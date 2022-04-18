2022 Maruti XL6 Teased Again; Front Profile Partially Seen

Published On Apr 18, 2022 04:53 PM By Tarun for Maruti XL6 2022

The updated MPV will go on sale on April 21

New teaser shows a revised grille but with the same headlights and front bumper.

A 360-degree camera confirmed; could also get ventilated front seats.

Expected to gain up to six airbags and an updated infotainment system with connected car technology (advanced telematics).

To get the Ertiga’s 103PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with the DualJet technology.

To get a 5-speed manual and 6-speed AT with paddle shifters.

Maruti has teased the 2022 XL6 again, this time revealing a part of its front profile. Bookings for the updated version of the six-seater MPV are already open ahead of the official price announcement of April 21.

The teaser shows a new grille with a chrome strip running above it. The headlight and the front bumper seem to be the same as the outgoing model. It’s expected to receive minor exterior cosmetic upgrades, including new alloy wheels.

There have been two other teasers which have revealed further details. A 360-degree camera has been confirmed. Moreover, it looks like the new XL6 also gets ventilated front seats. Other feature additions could include up to six airbags and an updated infotainment system with connected car technology (advanced telematics). The interior is expected to receive a revised upholstery and nothing else.

The main upgrade will be seen under the hood. It will get the latest version of its 1.5-litre petrol engine, which recently debuted on the Ertiga. The new K15C engine features DualJet technology and is rated at 103PS (-2PS) and 137Nm (-1Nm). The transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a new 6-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters.

The facelifted XL6 will demand a premium over its current price range of Rs 10.14 lakh to Rs 12.02 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). With the new features, it will be a tougher competitor to the Kia Carens.

