2022 Maruti Ertiga ZXi+ Variant Analysis: Worth Spending The Premium For The Top Variant?
Modified On Apr 23, 2022 11:34 AM By Rohit for Maruti Ertiga
It is the only trim to get four airbags and a reversing camera
Although not much is different between the facelifted Maruti Ertiga’s top-spec ZXi+ and the previous trim in terms of looks, the former does get a healthier safety net. It is priced at a premium of almost a lakh over the previous ZXi. Let’s see if it’s worth the premium:
|
Variant
|
1.5-litre MT
|
1.5-litre AT
|
ZXi+
|
Rs 11.29 lakh
|
Rs 12.79 lakh
Why consider the Ertiga ZXi+?
The primary reason why one should consider upgrading over the ZXi to the ZXi+ trim is for the inclusion of two more airbags and a reversing camera. It also gets feel-good as well as some functional features such as auto-headlights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and power-folding ORVMs.
Here’s a look at its features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
What could have been better about the Ertiga ZXi+?
One aspect where Maruti could have done a bit better is in terms of safety. Being a people mover, we think the Ertiga should have been provided with six airbags in this trim instead of the four. Also, while introducing the facelifted Ertiga, we believe Maruti should have offered it with LED headlights with LED DRLs and some premium features like ventilated front seats in at least the top-spec ZXi+ trim.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Gets the basics but worth upgrading to VXi if you want a more feature-loaded entry variant
|
Offered with all the essential features for those on a tight budget
|
Our recommended variant as it is the most value-packed offering of the MPV
|
ZXi+
|
Only upgrade if you want a beefier safety net which includes two additional airbags and a reversing camera
