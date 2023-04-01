2023 Hyundai Verna S Variant Analysis: Is This The True Base Variant?
Modified On Apr 01, 2023 10:05 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna
The second from base S variant covers all the shortcomings of the base-spec EX but still doesn’t get the option of an automatic gearbox
The 2023 Hyundai Verna’s second-from-base S variant commands a premium of more than a lakh over the base-spec EX. Hyundai has given it a lot of features over the EX to justify the price jump, but let’s see if it’s the right one for you:
|
Variant
|
1.5-litre N.A. Petrol
|
1.5-litre Turbo-petrol
|
MT
|
CVT
|
MT
|
DCT
|
S
|
Rs 11.96 lakh
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
SX
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Rs 14.24 lakh
|
Rs 14.84 lakh
|
Rs 16.08 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 1.03 lakh
|
–
|
–
|
–
Why Consider The Verna S?
For the premium over the base-spec variant, the Verna S offers the additional features that make it a more acceptable entry-level trim. Outside, it now has the distinctive LED DRLs and LED taillights, shark fin antenna, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Its cabin gets an 8-inch touchscreen, rear AC vents, a digitised instrument cluster, and a front centre armrest with storage. This also features the switchable climate and infotainment control panel! Its safety kit gets a big upgrade too in the form of electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control, vehicle stability management (VSM), and a tyre pressure monitor.
Here’s a look at its features in detail:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to SX if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why Skip The Verna S?
While the S variant covers almost all the shortcomings of the base-spec EX, it still doesn’t offer the option of an automatic gearbox or even the new turbo-petrol engine. For a little more than a lakh, the next-in-line SX variant is equipped with a bucket load of creature and safety comforts including larger alloy wheels, reversing camera, and sunroof, and offering better value for the price in our opinion.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Covers only the basics with just enough focus on safety; consider only if on a strict budget with plans to accessorise
|
S
|
The true entry variant with useful extra features at a justified premium
|
Recommended variant, especially for CVT automatic or as entry-level turbo variant
|
Pick it only if you want a top-spec petrol-CVT or turbo variant, loaded with feel-good features and ADAS.
All prices introductory ex-showroom pan-India
Read More on : Verna on road price
- Renew Hyundai Verna Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful