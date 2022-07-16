2022 Hyundai Venue S(O)/S+ Variant Analysis: Is It The Most Value For Money Variant?
Published On Jul 16, 2022 09:45 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue
It is the entry-level variant for the SUV’s turbo-petrol and diesel engine options
The mid-spec Hyundai Venue S(O)/S+ is the only trim available with all powertrain options. The carmaker is offering the choice of a turbo-petrol and a diesel engine from this trim. While the S(O) trim is available with both naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines, the S+ is offered solely with the diesel. But is this mid-spec trim worth the asking price?
|
Variant
|
1.2-litre Petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
S(O) MT
|
Rs 9.5 lakh
|
–
|
S+ MT
|
–
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
SX MT
|
Rs 10.70 lakh
|
Rs 11.43 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 1.2 lakh
|
1.43 lakh
|
Variant
|
1-litre Turbo-petrol
|
S(O) iMT/S(O) DCT
|
Rs 10 lakh/Rs 10.97 lakh
|
SX(O) iMT/SX(O) DCT
|
Rs 11.92 lakh/Rs 12.57 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 1.92 lakh/Rs 1.6 lakh
Why Consider The Venue S(O)/S+?
With the S(O)/S+ trim, Hyundai has provided the Venue with LED lighting all around, along with cornering lamps and LED DRLs. The DCT variants also get leather upholstery for the flat-bottom steering wheel and gear knob. There are quite a few useful features added as well including cruise control (turbo variants only), a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and paddle shifters (DCT only). In terms of safety, the only addition is a reversing camera.
Let’s see what all features it gets:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to SX if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why Skip The Venue S(O)/S+?
Even though this variant offers decent value for money for the turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, the premium for the petrol engine is too steep as it misses out on some of the premium features which are limited to the turbo-petrol variants only. Also, if sunroof, wireless phone charger, auto AC, and connected car tech are your priorities, you must hop over to the second-to-top SX trim.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
E
|
Skip for a lack of essential comforts
|
S
|
Consider it on a strict budget as it just about covers the basics
|
S+/S(O)
|
Consider for turbo-petrol or diesel engine options, but the premium for the petrol feels steep
|
SX
|
Consider with petrol engine for the premium features, skip for diesel
|
SX(O)
|
Go for it only if you want a top-spec turbo-petrol or diesel variant, loaded with feel-good features and added safety
Read More on : Hyundai Venue on road price
- Renew Hyundai Venue Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful