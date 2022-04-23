2022 Maruti Ertiga LXi Variant Analysis: Does The Base-spec Variant Make Sense?

Modified On Apr 23, 2022 11:26 AM By Rohit for Maruti Ertiga

While the Ertiga’s LXi trim gets some basics right, it’s still far off from what you should be getting as standard

Maruti has introduced the facelifted Ertiga in the same trims as before: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. As part of the mid-life refresh, the LXi trim has become pricier by Rs 22,000. But does it make sense to go for the Ertiga’s base-spec variant? Let’s find out:

Variant 1.5-litre MT 1.5-litre AT LXi Rs 8.35 lakh – VXi Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh Difference Rs 1.14 lakh –

Why consider the Ertiga LXi?

Maruti has equipped the Ertiga LXi with projector headlights, LED taillights, and full wheel covers. Inside, it gets a dual-tone cabin layout, adjustable headrests for all three rows, and even split seats. Additional equipment can be included from the accessories list of the MPV.

Here’s a look at its feature:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Halogen projector headlights

LED taillights Dual-tone interior

Adjustable headrests (all rows) Manual AC (front)

Air-cooled cup holders N.A. Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD and brake assist Other features Full wheel covers 2nd row 60:40 split seats

3rd row 50:50 split seats 12V socket (front)

All four power windows N.A. ISOFIX child seat anchorages (2nd row)

Front seatbelts with pretensioner and force limiter Upgrade to VXi if you want ORVM-mounted turn indicators

Body coloured door handles and ORVMs Centre armrest (2nd row)

Split luggage board (except for CNG variant) Keyless entry

2nd row AC vents Music system with Bluetooth, USB, and AUX connectivity

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls Electronic Stability Programme (AT only)

Hill hold assist (AT only)

Why skip the Ertiga LXi?

For those planning to buy the Ertiga for personal use, we would not recommend this variant simply because of the lack of second row AC vents. That said, if your usage is going to be for office purposes with another driver behind the wheels, the Ertiga LXi is a good option as its rear seats can be folded down to carry equipment and belongings. Also, this trim doesn’t offer any automatic gearbox or CNG option, both of which are available on the VXi.

Variant Verdict LXi Gets the basics but worth upgrading to VXi if you want a more feature-loaded entry variant VXi Offered with all the essential features for those on a tight budget ZXi Our recommended variant as it is the most value-packed trim of the MPV ZXi+ Only upgrade if you want a beefier safety net which includes two additional airbags and a reversing camera

Read More on : Maruti Ertiga on road price