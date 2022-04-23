2022 Maruti Ertiga ZXi Variant Analysis: Is It The Most Value-For-Money Variant?

Modified On Apr 23, 2022 11:32 AM By Rohit for Maruti Ertiga

It is the top-spec trim if you are planning to buy the MPV with the optional CNG kit

The Maruti Ertiga’s second-to-top ZXi trim is the only variant, along with the VXi, which comes with a CNG kit option. It continues to be offered with the choice of both manual and automatic gearboxes while commanding a premium of around a lakh over the VXi and adding more features to its list. Let’s find out if this is the right variant for you:

Variant

1.5-litre MT

1.5-litre AT

ZXi

Rs 10.59 lakh

Rs 12.09 lakh

ZXi+

Rs 11.29 lakh

Rs 12.79 lakh

Difference

Rs 70,000

Why consider the Ertiga ZXi?

The Ertiga ZXi looks the same as the top-spec ZXi+ inside and out. Maruti has added a bunch of functional features to this trim including a touchscreen system, keyless entry, and auto AC. Even connected car tech is available from this trim onwards. In terms of safety, it gets a small addition in the form of height-adjustable seatbelts. All of these features make it our most recommended variant.

Here’s a look at its features:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Machine-finished alloy wheels

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Dual-tone seat upholstery

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Auto AC (front)

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Height-adjustable front seatbelts

  • Front fog lamps

Other features

  • Outside chrome door handles

  • Defogger

  • Wooden finish on the dashboard and door pads

  • Smartphone storage space (2nd row)

  • 12V socket (3rd row)

  • Connected car tech

  • 2 tweeters

  • N.A.

Upgrade to ZXi+ if you want

  • N.A.

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Power-folding ORVMs

  • 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen system

  • Two side airbags

  • Reversing camera

Why skip the Ertiga ZXi?

Although the ZXi is the most value-packed trim of the Maruti MPV, it doesn’t get the additional safety features such as the two side airbags and electronic stability programme. It even misses out on auto-headlights, cruise control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. If you want these amenities in your Ertiga, it’s better to go for the top-spec ZXi+ trim.

Variant

Verdict

LXi

Gets the basics but worth upgrading to VXi if you want a more feature-loaded entry variant

VXi

Offered with all the essential features for those on a tight budget

ZXi

Our recommended variant as it is the most value-packed offering of the MPV

ZXi+

Only upgrade if you want a beefier safety net which includes two additional airbags and a reversing camera

R
Published by
Rohit
