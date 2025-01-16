Premium MPVs Will Make You Wait Up To A Year In January 2025

While Kia Carens is readily available in some cities Toyota Innova Crysta will take up to a year to reach your home

The premium MPV segment which is currently populated by four models is experiencing extended waiting times of up to one year, depending on which model you are interested in.. While Kia Carens and Maruti Invicto are immediately available in some cities, Toyota models will make you wait a long time before you can drive them. Here is a detailed list of waiting periods of each of the premium MPVs in 20 different cities across India, in January 2025.

City Maruti Invicto Toyota Innova Crysta Toyota Innova Hycross Kia Carens New Delhi 0.5-1 month 4 months 1 year 1-1.5 months Bengaluru No waiting 2 months 10 months 1 week Mumbai No waiting 2-3 months 3-4 months No waiting Hyderabad No waiting 3 months 8 months No waiting Pune 1 month 1 month 1 year No waiting Chennai No waiting 4 months 4 months 1 month Jaipur 1 week 3 months 10-12 months 1 month Ahmedabad No waiting 3 months 10-12 months 1 month Gurugram No waiting 2 months 10 months No waiting Lucknow 1 month 2 months 7-8 months 0.5 month Kolkata 0.5-1 month 4 months 8-10 months No waiting Thane No waiting 2-3 months 8 months No waiting Surat No waiting 2 months 8 months 1 month Ghaziabad 1 month 2-3 months 8 months 1 month Chandigarh 1 week 2-3 months 7 months 2 months Coimbatore No waiting 2-3 months 10 months 1 month Patna 1 month 3 months 10 months 0.5 month Faridabad 1 month 2 months 10 months 1 month Indore 1 month 3 months 6 months 0.5 month Noida 1 month 3 months 1 year 1 month

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Invicto has an average wait time of half a month this January. The premium MPV is readily available in nine cities including in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Thane, while residents of Chandigarh and Jaipur can acquire the car in a week.

Toyota Innova Crysta’s is witnessing an average wait time of up to three months in most cities, This Toyota MPV has the longest wait time of four months in cities like New Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata. That said, buyers in Pune can get it in a month.

The Hycross will take the longest to reach your home with a waiting period reaching up to a year in New Delhi, Noida and Pune. The average wait time of the Hycross is more than a year. The fastest you can get the Hycross is in Mumbai with a wait time of 3 months.

Kia Carens has an average waiting time of half a month and is immediately available in cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Gurugram.

Note: The exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership. For more information, we recommend contacting the nearest showroom of your preferred model.

