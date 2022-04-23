2022 Maruti Ertiga Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?

Modified On Apr 23, 2022 11:27 AM By Rohit for Maruti Ertiga

With the mid-life refresh, the Ertiga now gets an updated engine and a few features which are a first for a Maruti car

Maruti recently launched the facelifted Ertiga with a few minor changes, new features, and an updated powertrain. The MPV continues to be offered in four broad trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.

Before diving into the variant details, let’s check out its specifications first:

Engine 1.5-litre 1.5-litre CNG Power 103PS 88PS Torque 137Nm 121.5Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT (new) 5-speed MT

The Ertiga is also available with a CNG kit, now in two variants (VXi and ZXi) compared to just one in the pre-facelift model.

Maruti’s popular seven-seat MPV can be had in six colours: Auburn Red, Pearl Arctic White, Prime Oxford Blue, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, and Dignity Brown. The last two shades have been introduced with the Ertiga’s mid-life refresh.

Here’s a look at its variant-wise pricing:

Variant Price LXi Rs 8.35 lakh VXi Rs 9.49 lakh VXi AT Rs 10.99 lakh ZXi Rs 10.59 lakh ZXi AT Rs 12.09 lakh ZXi+ Rs 11.29 lakh ZXi+ AT Rs 12.79 lakh VXi CNG Rs 10.44 lakh ZXi CNG Rs 11.54 lakh

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant.

Variant Verdict LXi Gets the basics but worth upgrading to VXi if you want a more feature-loaded entry variant VXi Offered with all the essential features for those on a tight budget ZXi Our recommended variant as it is the most value-packed offering of the MPV ZXi+ Only upgrade if you want a beefier safety net which includes two additional airbags and a reversing camera

