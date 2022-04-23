2022 Maruti Ertiga LXi Variant Analysis: Does The Base-spec Variant Make Sense?
While the Ertiga’s LXi trim gets some basics right, it’s still far off from what you should be getting as standard
Maruti has introduced the facelifted Ertiga in the same trims as before: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. As part of the mid-life refresh, the LXi trim has become pricier by Rs 22,000. But does it make sense to go for the Ertiga’s base-spec variant? Let’s find out:
|
Variant
|
1.5-litre MT
|
1.5-litre AT
|
LXi
|
Rs 8.35 lakh
|
–
|
VXi
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 1.14 lakh
|
–
Why consider the Ertiga LXi?
Maruti has equipped the Ertiga LXi with projector headlights, LED taillights, and full wheel covers. Inside, it gets a dual-tone cabin layout, adjustable headrests for all three rows, and even split seats. Additional equipment can be included from the accessories list of the MPV.
Here’s a look at its feature:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to VXi if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why skip the Ertiga LXi?
For those planning to buy the Ertiga for personal use, we would not recommend this variant simply because of the lack of second row AC vents. That said, if your usage is going to be for office purposes with another driver behind the wheels, the Ertiga LXi is a good option as its rear seats can be folded down to carry equipment and belongings. Also, this trim doesn’t offer any automatic gearbox or CNG option, both of which are available on the VXi.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
LXi
|
Gets the basics but worth upgrading to VXi if you want a more feature-loaded entry variant
|
Offered with all the essential features for those on a tight budget
|
Our recommended variant as it is the most value-packed trim of the MPV
|
Only upgrade if you want a beefier safety net which includes two additional airbags and a reversing camera
