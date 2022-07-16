2022 Hyundai Venue Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?
The facelifted Venue, with the mid-life update, gets more features, is pricier by nearly Rs 1.5 lakh
Hyundai has launched the facelifted Venue with a few cosmetic changes and some new features. With the mid-life update, the turbo-petrol engine is no longer available with a 6-speed MT option. The sub-4m SUV is offered in five broad trims: E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O).
Before diving into the variant details, let’s check out its specifications first:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre Petrol
|
1-litre Turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
83PS
|
120PS
|
100PS
|
Torque
|
114Nm
|
172Nm
|
240Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT
iMT- clutch-pedal-less manual
The new Venue also gets Kia Sonet-like drive modes: Normal, Eco, and Sport (only with the DCT variants).
Hyundai is offering the refreshed subcompact SUV in seven colour options as follows:
-
Typhoon Silver
-
Phantom Black (New)
-
Fiery Red
-
Denim Blue
-
Titan Grey
-
Polar White
-
Fiery Red with Black Roof Dual Tone (New)
Here’s a look at the variant-wise pricing:
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Pricing
|
1.2-litre
|
E MT
|
Rs 7.53 lakh
|
S MT
|
Rs 8.70 lakh
|
S(O) MT
|
Rs 9.50 lakh
|
SX MT
|
Rs 10.70 lakh
|
1-litre Turbo
|
S(O) iMT/S(O) DCT
|
Rs 10 lakh/Rs 10.97 lakh
|
SX(O) iMT/SX(O) DCT
|
Rs 11.92 lakh/Rs 12.57 lakh
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Pricing
|
S+
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
SX MT
|
Rs 11.43 lakh
|
SX(O) MT
|
Rs 12.32 lakh
Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
E
|
Skip for a lack of essential comforts
|
S
|
Consider it on a strict budget as it just about covers the basics
|
S+/S(O)
|
Consider for turbo-petrol or diesel engine options, but the premium for the petrol feels steep
|
SX
|
Consider with petrol engine for the premium features, skip for diesel
|
SX(O)
|
Go for it only if you want a top-spec turbo-petrol or diesel variant, loaded with feel-good features and added safety
