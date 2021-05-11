Here Is The First Official Sketch Of The Facelifted Volkswagen Polo GTI

Published On May 11, 2021 12:36 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Polo 2022

Going by the teaser, it seems like the updated hatch will borrow features from the recently unveiled facelifted sixth-generation Polo

Polo GTI is the performance-oriented version of the regular hatchback.

It will get changes in line with the recently unveiled facelifted sixth-gen Polo.

Updates include a sportier front bumper, aggressive-looking air dams, honeycomb LED fog lamps, and new alloy wheels.

The cabin will get a larger 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment, a new steering wheel with the ‘GTI’ badging, red accents over the dash and seats, and touch-based AC controls.

Expected to continue with its 200PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and 6-speed DSG automatic.

VW may launch the facelifted sixth-gen Polo in India by 2023.

Volkswagen has teased the facelifted Polo GTI ahead of its unveiling in June 2021. The sixth-generation Polo was recently updated in Europe. The GTI trim will get all the cosmetic upgrades like those on the standard model, along with a few exclusive additions.

These will likely be a sleeker front grille, the new VW logo, and connected LED DRLs and headlamps. Exclusive GTI elements include red highlights and ‘GTI’ badging on the grille, a sportier front bumper, aggressively styled honeycomb air dams, and honeycomb LED fog lamps. Its five-spoke alloy wheels complete the performance-oriented design.

Inside, the facelifted GTI will get a bigger 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch-based AC controls, a new steering wheel, and ambient lighting. To set itself apart from the standard hatch, it could get the ‘GTI’ badging on the steering wheel and headrests, red stitching and accents, and different seat upholstery.

The facelifted Polo GTI could continue with the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol TSI engine (paired with a 6-speed DSG), generating 200PS and 320Nm. Reports suggest that the engine could get a higher state of tune to develop more power.

Volkswagen is mulling the launch of the recently facelifted sixth-generation Polo in India. It will undoubtedly be more expensive than the outgoing model, priced much like the Hyundai i20. After that, we also expect the carmaker to launch the Polo GTI as a CBU.

