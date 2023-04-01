2023 Hyundai Verna SX Variant Analysis: The Most Value For Money Variant?
The second-from-top SX variant of the sixth-gen Hyundai Verna is the liaison between the standard and turbo variants. It is the entry point for the new turbo powertrain while also offering the option of the naturally aspirated unit, and both engines with manual and automatic transmissions. So should you go for it? Let’s find out:
|
Variant
|
1.5-litre N.A. Petrol
|
1.5-litre Turbo-petrol
|
MT
|
CVT
|
MT
|
DCT
|
SX
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Rs 14.24 lakh
|
Rs 14.84 lakh
|
Rs 16.08 lakh
|
SX(O)
|
Rs 14.66 lakh
|
Rs 16.20 lakh
|
Rs 15.99 lakh
|
Rs 17.38 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 1.67 lakh
|
Rs 1.96 lakh
|
Rs 1.15 lakh
|
Rs 1.30 lakh
Why Pick The Verna SX?
With the SX variant, the Verna looks the same as the top-spec SX(O) trim thanks to LED headlights, chrome door handles and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The SX variant also gives buyers the convenience of an automatic transmission with paddle shifters (with both engines). You also finally get features like power-folding ORVMs, a rear view camera and leatherette finish for the steering wheel and gear selector. The sedan is well decked too as the SX comes with a sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging and front parking sensors.
Why Pick The Verna SX Turbo?
It’s also with this variant that Hyundai is offering the sedan with the new turbocharged powertrain, with exclusive touches including blacked wheels, red brake callipers, an all-black interior, and the dual-tone paint options. It even gets more features over the standard SX like the larger infotainment touchscreen with BlueLink connected car tech.
The premium for the more powerful engine, cosmetic changes and larger infotainment over the other engine option stands at Rs 1.85 lakh, in both manual and automatic avatars.
Here’s what all it offers:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pick the SX Turbo if you want
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to SX(O) if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why Skip The Verna SX?
While Hyundai has equipped the SX variant of the Verna with almost all the premium comforts offered in the range-topping SX(O), the latter does have some exclusive features like ADAS, ventilated and heated front seats and also the bigger infotainment touchscreen in the case of the N.A. petrol powertrain. All of these can be had for a premium of less than two lakh over the SX.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Covers only the basics with just enough focus on safety; consider only if on a strict budget with plans to accessorise
|
The true entry variant with useful extra features at a justified premium
|
SX
|
Recommended variant, especially for CVT automatic or as entry-level turbo variant
|
Pick it only if you want a top-spec petrol-CVT or turbo variant, loaded with feel-good features and ADAS.
All prices introductory ex-showroom pan-India
