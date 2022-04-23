2022 Maruti Ertiga ZXi+ Variant Analysis: Worth Spending The Premium For The Top Variant?

Modified On Apr 23, 2022 11:34 AM By Rohit for Maruti Ertiga

It is the only trim to get four airbags and a reversing camera

Although not much is different between the facelifted Maruti Ertiga’s top-spec ZXi+ and the previous trim in terms of looks, the former does get a healthier safety net. It is priced at a premium of almost a lakh over the previous ZXi. Let’s see if it’s worth the premium:

Variant 1.5-litre MT 1.5-litre AT ZXi+ Rs 11.29 lakh Rs 12.79 lakh

Why consider the Ertiga ZXi+?

The primary reason why one should consider upgrading over the ZXi to the ZXi+ trim is for the inclusion of two more airbags and a reversing camera. It also gets feel-good as well as some functional features such as auto-headlights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and power-folding ORVMs.

Here’s a look at its features:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Machine-finished alloy wheels

Rear wiper and washer Leather-wrapped steering wheel Power-folding ORVMs 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen system Two side airbags

Reversing camera Other features Outside chrome door handles

Defogger Wooden finish on the dashboard and door pads Push-button start/stop Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ESP

Hill hold assist

What could have been better about the Ertiga ZXi+?

One aspect where Maruti could have done a bit better is in terms of safety. Being a people mover, we think the Ertiga should have been provided with six airbags in this trim instead of the four. Also, while introducing the facelifted Ertiga, we believe Maruti should have offered it with LED headlights with LED DRLs and some premium features like ventilated front seats in at least the top-spec ZXi+ trim.

Variant Verdict LXi Gets the basics but worth upgrading to VXi if you want a more feature-loaded entry variant VXi Offered with all the essential features for those on a tight budget ZXi Our recommended variant as it is the most value-packed offering of the MPV ZXi+ Only upgrade if you want a beefier safety net which includes two additional airbags and a reversing camera

