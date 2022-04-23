2022 Maruti Ertiga VXi Variant Analysis: Worthy Upgrade Over The Base?
Modified On Apr 23, 2022 11:30 AM By Rohit for Maruti Ertiga
It is the entry-level trim for an automatic gearbox option as well as the choice of a CNG kit
The second trim in the Ertiga’s lineup is the VXi, which comes at a hefty premium of over a lakh. It is also the entry-level option for the automatic powertrain for a premium of nearly a lakh and a half. The VXi trim also becomes the entry-level variant for those looking to buy the Ertiga CNG (priced almost a lakh over the VXi MT) . Let’s find out if it offers enough value over the base trim to justify the jump in prices:
|
Variant
|
1.5-litre MT
|
1.5-litre AT
|
VXi
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
ZXi
|
Rs 10.59 lakh
|
Rs 12.09 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 1.1 lakh
Why consider the Ertiga VXi?
For those on a tight budget, this variant has all the essentials covered. Maruti has provided this variant of the MPV with a chrome front grille, body coloured door handles and ORVMs, and ORVM-mounted turn indicators. From this variant onwards, you also get features such as a basic music system with four speakers, keyless entry, paddle shifters (AT only), and second row AC vents. Safety has been beefed up as well with the inclusion of electronic stability programme and hill hold assist in the automatic variants.
Here’s a look at its features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to ZXi if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why skip the Ertiga VXi?
While the VXi trim does pack all the essential items over the base trim, there are some basic misses in the form of front fog lamps, rear washer, wiper, and defogger as well as a height-adjustable driver’s seat. So, if you want a more value for money package, go for the next trim: the ZXi.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Gets the basics but worth upgrading to VXi if you want a more feature-loaded entry variant
|
VXi
|
Offered with all the essential features for those on a tight budget
|
Our recommended variant as it is the most value-packed offering of the MPV
|
Only upgrade if you want a beefier safety net which includes two additional airbags and a reversing camera
Read More on : Ertiga on road price
- Renew Maruti Ertiga Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 1 found this helpful