2023 Hyundai Verna EX Variant Analysis: Is The Base-spec Variant Worth Considering?

Modified On Apr 01, 2023 10:04 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna

While the new Verna’s base-spec EX gets a good safety package, it still doesn’t feel a worthy entry-level variant

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai has introduced the new Verna in India, and is offering it in four broad variants: EX, S, SX and SX(O). The sedan is now a petrol-only offering with two engine options. That said, its base variant gets just the naturally aspirated petrol unit mated to the six-speed manual transmission. But is it worth considering on a tight budget?

Variant

1.5-litre MT

EX MT

Rs 10.90 lakh

S MT

Rs 11.96 lakh

Difference

Rs 1.06 lakh

Why Consider The Verna EX?

Hyundai Verna "airbag" tag

The Verna’s EX variant sticks to just the basics and still gets some useful features such as a height-adjustable driver seat, all power windows, and a tilt-adjustable steering wheel. A welcome move by Hyundai is that it has provided 30 safety features right from the base variant, like six airbags and a rear defogger. Only consider the Verna EX if you’re on a strict budget for a modern sedan and intend to accessorise it later on.

Here’s what it offers:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Auto-projector headlights

  • Dark chrome finish for the grille

  • Black and beige cabin theme

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Manual AC

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • All power windows

  • N.A.

  • Six airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

Other features

  • 15-inch steel wheels with styled covers

  • Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles

  • Rear armrest with cup holders

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Two type-C charging ports (front and rear)

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Keyless entry (foldable key)

  • N.A.

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear defogger with timer

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

Upgrade to S if you want

  • LED DRLs and LED connected taillights

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Digitised instrument cluster

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Rear AC vents

  • Auto AC

  • Switchable type climate and infotainment controls

  • Cruise control

  • Telescopic adjustment for steering wheel

  • 8-inch touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Four-speaker music system

  • Hill-start assist control

  • Electronic stability control

  • TPMS

Hyundai Verna power windows

Why Skip The Verna EX?

Although the base-spec EX gets a lot of safety features and a few basic comforts, it is still missing some useful and essential features including an infotainment system and electronic stability control. All these and plenty more creature comforts are available in the next S variant, which commands a little over a lakh more. Also, if you prefer factory-fitted features in your car, it’s best to skip this variant.

Variant

Verdict

EX

Covers only the basics with just enough focus on safety; consider only if on a strict budget with plans to accessorise

S

The true entry variant with useful extra features at a justified premium

SX

Recommended variant, especially for CVT automatic or as entry-level turbo variant

SX(O)

Pick it only if you want a top-spec petrol-CVT or turbo variant, loaded with feel-good features and ADAS.

All prices introductory ex-showroom pan-India

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Verna

