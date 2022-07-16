2022 Hyundai Venue Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?

Published On Jul 16, 2022 09:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

The facelifted Venue, with the mid-life update, gets more features, is pricier by nearly Rs 1.5 lakh

Hyundai has launched the facelifted Venue with a few cosmetic changes and some new features. With the mid-life update, the turbo-petrol engine is no longer available with a 6-speed MT option. The sub-4m SUV is offered in five broad trims: E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O).

Before diving into the variant details, let’s check out its specifications first:

Engine

1.2-litre Petrol

1-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

83PS

120PS

100PS

Torque

114Nm

172Nm

240Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT

iMT- clutch-pedal-less manual

The new Venue also gets Kia Sonet-like drive modes: Normal, Eco, and Sport (only with the DCT variants).

Hyundai is offering the refreshed subcompact SUV in seven colour options as follows: 

  • Typhoon Silver

  • Phantom Black (New)

  • Fiery Red

  • Denim Blue

  • Titan Grey

  • Polar White

  • Fiery Red with Black Roof Dual Tone (New)

Here’s a look at the variant-wise pricing:

Petrol

Variant

Pricing

1.2-litre

E MT

Rs 7.53 lakh

S MT

Rs 8.70 lakh

S(O) MT

Rs 9.50 lakh

SX MT

Rs 10.70 lakh

1-litre Turbo

S(O) iMT/S(O) DCT

Rs 10 lakh/Rs 10.97 lakh

SX(O) iMT/SX(O) DCT

Rs 11.92 lakh/Rs 12.57 lakh

Diesel

Variant

Pricing

S+

Rs 10 lakh

SX MT

Rs 11.43 lakh

SX(O) MT

Rs 12.32 lakh

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant.

Variant

Verdict

E

Skip for a lack of essential comforts

S

Consider it on a strict budget as it just about covers the basics

S+/S(O)

Consider for turbo-petrol or diesel engine options, but the premium for the petrol feels steep 

SX

Consider with petrol engine for the premium features, skip for diesel

SX(O)

Go for it only if you want a top-spec turbo-petrol or diesel variant, loaded with feel-good features and added safety

