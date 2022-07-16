2022 Hyundai Venue SX Variant Analysis: Pick This Or The Top-spec Variant?

Published On Jul 16, 2022 10:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

It is the best-equipped trim with the 1.2-litre petrol variant of the sub-4m SUV

The Hyundai Venue’s SX trim is the fully loaded variant with the 1.2-litre petrol engine and the second-to-top variant with the 1.5-litre diesel unit. However, you won’t get it with a turbo-petrol engine option. So, should you go for the SX trim? Let’s find out:

Variant 1.2-litre Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol SX MT Rs 10.70 lakh – SX(O) iMT/SX(O) DCT – Rs 11.92 lakh/Rs 12.57 lakh

Variant 1.5-litre Diesel SX MT Rs 11.43 lakh SX(O) MT Rs 12.32 lakh Difference Rs 89,000

Why Consider The Venue SX?

If you want a fully equipped variant with the 1.2-litre petrol engine, this is your choice. For the price, it gets almost everything you would want to have in your SUV, which includes a sunroof, auto AC, wireless phone charger, and connected car tech. However, some features are available only with the diesel variant of the Venue.

Here’s a look at what it gets:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (diesel only) Flat-bottom steering wheel

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Adjustable rear headrests Remote engine start (diesel only)

Sunroof

Push-button start/stop

Auto AC

Power-folding ORVMs Blue Link connected car tech (1.2-litre petrol only)

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (Diesel only) Burglar alarm (1.2-litre petrol only) Other features LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

Cornering lamps

LED taillights Two-step reclining rear seats

60:40 split rear seats

Rear armrest with cupholders

Hotkeys on IRVM (1.2-litre petrol only)

Digitised instrument cluster

Manual AC with rear AC vents Puddle lamps

Wireless phone charger

Cooled glovebox

Cruise control (diesel only)

Boot lamp

Keyless entry (smart key)

Height-adjustable driver’s seat Alexa and Google voice assistant support (1.2-litre petrol only)

4 speakers+2 tweeters

8-inch touchscreen system Reversing camera with guidelines

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Rear defogger Upgrade to SX(O) if you want Chrome outside door handles

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Leatherette upholstery

Ambient lighting

Hotkeys on IRVM Remote engine start

4-way powered driver’s seat

Air purifier

Cruise control

Rear wiper and washer Blue Link connected car tech

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Alexa and Google voice assistant support Side and curtain airbags

Burglar alarm

Why Skip The Venue SX?

While the SX trim is a pretty feature-loaded offering, it does miss out on some top-of-the-line equipment including side and curtain airbags, a powered driver’s seat, and an air purifier. Also, it doesn’t offer fully loaded turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. For some reason, it also does not get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay even though it is available on the SX trim with the diesel engine. If you’re looking to get a well-equipped Venue with the diesel engine, best to stretch to the next variant.

Variant Verdict E Skip for a lack of essential comforts S Consider it on a strict budget as it just about covers the basics S+/S(O) Consider for turbo-petrol or diesel engine options, but the premium for the petrol feels steep SX Consider with petrol engine for the premium features, skip for diesel SX(O) Go for it only if you want a top-spec turbo-petrol or diesel variant, loaded with feel-good features and added safety

