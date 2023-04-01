2023 Hyundai Verna SX(O) Variant Analysis: Worth Going All Out?

Modified On Apr 01, 2023 10:07 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna

The range-topping SX(O) is your only option if you want more premium features like ADAS and heated and ventilated front seats

The new Hyundai Verna has been loaded with a few segment-first and feel-good features such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), ventilated and heated front seats, and a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen system (only for the N.A. powertrain). However, if you want all of these and more, your only choice is the range-topping SX(O) variant of the compact sedan. Let’s find out if it’s worth the extra premium:

Variant 1.5-litre N.A. Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol MT CVT MT DCT SX(O) Rs 14.66 lakh Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 17.38 lakh

Why Pick The Verna SX(O)?

If you are looking for the most powerful and feature-rich compact sedan in the market today, it’s the new Verna’s top-spec SX(O) that should be your pick. It’s also the only variant in which you can enjoy and use the newest features of the sedan including the bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen (with the N.A. powertrain) and heated front seats (cooling functionality has been retained too). In terms of safety too, the SX(O) gets ADAS, rear disc brakes and electric parking brake (latter two are only available with Turbo DCT version).

If you want the new Verna with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), you have to take the petrol-CVT option or the turbocharged engine option. For adaptive cruise control, you have to extend to the Verna SX(O) Turbo DCT.

Let’s check out what it has to offer:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features LED headlights with cornering function

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (blacked out and with red brake callipers for Turbo variant) Leatherette upholstery

Rear window sunshade

Hotkeys on IRVM

Ambient lighting Ventilated and heated front seats

Powered driver seat

Air purifier

Front and rear centre armrests

Push-button start/stop

Electrically operated tailgate 8-speaker Bose music system

Connected car tech

10.25-inch touchscreen system ADAS (CVT and Turbo variants): Auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, high beam assist, blind spot collision avoidance, safe exit warning

Rear disc brakes (DCT)

Electric parking brake (DCT) Other features Chrome window beltline

Chrome door handles

Shark fin antenna

LED taillights Black and beige cabin theme (all-black interior for Turbo)

Auto-dimming IRVM

Digitised instrument cluster Electrically operated tailgate

Auto folding ORVMs

Sunroof

Wireless phone charging

Auto AC

Switchable controls for climate and media Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Voice recognition

Bluetooth connectivity Six airbags

TPMS

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear parking camera

ESC and VSM

What Could Have Been Better About The Verna SX(O)?

With the generation upgrade, the Verna is now at par with its competition in terms of improved space, performance and features. That said, we do feel Hyundai could have taken the opportunity to give it some more conveniences such as rear window sunshades, a rear centre headrest, a 360-degree camera view, and dedicated phone seat back pockets. We also feel the carmaker should have provided it with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in the SX(O) variant. Also, the adaptive cruise control function should have been offered on the petrol-CVT SX(O) with the rest of the ADAS suite.

Variant Verdict EX Covers only the basics with just enough focus on safety; consider only if on a strict budget with plans to accessorise S The true entry variant with useful extra features at a justified premium SX Recommended variant, especially for CVT automatic or as entry-level turbo variant SX(O) Pick it only if you want a top-spec petrol-CVT or turbo variant, loaded with feel-good features and ADAS.

All prices introductory ex-showroom pan-India

Read More on : Verna on road price