2022 Maruti Ertiga Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?
With the mid-life refresh, the Ertiga now gets an updated engine and a few features which are a first for a Maruti car
Maruti recently launched the facelifted Ertiga with a few minor changes, new features, and an updated powertrain. The MPV continues to be offered in four broad trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.
Before diving into the variant details, let’s check out its specifications first:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre
|
1.5-litre CNG
|
Power
|
103PS
|
88PS
|
Torque
|
137Nm
|
121.5Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed AT (new)
|
5-speed MT
The Ertiga is also available with a CNG kit, now in two variants (VXi and ZXi) compared to just one in the pre-facelift model.
Maruti’s popular seven-seat MPV can be had in six colours: Auburn Red, Pearl Arctic White, Prime Oxford Blue, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, and Dignity Brown. The last two shades have been introduced with the Ertiga’s mid-life refresh.
Here’s a look at its variant-wise pricing:
|
Variant
|
Price
|
LXi
|
Rs 8.35 lakh
|
VXi
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
|
VXi AT
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
ZXi
|
Rs 10.59 lakh
|
ZXi AT
|
Rs 12.09 lakh
|
ZXi+
|
Rs 11.29 lakh
|
ZXi+ AT
|
Rs 12.79 lakh
|
VXi CNG
|
Rs 10.44 lakh
|
ZXi CNG
|
Rs 11.54 lakh
Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Gets the basics but worth upgrading to VXi if you want a more feature-loaded entry variant
|
Offered with all the essential features for those on a tight budget
|
Our recommended variant as it is the most value-packed offering of the MPV
|
Only upgrade if you want a beefier safety net which includes two additional airbags and a reversing camera
