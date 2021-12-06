2022 Maruti Ertiga Spotted Undisguised

Published On Dec 06, 2021 01:00 PM By Tarun for Maruti Ertiga

The MPV is expected to get minor cosmetic upgrades with new features

The facelifted model can be seen with a partially covered new front grille, similar to the 2022 Baleno.

Rest of the front and rear profiles appear unchanged.

Expected to feature a larger touchscreen system, connected car tech, and multiple airbags.

Should continue with its 104PS 1.5-litre petrol engine

The facelifted Maruti Ertiga has been spied testing fully undisguised. We expect it to get subtle cosmetic upgrades and some new features.

Going by the spy shots, the facelifted Ertiga doesn’t seem to have got any significant design change other than the new grille. While it was partially under wraps, it looks similar to the upcoming 2022 Baleno. That aside, the rest of the car appears the same as the current model.

(Current Ertiga's picture for reference)

The cabin hasn’t been spotted, but it will likely get a larger touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a revised driver’s display. For extra safety, the updated MPV could be equipped with more airbags in its top trim.

Currently, the Ertiga features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, engine push-start/stop, dual front airbags, ESP (electronic stability programme), hill hold control, and a rear parking camera. Third-row seats don’t get dedicated AC vents, but they feature recline function and a power socket.

The facelifted Ertiga should continue with its 104PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic. That said, Maruti could replace the age-old torque converter with a modern unit. The powertrain will also continue with the mild-hybrid technology with idle engine-start/stop and an optional factory-fitted CNG kit for select variants.

The 2022 Ertiga is expected to demand a premium over its current price range of Rs 7.96 lakh to Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The facelifted MPV is one of Maruti’s upcoming eight new launches for 2022, which will include the facelifted Brezza, Baleno, and XL6.

