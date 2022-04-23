2022 Maruti Ertiga ZXi Variant Analysis: Is It The Most Value-For-Money Variant?
It is the top-spec trim if you are planning to buy the MPV with the optional CNG kit
The Maruti Ertiga’s second-to-top ZXi trim is the only variant, along with the VXi, which comes with a CNG kit option. It continues to be offered with the choice of both manual and automatic gearboxes while commanding a premium of around a lakh over the VXi and adding more features to its list. Let’s find out if this is the right variant for you:
|
Variant
|
1.5-litre MT
|
1.5-litre AT
|
ZXi
|
Rs 10.59 lakh
|
Rs 12.09 lakh
|
ZXi+
|
Rs 11.29 lakh
|
Rs 12.79 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 70,000
Why consider the Ertiga ZXi?
The Ertiga ZXi looks the same as the top-spec ZXi+ inside and out. Maruti has added a bunch of functional features to this trim including a touchscreen system, keyless entry, and auto AC. Even connected car tech is available from this trim onwards. In terms of safety, it gets a small addition in the form of height-adjustable seatbelts. All of these features make it our most recommended variant.
Here’s a look at its features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to ZXi+ if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why skip the Ertiga ZXi?
Although the ZXi is the most value-packed trim of the Maruti MPV, it doesn’t get the additional safety features such as the two side airbags and electronic stability programme. It even misses out on auto-headlights, cruise control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. If you want these amenities in your Ertiga, it’s better to go for the top-spec ZXi+ trim.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Gets the basics but worth upgrading to VXi if you want a more feature-loaded entry variant
|
Offered with all the essential features for those on a tight budget
|
ZXi
|
Our recommended variant as it is the most value-packed offering of the MPV
|
Only upgrade if you want a beefier safety net which includes two additional airbags and a reversing camera
