2023 Hyundai Verna S Variant Analysis: Is This The True Base Variant?

Modified On Apr 01, 2023 10:05 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna

The second from base S variant covers all the shortcomings of the base-spec EX but still doesn’t get the option of an automatic gearbox

Hyundai Verna

The 2023 Hyundai Verna’s second-from-base S variant commands a premium of more than a lakh over the base-spec EX. Hyundai has given it a lot of features over the EX to justify the price jump, but let’s see if it’s the right one for you:

Variant

1.5-litre N.A. Petrol

1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

MT

CVT

MT

DCT

S

Rs 11.96 lakh

SX

Rs 12.99 lakh

Rs 14.24 lakh

Rs 14.84 lakh

Rs 16.08 lakh

Difference

Rs 1.03 lakh

Why Consider The Verna S?

Hyundai Verna LED taillight

For the premium over the base-spec variant, the Verna S offers the additional features that make it a more acceptable entry-level trim. Outside, it now has the distinctive LED DRLs and LED taillights, shark fin antenna, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Its cabin gets an 8-inch touchscreen, rear AC vents, a digitised instrument cluster, and a front centre armrest with storage. This also features the switchable climate and infotainment control panel! Its safety kit gets a big upgrade too in the form of electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control, vehicle stability management (VSM), and a tyre pressure monitor.

Here’s a look at its features in detail:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • LED DRLs and LED taillights

  • Auto projector headlamps

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Digitised instrument cluster

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Auto AC

  • Switchable type climate and infotainment controls

  • Cruise control

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering wheel

  • 8-inch touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Four-speaker music system

  • Hill-start assist control

  • Electronic stability control

  • TPMS

Other features

  • Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles

  • Turn indicators on ORVMs

  • Black and beige cabin theme

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Foldout rear armrest

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Keyless entry (foldable key)

  • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Idle stop-start

  • Bluetooth connectivity

  • Voice recognition

  • Six airbags

  • Vehicle stability management

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

Upgrade to SX if you want

  • LED headlights with cornering function

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (blacked out and with red brake callipers for Turbo variant)

  • Chrome door handles

  • All-black cabin theme (Turbo variant)

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Ambient lighting

  • Sunroof

  • Paddle shifters (CVT/DCT only)

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Wireless phone charging

  • Power folding ORVMs

  • Front tweeters

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen with Bluelink (turbo variant)

  • Reversing camera

  • Front parking sensors

  • Height-adjustable front seatbelts

Hyundai Verna digitised instrument cluster

Why Skip The Verna S?

While the S variant covers almost all the shortcomings of the base-spec EX, it still doesn’t offer the option of an automatic gearbox or even the new turbo-petrol engine. For a little more than a lakh, the next-in-line SX variant is equipped with a bucket load of creature and safety comforts including larger alloy wheels, reversing camera, and sunroof, and offering better value for the price in our opinion.

Variant

Verdict

EX

Covers only the basics with just enough focus on safety; consider only if on a strict budget with plans to accessorise

S

The true entry variant with useful extra features at a justified premium

SX

Recommended variant, especially for CVT automatic or as entry-level turbo variant

SX(O)

Pick it only if you want a top-spec petrol-CVT or turbo variant, loaded with feel-good features and ADAS.

All prices introductory ex-showroom pan-India

R
