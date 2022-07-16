2022 Hyundai Venue S Variant Analysis: Worthy Upgrade Over The Base?
Published On Jul 16, 2022
It commands a premium of more than Rs 1 lakh over the base-spec E but gets a lot of useful amenities
The 2022 Hyundai Venue’s second-from-base S trim commands a premium of more than a lakh over the base-spec E. Hyundai has equipped it with a lot of features over the E to justify the price jump, but let’s see if it’s the one you should consider:
|
Variant
|
1.2-litre Petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
S MT
|
Rs 8.70 lakh
|
–
|
S(O) MT
|
Rs 9.5 lakh
|
–
|
S+ MT
|
–
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 80,000
|
–
|
Variant
|
1.2-litre Petrol
|
1-litre Turbo-petrol
|
S MT
|
Rs 8.70 lakh
|
–
|
S(O) iMT/S(O) DCT
|
–
|
Rs 10 lakh/Rs 10.97 lakh
Why Consider The Venue S?
For the premium over the base-spec variant, the Venue S offers the additional features that make it a more acceptable model. Outside, it now has a shark fin antenna, roof rails, body-coloured ORVMs, and auto headlights. Its cabin gets an 8-inch touchscreen, rear AC vents, a digitised instrument cluster, and a front centre armrest with storage. Its safety kit gets a big upgrade too in the form of electronic stability control (ESC), brake assist (BA), hill-assist control (HAC), vehicle stability management (VSM), a tyre pressure monitor, and rear defogger.
Here’s a look at its features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to S(O)/S+ if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why Skip The Venue S?
While the S trim does pack the essential items missing from the base trim, there are still some key omissions in the form of a rearview camera, rear washer, wiper, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. So, if you want those extra conveniences, go for the S(O)/S+. Also, if you’d like the Venue with a diesel or turbo-petrol engine, you have to consider the next variant only.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
E
|
Skip for a lack of essential comforts
|
S
|
Consider it on a strict budget as it just about covers the basics
|
S+/S(O)
|
Consider for turbo-petrol or diesel engine options, but the premium for the petrol feels steep
|
SX
|
Consider with petrol engine for the premium features, skip for diesel
|
SX(O)
|
Go for it only if you want a top-spec turbo-petrol or diesel variant, loaded with feel-good features and added safety
