmpl (AT)

N.A., 20.7 kmpl (iMT), 19.1 kmpl (AT)

2024 Hyundai Creta diesel engine

  • If you want a diesel powertrain among the four SUVs here, your choices immediately narrow down to either the Creta or the Seltos.

  • While both get the same 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine and almost the same set of transmissions, the Seltos also comes with the option of a 6-speed iMT. The Kia SUV recently regained its diesel-MT combo, which was discontinued in early 2023.

  • Between the two, it’s the Creta’s diesel-manual option that’s the most frugal whereas the Seltos diesel-iMT comes close at 20.7 kmpl. Although Kia hasn’t released the claimed fuel efficiency figure of the SUV’s new diesel-MT combo, expect it to be similar to that of the Creta’s diesel-MT number.

Explore Key Details Of The New Hyundai Creta E Base Variant In 5 Pictures

Feature Highlights

2024 Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Auto-LED headlights

LED DRL light bar

LED connected taillights17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Leather upholstery

8-way power-adjustable driver seat

Ambient lighting

10.25-inch touchscreen

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Panoramic sunroof

Dual-zone AC

Ventilated front seats

Wireless phone charging

Paddle shifters

Cruise control

8-speaker Bose sound system

Connected car tech

ADAS

6 airbags

360-degree camera

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Front and rear parking sensors

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Auto-LED headlights

LED DRLs

LED front fog lamps

LED connected taillights

18-inch gloss-black alloy wheels

Leatherette upholstery

8-way power-adjustable driver seat

Ambient lighting

10.25-inch touchscreen

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Heads-up display

Panoramic sunroof

Dual-zone AC

Ventilated front seats

Wireless phone charging

Paddle shifters

Air purifier

Cruise control

8-speaker Bose sound system

Connected car tech

ADAS

6 airbags

360-degree camera

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

TPMS

Front and rear parking sensors

ESC

Auto-LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED taillights

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Leatherette (Grand Vitara)/ Leather upholstery (Hyryder)

9-inch touchscreen

7-inch digital driver’s display*

Heads-up display*

Panoramic sunroof

Auto AC

Ventilated front seats*

Wireless phone charging*

Push-button start/stop

Cruise control

6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system

6 airbags

360-degree camera

TPMS

ESC

Rear parking sensors

Kia Seltos air purifier

  • If you are looking for the most feature-packed SUV here, it’s the Kia Seltos as it has a couple of extra amenities over its Hyundai cousin in the form of an air purifier, heads-up display and bigger 18-inch alloy wheels.

  • That said, the Creta – with the facelift – has also caught up with the Seltos to be one of the most equipped compact SUVs with new features such as a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder panoramic sunroof

  • Although the Maruti and Toyota SUVs are less feature equipped than the Korean duo, they do share some equipment with the latter including a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and six airbags.

  • Features such as ADAS, front parking sensors, dual-zone AC and 8-speaker sound system are limited to the Creta and Seltos.

Price

2024 Hyundai Creta (introductory)

Kia Seltos

Maruti Grand Vitara

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Range

Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh

Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh

Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

Rs 11.14 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh

Although all four SUVs here are closely priced, it’s the Maruti Grand Vitara which is the most accessible with a starting price undercutting that of the Hyundai Creta by Rs 30,000. That said, the Kia Seltos has the costliest range-topping variant at Rs 20.30 lakh, which is Rs 11,000 and Rs 15,000 more than that of the Hyryder and Creta, respectively.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

Creta on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Explore similar cars

