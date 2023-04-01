2023 Hyundai Verna EX Variant Analysis: Is The Base-spec Variant Worth Considering?
Modified On Apr 01, 2023 10:04 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna
While the new Verna’s base-spec EX gets a good safety package, it still doesn’t feel a worthy entry-level variant
Hyundai has introduced the new Verna in India, and is offering it in four broad variants: EX, S, SX and SX(O). The sedan is now a petrol-only offering with two engine options. That said, its base variant gets just the naturally aspirated petrol unit mated to the six-speed manual transmission. But is it worth considering on a tight budget?
|
Variant
|
1.5-litre MT
|
EX MT
|
Rs 10.90 lakh
|
S MT
|
Rs 11.96 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 1.06 lakh
Why Consider The Verna EX?
The Verna’s EX variant sticks to just the basics and still gets some useful features such as a height-adjustable driver seat, all power windows, and a tilt-adjustable steering wheel. A welcome move by Hyundai is that it has provided 30 safety features right from the base variant, like six airbags and a rear defogger. Only consider the Verna EX if you’re on a strict budget for a modern sedan and intend to accessorise it later on.
Here’s what it offers:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to S if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why Skip The Verna EX?
Although the base-spec EX gets a lot of safety features and a few basic comforts, it is still missing some useful and essential features including an infotainment system and electronic stability control. All these and plenty more creature comforts are available in the next S variant, which commands a little over a lakh more. Also, if you prefer factory-fitted features in your car, it’s best to skip this variant.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
EX
|
Covers only the basics with just enough focus on safety; consider only if on a strict budget with plans to accessorise
|
The true entry variant with useful extra features at a justified premium
|
Recommended variant, especially for CVT automatic or as entry-level turbo variant
|
Pick it only if you want a top-spec petrol-CVT or turbo variant, loaded with feel-good features and ADAS.
All prices introductory ex-showroom pan-India
