2023 Hyundai Verna EX Variant Analysis: Is The Base-spec Variant Worth Considering?

While the new Verna’s base-spec EX gets a good safety package, it still doesn’t feel a worthy entry-level variant

Hyundai has introduced the new Verna in India, and is offering it in four broad variants: EX, S, SX and SX(O). The sedan is now a petrol-only offering with two engine options. That said, its base variant gets just the naturally aspirated petrol unit mated to the six-speed manual transmission. But is it worth considering on a tight budget?

Variant 1.5-litre MT EX MT Rs 10.90 lakh S MT Rs 11.96 lakh Difference Rs 1.06 lakh

Why Consider The Verna EX?

The Verna’s EX variant sticks to just the basics and still gets some useful features such as a height-adjustable driver seat, all power windows, and a tilt-adjustable steering wheel. A welcome move by Hyundai is that it has provided 30 safety features right from the base variant, like six airbags and a rear defogger. Only consider the Verna EX if you’re on a strict budget for a modern sedan and intend to accessorise it later on.

Here’s what it offers:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Auto-projector headlights

Dark chrome finish for the grille Black and beige cabin theme

Fabric upholstery

Manual AC Height-adjustable driver seat

All power windows N.A. Six airbags

ABS with EBD

3-point seatbelts for all passengers Other features 15-inch steel wheels with styled covers

Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles Rear armrest with cup holders

Day/night IRVM Two type-C charging ports (front and rear)

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Keyless entry (foldable key) N.A. Rear parking sensors

Rear defogger with timer

ISOFIX child seat anchors Upgrade to S if you want LED DRLs and LED connected taillights

15-inch alloy wheels

Shark fin antenna Digitised instrument cluster

Front armrest with storage

Rear AC vents Auto AC

Switchable type climate and infotainment controls

Cruise control

Telescopic adjustment for steering wheel 8-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Four-speaker music system Hill-start assist control

Electronic stability control

TPMS

Why Skip The Verna EX?

Although the base-spec EX gets a lot of safety features and a few basic comforts, it is still missing some useful and essential features including an infotainment system and electronic stability control. All these and plenty more creature comforts are available in the next S variant, which commands a little over a lakh more. Also, if you prefer factory-fitted features in your car, it’s best to skip this variant.

Variant Verdict EX Covers only the basics with just enough focus on safety; consider only if on a strict budget with plans to accessorise S The true entry variant with useful extra features at a justified premium SX Recommended variant, especially for CVT automatic or as entry-level turbo variant SX(O) Pick it only if you want a top-spec petrol-CVT or turbo variant, loaded with feel-good features and ADAS.

All prices introductory ex-showroom pan-India

