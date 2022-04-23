2022 Maruti Ertiga VXi Variant Analysis: Worthy Upgrade Over The Base?

Modified On Apr 23, 2022 11:30 AM By Rohit for Maruti Ertiga

It is the entry-level trim for an automatic gearbox option as well as the choice of a CNG kit

The second trim in the Ertiga’s lineup is the VXi, which comes at a hefty premium of over a lakh. It is also the entry-level option for the automatic powertrain for a premium of nearly a lakh and a half. The VXi trim also becomes the entry-level variant for those looking to buy the Ertiga CNG (priced almost a lakh over the VXi MT) . Let’s find out if it offers enough value over the base trim to justify the jump in prices:

Variant

1.5-litre MT

1.5-litre AT

VXi

Rs 9.49 lakh

Rs 10.99 lakh

ZXi

Rs 10.59 lakh

Rs 12.09 lakh

Difference

Rs 1.1 lakh

Why consider the Ertiga VXi?

For those on a tight budget, this variant has all the essentials covered. Maruti has provided this variant of the MPV with a chrome front grille, body coloured door handles and ORVMs, and ORVM-mounted turn indicators. From this variant onwards, you also get features such as a basic music system with four speakers, keyless entry, paddle shifters (AT only), and second row AC vents. Safety has been beefed up as well with the inclusion of electronic stability programme and hill hold assist in the automatic variants.

Here’s a look at its features:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • Body coloured door handles and ORVMs

  • Centre armrest (2nd row)

  • Split luggage board (except for CNG variant)

  • Keyless entry

  • 2nd row AC vents

  • Music system with Bluetooth, USB, and AUX connectivity

  • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

  • Electronic Stability Programme (AT only)

  • Hill hold assist (AT only)

Other features

  • Chrome front grille

  • Drive-side front seat back pockets

  • Chrome finish for the handbrake tip, steering wheel, and gear lever

  • Driver-side window with auto-up function

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Internally adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • N.A.

  • Security alarm

Upgrade to ZXi if you want

  • Machine-finished alloy wheels

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Dual-tone seat upholstery

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Auto AC (front)

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Height-adjustable front seatbelts

  • Front fog lamps

Why skip the Ertiga VXi?

While the VXi trim does pack all the essential items over the base trim, there are some basic misses in the form of front fog lamps, rear washer, wiper, and defogger as well as a height-adjustable driver’s seat. So, if you want a more value for money package, go for the next trim: the ZXi.

Variant

Verdict

LXi

Gets the basics but worth upgrading to VXi if you want a more feature-loaded entry variant

VXi

Offered with all the essential features for those on a tight budget

ZXi

Our recommended variant as it is the most value-packed offering of the MPV

ZXi+

Only upgrade if you want a beefier safety net which includes two additional airbags and a reversing camera

