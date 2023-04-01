2023 Hyundai Verna S Variant Analysis: Is This The True Base Variant?

Modified On Apr 01, 2023 10:05 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna

The second from base S variant covers all the shortcomings of the base-spec EX but still doesn’t get the option of an automatic gearbox

The 2023 Hyundai Verna’s second-from-base S variant commands a premium of more than a lakh over the base-spec EX. Hyundai has given it a lot of features over the EX to justify the price jump, but let’s see if it’s the right one for you:

Variant 1.5-litre N.A. Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol MT CVT MT DCT S Rs 11.96 lakh – – – SX Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 14.24 lakh Rs 14.84 lakh Rs 16.08 lakh Difference Rs 1.03 lakh – – –

Why Consider The Verna S?

For the premium over the base-spec variant, the Verna S offers the additional features that make it a more acceptable entry-level trim. Outside, it now has the distinctive LED DRLs and LED taillights, shark fin antenna, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Its cabin gets an 8-inch touchscreen, rear AC vents, a digitised instrument cluster, and a front centre armrest with storage. This also features the switchable climate and infotainment control panel! Its safety kit gets a big upgrade too in the form of electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control, vehicle stability management (VSM), and a tyre pressure monitor.

Here’s a look at its features in detail:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features LED DRLs and LED taillights

Auto projector headlamps

15-inch alloy wheels

Shark fin antenna Auto AC with rear vents

Digitised instrument cluster

Front armrest with storage Auto AC

Switchable type climate and infotainment controls

Cruise control

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering wheel 8-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Four-speaker music system Hill-start assist control

Electronic stability control

TPMS Other features Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles

Turn indicators on ORVMs Black and beige cabin theme

Fabric upholstery

Foldout rear armrest Height-adjustable driver seat

Keyless entry (foldable key)

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Cooled glovebox

Idle stop-start Bluetooth connectivity

Voice recognition Six airbags

Vehicle stability management

ISOFIX child seat anchors Upgrade to SX if you want LED headlights with cornering function

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (blacked out and with red brake callipers for Turbo variant)

Chrome door handles All-black cabin theme (Turbo variant)

Auto-dimming IRVM

Ambient lighting Sunroof

Paddle shifters (CVT/DCT only)

Push-button start/stop

Wireless phone charging

Power folding ORVMs Front tweeters

10.25-inch touchscreen with Bluelink (turbo variant) Reversing camera

Front parking sensors

Height-adjustable front seatbelts

Why Skip The Verna S?

While the S variant covers almost all the shortcomings of the base-spec EX, it still doesn’t offer the option of an automatic gearbox or even the new turbo-petrol engine. For a little more than a lakh, the next-in-line SX variant is equipped with a bucket load of creature and safety comforts including larger alloy wheels, reversing camera, and sunroof, and offering better value for the price in our opinion.

Variant Verdict EX Covers only the basics with just enough focus on safety; consider only if on a strict budget with plans to accessorise S The true entry variant with useful extra features at a justified premium SX Recommended variant, especially for CVT automatic or as entry-level turbo variant SX(O) Pick it only if you want a top-spec petrol-CVT or turbo variant, loaded with feel-good features and ADAS.

All prices introductory ex-showroom pan-India

