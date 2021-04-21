2022 Volkswagen Polo Leaked Ahead Of Official Euro Unveiling Tomorrow

Published On Apr 21, 2021 05:21 PM By Sonny for Volkswagen Polo 2022

Various minor changes to the exterior give the sixth-gen hatchback a sharper appearance

Volkswagen is giving the sixth-gen Polo a mid-life facelift.

Leaked images reveal design updates such as new headlamps, tail lamps, bumpers, and a light strip integrated into the grille.

Only notable change to the interior is the touch-based climate control panel and steering wheel; dashboard layout remains the same.

Sixth-gen Polo could come to India to replace the fifth-gen iteration by 2023.

The facelifted version of the sixth-gen Volkswagen Polo is due to be unveiled on April 22. Before that, its exterior styling and dashboard design have been leaked online and it looks more distinctive than before.

The differences that are immediately visible on the exterior are the headlamps and tail lamps. It has new headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. There is a light bar integrated into the grille design that connects the headlights and is in line with the DRLs. Volkswagen has replaced the iconic square-ish Polo tail lamps with something more dynamic that now extends further into the tailgate. Like most new VW models, the Polo badge is positioned under the VW logo in the centre. The rear bumper has been modified to look sharper with added creases. The leaked image of the front end is of the sportier Polo R-line variant which gets a unique bumper styling, different from the standard variants. Both variants sport new alloy wheel designs as well.

The interior of the facelifted Polo seems to be unchanged in terms of the dashboard design and layout. This high-spec Euro-spec R-Line variant gets the optional digital instrument cluster, the driver-oriented touchscreen display (probably the new 10.1-inch unit) for the infotainment system, blue ambient lighting, and an all-black interior. The only difference visible over the pre-facelift model is the climate control panel which now seems to feature touch controls, instead of the usual array of buttons and dials.

Volkswagen is expected to offer the facelifted Polo with the same engines but it could electrify them with the addition of mild-hybrid technology. The European Polo’s engine options include a 1.0-litre petrol in various states of tune (65PS, 75PS, 95PS turbo, and 115PS turbo), a 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit, and a 200PS 2.0-lite turbo-petrol engine for the sportiest GTI variant. It gets a range of transmission options: 5- and 6-speed manuals and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic. The international-spec Polo also comes with CNG and diesel powertrain options, neither of which are offered on the fifth-gen Polo currently on sale in India.

The sixth-gen Polo could be introduced in India by 2023 but it will likely feature multiple differences over the global model. It would be underpinned by the VW Group’s localied MQB A0-IN platform and get different bumpers to bring its overall length under 4 metres, since the European model exceeds it by 53mm. Also, the new-gen Polo will be pricier than the current fifth-gen model that retails from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite its less spacious cabin, the Polo competes in the premium hatchback space against the likes of the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Maruti Baleno, and Honda Jazz.

