2023 Hyundai Verna SX Variant Analysis: The Most Value For Money Variant?

Modified On Apr 01, 2023 10:06 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna

It is the entry-level variant for both automatic gearbox and turbo powertrain choices

Hyundai Verna

The second-from-top SX variant of the sixth-gen Hyundai Verna is the liaison between the standard and turbo variants. It is the entry point for the new turbo powertrain while also offering the option of the naturally aspirated unit, and both engines with manual and automatic transmissions. So should you go for it? Let’s find out:

Variant

1.5-litre N.A. Petrol

1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

MT

CVT

MT

DCT

SX

Rs 12.99 lakh

Rs 14.24 lakh

Rs 14.84 lakh

Rs 16.08 lakh

SX(O)

Rs 14.66 lakh

Rs 16.20 lakh

Rs 15.99 lakh

Rs 17.38 lakh

Difference

Rs 1.67 lakh

Rs 1.96 lakh

Rs 1.15 lakh

Rs 1.30 lakh

Why Pick The Verna SX?

Hyundai Verna wireless phone charging

With the SX variant, the Verna looks the same as the top-spec SX(O) trim thanks to LED headlights, chrome door handles and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The SX variant also gives buyers the convenience of an automatic transmission with paddle shifters (with both engines). You also finally get features like power-folding ORVMs, a rear view camera and leatherette finish for the steering wheel and gear selector. The sedan is well decked too as the SX comes with a sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging and front parking sensors.

Why Pick The Verna SX Turbo?

Hyundai Verna Turbo

It’s also with this variant that Hyundai is offering the sedan with the new turbocharged powertrain, with exclusive touches including blacked wheels, red brake callipers, an all-black interior, and the dual-tone paint options. It even gets more features over the standard SX like the larger infotainment touchscreen with BlueLink connected car tech.

The premium for the more powerful engine, cosmetic changes and larger infotainment over the other engine option stands at Rs 1.85 lakh, in both manual and automatic avatars.

Here’s what all it offers:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • LED headlights with cornering function

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels 

  • Chrome door handles

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Ambient lighting

  • Sunroof

  • Paddle shifters (CVT/DCT only)

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Wireless phone charging

  • Front tweeters

  • Reversing camera

  • Front parking sensors

  • Height-adjustable front seatbelts

Other features

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Chrome window beltline

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Leather-wrapped gear knob and two-spoke steering wheel

  • Digitised instrument cluster

  • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

  • Electrically operated tailgate

  • Power folding ORVMs

  • Switchable controls for climate and media

  • 8-inch touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Six airbags

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • ESC

  • Hill start assist

Pick the SX Turbo if you want

  • Blacked out 16-inch alloys with red brake callipers

  • All-black cabin theme (Turbo variant)

  • Integrated air purifier

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen with Bluelink

  • Same as SX

Upgrade to SX(O) if you want

  • Same as the SX variant

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Rear window sunshade

  • Hotkeys on IRVM (with the N.A. engine)

  • Ventilated and heated front seats

  • Powered driver seat

  • Air purifier (with the N.A. engine)

  • 8-speaker Bose music system

  • Connected car tech

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen system (with the N.A. engine)

  • ADAS

  • Rear disc brakes (Turbo DCT)

  • Electric parking brake (Turbo DCT)

Hyundai Verna touchscreen

Why Skip The Verna SX?

While Hyundai has equipped the SX variant of the Verna with almost all the premium comforts offered in the range-topping SX(O), the latter does have some exclusive features like ADAS, ventilated and heated front seats and also the bigger infotainment touchscreen in the case of the N.A. petrol powertrain. All of these can be had for a premium of less than two lakh over the SX.

Variant

Verdict

EX

Covers only the basics with just enough focus on safety; consider only if on a strict budget with plans to accessorise

S

The true entry variant with useful extra features at a justified premium

SX

Recommended variant, especially for CVT automatic or as entry-level turbo variant

SX(O)

Pick it only if you want a top-spec petrol-CVT or turbo variant, loaded with feel-good features and ADAS.

All prices introductory ex-showroom pan-India

