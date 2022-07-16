2022 Hyundai Venue S(O)/S+ Variant Analysis: Is It The Most Value For Money Variant?

It is the entry-level variant for the SUV’s turbo-petrol and diesel engine options

The mid-spec Hyundai Venue S(O)/S+ is the only trim available with all powertrain options. The carmaker is offering the choice of a turbo-petrol and a diesel engine from this trim. While the S(O) trim is available with both naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines, the S+ is offered solely with the diesel. But is this mid-spec trim worth the asking price?

Variant

1.2-litre Petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

S(O) MT

Rs 9.5 lakh

S+ MT

Rs 10 lakh

SX MT

Rs 10.70 lakh

Rs 11.43 lakh

Difference

Rs 1.2 lakh

1.43 lakh

Variant

1-litre Turbo-petrol

S(O) iMT/S(O) DCT

Rs 10 lakh/Rs 10.97 lakh

SX(O) iMT/SX(O) DCT

Rs 11.92 lakh/Rs 12.57 lakh

Difference

Rs 1.92 lakh/Rs 1.6 lakh

Why Consider The Venue S(O)/S+?

With the S(O)/S+ trim, Hyundai has provided the Venue with LED lighting all around, along with cornering lamps and LED DRLs. The DCT variants also get leather upholstery for the flat-bottom steering wheel and gear knob. There are quite a few useful features added as well including cruise control (turbo variants only), a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and paddle shifters (DCT only). In terms of safety, the only addition is a reversing camera.

Let’s see what all features it gets:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • Cornering lamps

  • LED taillights

  • Flat-bottom steering wheel (DCT only)

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob (DCT only)

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Drive modes (DCT only)

  • Paddle shifters (DCT only)

  • 8-inch touchscreen system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Reversing camera with guidelines

Other features

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers (1.2-litre petrol variants only)

  • 16-inch wheels with dual-tone covers

  • Digitised instrument cluster

  • Manual  AC with rear AC vents

  • Cruise control (1-litre turbo-petrol only)

  • Rear wiper and washer (1-litre turbo-petrol only)

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Voice recognition

  • 4 speakers+2 tweeters

  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

  • Rear defogger

Upgrade to SX if you want

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (diesel only)

  • Flat-bottom steering wheel

  • Adjustable rear headrests

  • Two-step reclining rear seats

  • Sunroof

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Auto AC

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Blue Link connected car tech (1.2-litre petrol only)

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Alexa and Google voice assistant support (1.2-litre petrol only)

  • Burglar alarm (1.2-litre petrol only)

Why Skip The Venue S(O)/S+?

Even though this variant offers decent value for money for the turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, the premium for the petrol engine is too steep as it misses out on some of the premium features which are limited to the turbo-petrol variants only. Also, if sunroof, wireless phone charger, auto AC, and connected car tech are your priorities, you must hop over to the second-to-top SX trim.

Variant

Verdict

E

Skip for a lack of essential comforts

S

Consider it on a strict budget as it just about covers the basics

S+/S(O)

Consider for turbo-petrol or diesel engine options, but the premium for the petrol feels steep 

SX

Consider with petrol engine for the premium features, skip for diesel

SX(O)

Go for it only if you want a top-spec turbo-petrol or diesel variant, loaded with feel-good features and added safety

