2022 Hyundai Venue Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?

Published On Jul 16, 2022

The facelifted Venue, with the mid-life update, gets more features, is pricier by nearly Rs 1.5 lakh

Hyundai has launched the facelifted Venue with a few cosmetic changes and some new features. With the mid-life update, the turbo-petrol engine is no longer available with a 6-speed MT option. The sub-4m SUV is offered in five broad trims: E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O).

Before diving into the variant details, let’s check out its specifications first:

Engine 1.2-litre Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83PS 120PS 100PS Torque 114Nm 172Nm 240Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT

iMT- clutch-pedal-less manual

The new Venue also gets Kia Sonet-like drive modes: Normal, Eco, and Sport (only with the DCT variants).

Hyundai is offering the refreshed subcompact SUV in seven colour options as follows:

Typhoon Silver

Phantom Black (New)

Fiery Red

Denim Blue

Titan Grey

Polar White

Fiery Red with Black Roof Dual Tone (New)

Here’s a look at the variant-wise pricing:

Petrol

Variant Pricing 1.2-litre E MT Rs 7.53 lakh S MT Rs 8.70 lakh S(O) MT Rs 9.50 lakh SX MT Rs 10.70 lakh 1-litre Turbo S(O) iMT/S(O) DCT Rs 10 lakh/Rs 10.97 lakh SX(O) iMT/SX(O) DCT Rs 11.92 lakh/Rs 12.57 lakh

Diesel

Variant Pricing S+ Rs 10 lakh SX MT Rs 11.43 lakh SX(O) MT Rs 12.32 lakh

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant.

Variant Verdict E Skip for a lack of essential comforts S Consider it on a strict budget as it just about covers the basics S+/S(O) Consider for turbo-petrol or diesel engine options, but the premium for the petrol feels steep SX Consider with petrol engine for the premium features, skip for diesel SX(O) Go for it only if you want a top-spec turbo-petrol or diesel variant, loaded with feel-good features and added safety

