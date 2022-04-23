2022 Maruti Ertiga VXi Variant Analysis: Worthy Upgrade Over The Base?

Modified On Apr 23, 2022 11:30 AM By Rohit for Maruti Ertiga

It is the entry-level trim for an automatic gearbox option as well as the choice of a CNG kit

The second trim in the Ertiga’s lineup is the VXi, which comes at a hefty premium of over a lakh. It is also the entry-level option for the automatic powertrain for a premium of nearly a lakh and a half. The VXi trim also becomes the entry-level variant for those looking to buy the Ertiga CNG (priced almost a lakh over the VXi MT) . Let’s find out if it offers enough value over the base trim to justify the jump in prices:

Variant 1.5-litre MT 1.5-litre AT VXi Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh ZXi Rs 10.59 lakh Rs 12.09 lakh Difference Rs 1.1 lakh

Why consider the Ertiga VXi?

For those on a tight budget, this variant has all the essentials covered. Maruti has provided this variant of the MPV with a chrome front grille, body coloured door handles and ORVMs, and ORVM-mounted turn indicators. From this variant onwards, you also get features such as a basic music system with four speakers, keyless entry, paddle shifters (AT only), and second row AC vents. Safety has been beefed up as well with the inclusion of electronic stability programme and hill hold assist in the automatic variants.

Here’s a look at its features:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features ORVM-mounted turn indicators

Body coloured door handles and ORVMs Centre armrest (2nd row)

Split luggage board (except for CNG variant) Keyless entry

2nd row AC vents Music system with Bluetooth, USB, and AUX connectivity

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls Electronic Stability Programme (AT only)

Hill hold assist (AT only) Other features Chrome front grille Drive-side front seat back pockets

Chrome finish for the handbrake tip, steering wheel, and gear lever Driver-side window with auto-up function

Day/night IRVM

Internally adjustable and foldable ORVMs N.A. Security alarm Upgrade to ZXi if you want Machine-finished alloy wheels

Rear wiper and washer Height-adjustable driver seat

Dual-tone seat upholstery Push-button start/stop

Auto AC (front) 7-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Height-adjustable front seatbelts

Front fog lamps

Why skip the Ertiga VXi?

While the VXi trim does pack all the essential items over the base trim, there are some basic misses in the form of front fog lamps, rear washer, wiper, and defogger as well as a height-adjustable driver’s seat. So, if you want a more value for money package, go for the next trim: the ZXi.

Variant Verdict LXi Gets the basics but worth upgrading to VXi if you want a more feature-loaded entry variant VXi Offered with all the essential features for those on a tight budget ZXi Our recommended variant as it is the most value-packed offering of the MPV ZXi+ Only upgrade if you want a beefier safety net which includes two additional airbags and a reversing camera

