Top 12 Upcoming Cars In Q2 2022

Published On Apr 09, 2022 12:40 PM By Sonny

If you’re looking to buy an electrified model or a just a premium offering, there’ll be plenty of new cars to choose from this quarter

The automotive scene never rests and the next quarter of 2022 will be just as busy, if not busier than the last one. Many new vehicles expected or scheduled to be launched between April and June will be from premium segments, including hybrids and EVs. Here are the top cars to watch out for in the coming three months:

Volkswagen Virtus

The Virtus will be Volkswagen’s main focus this year as the replacement of the Vento. It has already been premiered, detailed and its production has commenced. The carmaker has already opened the pre-orders with prices slated to be revealed in May. It shares its mechanicals and underpinnings with the Skoda Slavia, so it gets the same 1-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines. Like the Taigun, the Virtus will be split into two broad trims: Dynamic Line and Performance Line (GT), the latter being offered with the 150PS engine only, mated to the 7-speed DSG. In terms of features, it gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats and a sunroof.

Maruti XL6 and Ertiga

Maruti has a fairly long list of models coming out this year and the next ones will be the updated MPVs. It has given both the XL6 and Ertiga a refresh by way of minor cosmetic tweaks and updated feature sets such as six airbags. As the premium model, the XL6 is expected to get some of the new features that Maruti debuted on the 2022 Baleno such as the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and new MID in the instrument cluster. They will get an updated 1.5-litre petrol engine with a new 6-speed AT with paddle shifters to replace the current 4-speed AT.

Updated Maruti S-Cross

The other Maruti model expected to be introduced in the next couple of months is the updated version of the S-Cross crossover. It will only be a mild refresh as Maruti is working on an all-new SUV to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The new S-Cross is expected to get similar feature updates as the Baleno such as six airbags, latest 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and minor styling updates inside-out. It could also get a new 6-speed automatic transmission for the same 1.5-litre petrol engine with engine idle start-stop as standard.

Facelifted Hyundai Venue

Hyundai debuted its entry for the sub-4m SUV segment in April 2019. While it has received small updates and changes over time, such as the introduction of the clutchless manual transmission (iMT), it is ready for a mid-life refresh. The updated Venue has been spied testing under camouflage, but revealed a new grille design, tweaked bumpers and a new taillight cluster. In terms of added features, it will match the 2022 Sonet with four airbags as standard, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and ventilated front seats. The 2022 Venue is expected to carry forward the same three engine options: 1.2-litre petrol, 1-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. There could also be a N Line variant for the Venue with sportier looks and retuned suspension.

Honda City e:HEV (hybrid)

The first proper hybrid for the masses will break cover this April in the form of the Honda City Hybrid. It uses the Japanese carmaker’s newest self-charging hybrid tech comprising two electric motors and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The City Hybrid has a very clever computer on board that manages the use of the battery and the engine for optimum efficiency and could deliver a claimed figure of up to 30kmpl. It should be based on the top-spec City in terms of comforts and could get minor cosmetic differentials as well. The City Hybrid will likely attract a price tag of Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon EV Long Range

For a similar price, Tata is on course to launch a new version of the Nexon EV that would offer more range than the current ARAI certified 312km. It is expected to get a larger battery pack and updated electric motor as well with a small bump in performance. The long-range Nexon EV may also get a couple of added features over the current model. It will also premiere in the second half of April.

BMW i4

At the top end of EVs in India, BMW will bring the i4 electric sedan towards the end of April. It is based on the standard 4-Series Gran Coupe, so it's a four-door with coupe styling. The i4 has a WLTP tested range of up to 590km, which is more than any other EV on sale in India. It gets the usual EV styling with closed panels in place of grilles and vents that would be present on a combustion engine model with plenty of blue highlights. The i4 will also be the first luxury EV sedan in India, arriving ahead of the Mercedes-Benz EQS that is due towards the end of 2022.

Jeep Meridian

The space left in the premium full-size SUV segment by the exit of the Ford Endeavour will be filled by a new American model: the Jeep Meridian. It is a three-row SUV that will only be offered with the 2-litre diesel engine only, but with a choice of 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic transmissions. The Meridian will be a premium Jeep model but since it will be locally manufactured, it’ll likely be priced competitively against its segment rivals.

Citroen C3

Citroen began its latest innings in India with the launch of the C5 Aircross premium mid-size SUV. It then showcased its new model for the masses in the form of the C3 for India. This sub-4m hatchback with SUV styling is expected to make its production-spec debut in the second quarter of the year with the launch to follow soon after. The C3 will be a petrol-only offering and rival the likes of the Tata Punch, Maruti Swift, Maruti Ignis and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

New Mahindra Scorpio

As people are still lining up to get an XUV700, Mahindra has its next big launch lined up for 2022 with the new-gen Scorpio. It has been spied testing numerous times over the last year and is expected to become available by mid-2022. The new Scorpio will feature a modern cabin with a large touchscreen infotainment system, along with dual-zone climate control and wireless charging. It will be offered with the same petrol and diesel powertrains as the XUV700, although in a different state of tune.

Hyundai Tucson

The latest version of Hyundai’s flagship model in India, the Tucson SUV, will be launched in the second quarter of 2022. It will be the first Hyundai in the country to offer ADAS features and the brand’s latest design language on its front fascia. The 2022 Tucson will continue to be a feature-rich offering with two 10.25-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree parking camera, and ventilated front seats. There is no official word on the powertrain options for the new Tucson in India, but expect both petrol and diesel engines to be offered.

New Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The sixth-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class is expected to reach Indian showrooms sometime in May 2022. It made its global debut in early 2021. The visual changes are subtle, as it represents an evolution of the German compact luxury sedan; and it’s bigger too. But the biggest change for the new-gen C-Class is its cabin that is based on the latest S-Class with the vertically-oriented central infotainment system with a 11.9-inch touchscreen display. Globally, it is offered with petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid tech as well as a plug-in hybrid powertrain.