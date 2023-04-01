2023 Hyundai Verna SX Variant Analysis: The Most Value For Money Variant?

Modified On Apr 01, 2023 10:06 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna

It is the entry-level variant for both automatic gearbox and turbo powertrain choices

The second-from-top SX variant of the sixth-gen Hyundai Verna is the liaison between the standard and turbo variants. It is the entry point for the new turbo powertrain while also offering the option of the naturally aspirated unit, and both engines with manual and automatic transmissions. So should you go for it? Let’s find out:

Variant 1.5-litre N.A. Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol MT CVT MT DCT SX Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 14.24 lakh Rs 14.84 lakh Rs 16.08 lakh SX(O) Rs 14.66 lakh Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 17.38 lakh Difference Rs 1.67 lakh Rs 1.96 lakh Rs 1.15 lakh Rs 1.30 lakh

Why Pick The Verna SX?

With the SX variant, the Verna looks the same as the top-spec SX(O) trim thanks to LED headlights, chrome door handles and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The SX variant also gives buyers the convenience of an automatic transmission with paddle shifters (with both engines). You also finally get features like power-folding ORVMs, a rear view camera and leatherette finish for the steering wheel and gear selector. The sedan is well decked too as the SX comes with a sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging and front parking sensors.

Why Pick The Verna SX Turbo?

It’s also with this variant that Hyundai is offering the sedan with the new turbocharged powertrain, with exclusive touches including blacked wheels, red brake callipers, an all-black interior, and the dual-tone paint options. It even gets more features over the standard SX like the larger infotainment touchscreen with BlueLink connected car tech.

The premium for the more powerful engine, cosmetic changes and larger infotainment over the other engine option stands at Rs 1.85 lakh, in both manual and automatic avatars.

Here’s what all it offers:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features LED headlights with cornering function

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Chrome door handles Auto-dimming IRVM

Ambient lighting Sunroof

Paddle shifters (CVT/DCT only)

Push-button start/stop

Wireless phone charging Front tweeters Reversing camera

Front parking sensors

Height-adjustable front seatbelts Other features Shark fin antenna

Chrome window beltline Fabric upholstery

Auto AC with rear vents

Leather-wrapped gear knob and two-spoke steering wheel

Digitised instrument cluster Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Electrically operated tailgate

Power folding ORVMs

Switchable controls for climate and media 8-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Six airbags

ISOFIX child seat anchors

ESC

Hill start assist Pick the SX Turbo if you want Blacked out 16-inch alloys with red brake callipers All-black cabin theme (Turbo variant) Integrated air purifier 10.25-inch touchscreen with Bluelink Same as SX Upgrade to SX(O) if you want Same as the SX variant Leatherette upholstery

Rear window sunshade

Hotkeys on IRVM (with the N.A. engine) Ventilated and heated front seats

Powered driver seat

Air purifier (with the N.A. engine) 8-speaker Bose music system

Connected car tech

10.25-inch touchscreen system (with the N.A. engine) ADAS

Rear disc brakes (Turbo DCT)

Electric parking brake (Turbo DCT)

Why Skip The Verna SX?

While Hyundai has equipped the SX variant of the Verna with almost all the premium comforts offered in the range-topping SX(O), the latter does have some exclusive features like ADAS, ventilated and heated front seats and also the bigger infotainment touchscreen in the case of the N.A. petrol powertrain. All of these can be had for a premium of less than two lakh over the SX.

Variant Verdict EX Covers only the basics with just enough focus on safety; consider only if on a strict budget with plans to accessorise S The true entry variant with useful extra features at a justified premium SX Recommended variant, especially for CVT automatic or as entry-level turbo variant SX(O) Pick it only if you want a top-spec petrol-CVT or turbo variant, loaded with feel-good features and ADAS.

All prices introductory ex-showroom pan-India

Read More on : Hyundai Verna on road price