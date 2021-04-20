2022 Volkswagen Polo Teased Ahead Of Global Debut On April 22

Modified On Apr 20, 2021 04:44 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Polo 2022

The teaser image shows updated headlamps and an LED strip in the front grille

The sixth-gen Polo that was globally introduced in 2017 is getting a facelift.

Expected changes include new alloy wheels, updated tail lamps, and a larger infotainment system.

The facelifted model is likely to get the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as the pre-facelift Polo.

Volkswagen still offers the fifth-gen Polo in India but could bring the sixth-gen model by 2023.

While Volkswagen continues to offer the fifth-gen Polo in India, the hatchback’s sixth generation has been on sale globally since 2017. The carmaker has now teased the facelifted version ahead of its global debut on April 22.

The teaser image gives a glimpse of the facelifted Polo’s front fascia. It is seen with an updated headlamp unit housing dual projector units (likely to be LEDs) along with LED DRLs. There’s also an LED strip flowing across the front grille that connects to the boomerang-shaped daytime running lights. The image also reveals a purple shade that will be introduced on the latest Polo. It is also expected to get revised front and rear bumpers, updated tail lamps, and a new set of alloy wheels.

Inside, the facelifted Polo may carry forward the same design layout but it could get updated upholstery. While the digital driver’s display, wireless charging, and auto climate control are likely to be carried forward, Volkswagen could offer the facelifted Polo with a larger central touchscreen, connected car tech, and more driver assistance features.

The pre-facelift Polo comes with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in different states of tune (80PS, 95PS, and 110PS) and a range of transmission options (5- and 6-speed MT and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic) along with diesel and CNG powertrains. Expect the facelifted hatchback to carry on with the same powertrains. The fifth-gen Polo in India comes with 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines, making 75PS/95Nm and 110PS/175Nm respectively. While the former is mated to a 5-speed MT, the latter can be paired with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter.

There is speculation that Volkswagen could bring the sixth-gen Polo to India by 2023, underpinned by the localised MQB-A0 IN platform. However, the carmaker will likely have to modify its design to measure under 4 metres. It will be notably pricier than the current-gen Polo (priced between Rs 6.16 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh ex-showroom). The Polo rivals the Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz , Hyundai i20 , and Tata Altroz.

Read More on : Polo on road price