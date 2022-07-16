2022 Hyundai Venue SX Variant Analysis: Pick This Or The Top-spec Variant?
Published On Jul 16, 2022 10:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue
It is the best-equipped trim with the 1.2-litre petrol variant of the sub-4m SUV
The Hyundai Venue’s SX trim is the fully loaded variant with the 1.2-litre petrol engine and the second-to-top variant with the 1.5-litre diesel unit. However, you won’t get it with a turbo-petrol engine option. So, should you go for the SX trim? Let’s find out:
|
Variant
|
1.2-litre Petrol
|
1-litre Turbo-petrol
|
SX MT
|
Rs 10.70 lakh
|
–
|
SX(O) iMT/SX(O) DCT
|
–
|
Rs 11.92 lakh/Rs 12.57 lakh
|
Variant
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
SX MT
|
Rs 11.43 lakh
|
SX(O) MT
|
Rs 12.32 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 89,000
Why Consider The Venue SX?
If you want a fully equipped variant with the 1.2-litre petrol engine, this is your choice. For the price, it gets almost everything you would want to have in your SUV, which includes a sunroof, auto AC, wireless phone charger, and connected car tech. However, some features are available only with the diesel variant of the Venue.
Here’s a look at what it gets:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to SX(O) if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why Skip The Venue SX?
While the SX trim is a pretty feature-loaded offering, it does miss out on some top-of-the-line equipment including side and curtain airbags, a powered driver’s seat, and an air purifier. Also, it doesn’t offer fully loaded turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. For some reason, it also does not get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay even though it is available on the SX trim with the diesel engine. If you’re looking to get a well-equipped Venue with the diesel engine, best to stretch to the next variant.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
E
|
Skip for a lack of essential comforts
|
S
|
Consider it on a strict budget as it just about covers the basics
|
S+/S(O)
|
Consider for turbo-petrol or diesel engine options, but the premium for the petrol feels steep
|
SX
|
Consider with petrol engine for the premium features, skip for diesel
|
SX(O)
|
Go for it only if you want a top-spec turbo-petrol or diesel variant, loaded with feel-good features and added safety
Read More on : Venue on road price
