2022 Maruti Ertiga Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?

Modified On Apr 23, 2022 11:27 AM By Rohit for Maruti Ertiga

  • 32076 Views
  • Write a comment

With the mid-life refresh, the Ertiga now gets an updated engine and a few features which are a first for a Maruti car

Maruti recently launched the facelifted Ertiga with a few minor changes, new features, and an updated powertrain. The MPV continues to be offered in four broad trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.

Before diving into the variant details, let’s check out its specifications first:

Engine

1.5-litre

1.5-litre CNG

Power

103PS

88PS

Torque

137Nm

121.5Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 6-speed AT (new)

5-speed MT

New Maruti Ertiga Launched, Prices Start At Rs 8.35 Lakh

The Ertiga is also available with a CNG kit, now in two variants (VXi and ZXi) compared to just one in the pre-facelift model.

Maruti’s popular seven-seat MPV can be had in six colours: Auburn Red, Pearl Arctic White, Prime Oxford Blue, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, and Dignity Brown. The last two shades have been introduced with the Ertiga’s mid-life refresh.

Here’s a look at its variant-wise pricing:

Variant

Price

LXi

Rs 8.35 lakh

VXi

Rs 9.49 lakh

VXi AT

Rs 10.99 lakh

ZXi

Rs 10.59 lakh

ZXi AT

Rs 12.09 lakh

ZXi+

Rs 11.29 lakh

ZXi+ AT

Rs 12.79 lakh

VXi CNG

Rs 10.44 lakh

ZXi CNG

Rs 11.54 lakh

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant.

New Maruti Ertiga Launched, Prices Start At Rs 8.35 Lakh

Variant

Verdict

LXi

Gets the basics but worth upgrading to VXi if you want a more feature-loaded entry variant

VXi

Offered with all the essential features for those on a tight budget

ZXi

Our recommended variant as it is the most value-packed offering of the MPV

ZXi+

Only upgrade if you want a beefier safety net which includes two additional airbags and a reversing camera

Read More on : Ertiga on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

2 out of 2 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Ertiga

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 25% ! Find best deals on Used Maruti Cars
View Used Maruti Ertiga In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Muv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs.8.77 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2022
  • Hyundai Staria
    Hyundai Staria
    Rs.20.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Apr 2023
  • MG G10
    MG G10
    Rs.25.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: May 2022
  • Kia Carnival 2022
    Kia Carnival 2022
    Rs.26.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Dec 2022
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNews2022 Maruti Ertiga Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience