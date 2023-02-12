Published On Feb 12, 2023 08:00 AM By Rohit for Toyota Hyryder

The model pictured was the entry-level S trim in the SUV’s CNG lineup

Toyota offers the Hyryder’s mid-spec S and G trims with the CNG kit option.

They command a premium of Rs 95,000 over their petrol-only counterparts.

Its boot looks usable for carrying a couple medium-sized suitcases and soft bags.

Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, making 88PS/121.5Nm in CNG mode.

After its Maruti counterpart, the Grand Vitara, got the CNG option, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder went the alternative fuel route too, i.e., towards the end of January 2023. The CNG-equipped SUV has now arrived at dealer stockyards and we have a few images of the same.

In the images, you can see that the SUV has the ‘CNG’ sticker on both the front and rear windshields. The CNG kit in its boot is located deep inside and comes with a fabric covering, with a panel over it to stack your light-weight items. Unlike hatchbacks with the alternative fuel option that don’t have much boot space on offer, the Hyryder CNG’s storage area will come in handy for stowing a couple of medium-sized suitcases.

The model pictured was the entry-level S trim in the CNG lineup as denoted by the variant badge on the bootlid. It commands a premium of Rs 95,000 over the petrol-only S trim of the SUV. Common features on board the CNG trims include cruise control, a touchscreen unit (seven-inches in S and nine-inches in G), auto AC with rear vents, height-adjustable driver seat, and a PM2.5 filter. Toyota has equipped the CNG variants with safety tech such as dual front airbags (six in total in the G), a reversing camera, vehicle stability control (VSC), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The Hyryder CNG comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, producing 88PS/121.5Nm, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. It has a claimed mileage of 26.6km/kg, almost matching the average fuel efficiency of its strong-hybrid version (27.97kmpl).

Toyota retails the SUV’s CNG variants between Rs 13.23 lakh and Rs 15.29 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi). Its only direct competitor is the Maruti Grand Vitara CNG.

