2022 Maruti Ertiga ZXi Variant Analysis: Is It The Most Value-For-Money Variant?

Modified On Apr 23, 2022 11:32 AM By Rohit for Maruti Ertiga

It is the top-spec trim if you are planning to buy the MPV with the optional CNG kit

The Maruti Ertiga’s second-to-top ZXi trim is the only variant, along with the VXi, which comes with a CNG kit option. It continues to be offered with the choice of both manual and automatic gearboxes while commanding a premium of around a lakh over the VXi and adding more features to its list. Let’s find out if this is the right variant for you:

Variant 1.5-litre MT 1.5-litre AT ZXi Rs 10.59 lakh Rs 12.09 lakh ZXi+ Rs 11.29 lakh Rs 12.79 lakh Difference Rs 70,000

Why consider the Ertiga ZXi?

The Ertiga ZXi looks the same as the top-spec ZXi+ inside and out. Maruti has added a bunch of functional features to this trim including a touchscreen system, keyless entry, and auto AC. Even connected car tech is available from this trim onwards. In terms of safety, it gets a small addition in the form of height-adjustable seatbelts. All of these features make it our most recommended variant.

Here’s a look at its features:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Machine-finished alloy wheels

Rear wiper and washer Height-adjustable driver seat

Dual-tone seat upholstery Push-button start/stop

Auto AC (front) 7-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Height-adjustable front seatbelts

Front fog lamps Other features Outside chrome door handles

Defogger Wooden finish on the dashboard and door pads Smartphone storage space (2nd row)

12V socket (3rd row) Connected car tech

2 tweeters N.A. Upgrade to ZXi+ if you want N.A. Leather-wrapped steering wheel Power-folding ORVMs 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen system Two side airbags

Reversing camera

Why skip the Ertiga ZXi?

Although the ZXi is the most value-packed trim of the Maruti MPV, it doesn’t get the additional safety features such as the two side airbags and electronic stability programme. It even misses out on auto-headlights, cruise control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. If you want these amenities in your Ertiga, it’s better to go for the top-spec ZXi+ trim.

Variant Verdict LXi Gets the basics but worth upgrading to VXi if you want a more feature-loaded entry variant VXi Offered with all the essential features for those on a tight budget ZXi Our recommended variant as it is the most value-packed offering of the MPV ZXi+ Only upgrade if you want a beefier safety net which includes two additional airbags and a reversing camera

