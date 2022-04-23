2022 Maruti Ertiga LXi Variant Analysis: Does The Base-spec Variant Make Sense?

Modified On Apr 23, 2022 11:26 AM By Rohit for Maruti Ertiga

  • 37553 Views
  • Write a comment

While the Ertiga’s LXi trim gets some basics right, it’s still far off from what you should be getting as standard

Maruti has introduced the facelifted Ertiga in the same trims as before: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. As part of the mid-life refresh, the LXi trim has become pricier by Rs 22,000. But does it make sense to go for the Ertiga’s base-spec variant? Let’s find out:

Variant

1.5-litre MT

1.5-litre AT

LXi

Rs 8.35 lakh

VXi

Rs 9.49 lakh

Rs 10.99 lakh

Difference

Rs 1.14 lakh

Why consider the Ertiga LXi?

Maruti has equipped the Ertiga LXi with projector headlights, LED taillights, and full wheel covers. Inside, it gets a dual-tone cabin layout, adjustable headrests for all three rows, and even split seats. Additional equipment can be included from the accessories list of the MPV.

Here’s a look at its feature:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Halogen projector headlights

  • LED taillights

  • Dual-tone interior

  • Adjustable headrests (all rows)

  • Manual AC (front)

  • Air-cooled cup holders

  • N.A.

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD and brake assist

Other features

  • Full wheel covers

  • 2nd row 60:40 split seats

  • 3rd row 50:50 split seats

  • 12V socket (front)

  • All four power windows

  • N.A.

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages (2nd row)

  • Front seatbelts with pretensioner and force limiter

Upgrade to VXi if you want

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • Body coloured door handles and ORVMs

  • Centre armrest (2nd row)

  • Split luggage board (except for CNG variant)

  • Keyless entry

  • 2nd row AC vents

  • Music system with Bluetooth, USB, and AUX connectivity

  • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

  • Electronic Stability Programme (AT only)

  • Hill hold assist (AT only)

Why skip the Ertiga LXi?

For those planning to buy the Ertiga for personal use, we would not recommend this variant simply because of the lack of second row AC vents. That said, if your usage is going to be for office purposes with another driver behind the wheels, the Ertiga LXi is a good option as its rear seats can be folded down to carry equipment and belongings. Also, this trim doesn’t offer any automatic gearbox or CNG option, both of which are available on the VXi.

Variant

Verdict

LXi

Gets the basics but worth upgrading to VXi if you want a more feature-loaded entry variant

VXi

Offered with all the essential features for those on a tight budget

ZXi

Our recommended variant as it is the most value-packed trim of the MPV

ZXi+

Only upgrade if you want a beefier safety net which includes two additional airbags and a reversing camera

Read More on : Maruti Ertiga on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Ertiga

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 25% ! Find best deals on Used Maruti Cars
View Used Maruti Ertiga In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Muv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs.8.77 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2022
  • Hyundai Staria
    Hyundai Staria
    Rs.20.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Apr 2023
  • MG G10
    MG G10
    Rs.25.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: May 2022
  • Kia Carnival 2022
    Kia Carnival 2022
    Rs.26.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Dec 2022
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNews2022 Maruti Ertiga LXi Variant Analysis: Does The Base-spec Variant Make Sense?
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience