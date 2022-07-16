2022 Hyundai Venue S Variant Analysis: Worthy Upgrade Over The Base?

Published On Jul 16, 2022 09:30 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

  • 3399 Views
  • Write a comment

It commands a premium of more than Rs 1 lakh over the base-spec E but gets a lot of useful amenities

The 2022 Hyundai Venue’s second-from-base S trim commands a premium of more than a lakh over the base-spec E. Hyundai has equipped it with a lot of features over the E to justify the price jump, but let’s see if it’s the one you should consider:

Variant

1.2-litre Petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

S MT

Rs 8.70 lakh

S(O) MT

Rs 9.5 lakh

S+ MT

Rs 10 lakh

Difference

Rs 80,000

Variant

1.2-litre Petrol

1-litre Turbo-petrol

S MT

Rs 8.70 lakh

S(O) iMT/S(O) DCT

Rs 10 lakh/Rs 10.97 lakh

Why Consider The Venue S?

For the premium over the base-spec variant, the Venue S offers the additional features that make it a more acceptable model. Outside, it now has a shark fin antenna, roof rails, body-coloured ORVMs, and auto headlights. Its cabin gets an 8-inch touchscreen, rear AC vents, a digitised instrument cluster, and a front centre armrest with storage. Its safety kit gets a big upgrade too in the form of electronic stability control (ESC), brake assist (BA), hill-assist control (HAC), vehicle stability management (VSM), a tyre pressure monitor, and rear defogger.

Here’s a look at its features:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Automatic headlights

  • Roof rails

  • Digitised instrument cluster

  • Manual  AC with rear AC vents

  • Power windows

  • Keyless entry (foldable key)

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • 8-inch touchscreen system

  • 4 speakers+2 tweeters

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • Brake Assist (BA)

  • Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Other features

  • Body-coloured ORVMs

  • Shark fin antenna

  • 15-inch steel wheels

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Adjustable headrests (front)

  • 2 rear USB chargers (C-type)

  • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Voice recognition

  • Hill-assist control (HAC)

  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

  • Rear defogger

  • Dual front airbags

Upgrade to S(O)/S+ if you want

  • LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED taillights

  • Up to 16-inch wheels with covers (not with 1.2 petrol)

  • Flat-bottom steering wheel (DCT only)

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob (DCT only)

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Cruise control (1-litre turbo-petrol only)

  • Rear wiper and washer (1-litre turbo-petrol only)

  • Same as the S trim

  • Reversing camera with guidelines

Why Skip The Venue S?

While the S trim does pack the essential items missing from the base trim, there are still some key omissions in the form of a rearview camera, rear washer, wiper, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. So, if you want those extra conveniences, go for the S(O)/S+. Also, if you’d like the Venue with a diesel or turbo-petrol engine, you have to consider the next variant only.

Variant

Verdict

E

Skip for a lack of essential comforts

S

Consider it on a strict budget as it just about covers the basics

S+/S(O)

Consider for turbo-petrol or diesel engine options, but the premium for the petrol feels steep 

SX

Consider with petrol engine for the premium features, skip for diesel

SX(O)

Go for it only if you want a top-spec turbo-petrol or diesel variant, loaded with feel-good features and added safety

Read More on : Venue on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Venue

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 37% ! Find best deals on Used Hyundai Cars
View Used Hyundai Venue In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNews2022 Hyundai Venue S Variant Analysis: Worthy Upgrade Over The Base?
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience