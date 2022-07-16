2022 Hyundai Venue S Variant Analysis: Worthy Upgrade Over The Base?

Published On Jul 16, 2022 09:30 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

It commands a premium of more than Rs 1 lakh over the base-spec E but gets a lot of useful amenities

The 2022 Hyundai Venue’s second-from-base S trim commands a premium of more than a lakh over the base-spec E. Hyundai has equipped it with a lot of features over the E to justify the price jump, but let’s see if it’s the one you should consider:

Variant 1.2-litre Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel S MT Rs 8.70 lakh – S(O) MT Rs 9.5 lakh – S+ MT – Rs 10 lakh Difference Rs 80,000 –

Variant 1.2-litre Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol S MT Rs 8.70 lakh – S(O) iMT/S(O) DCT – Rs 10 lakh/Rs 10.97 lakh

Why Consider The Venue S?

For the premium over the base-spec variant, the Venue S offers the additional features that make it a more acceptable model. Outside, it now has a shark fin antenna, roof rails, body-coloured ORVMs, and auto headlights. Its cabin gets an 8-inch touchscreen, rear AC vents, a digitised instrument cluster, and a front centre armrest with storage. Its safety kit gets a big upgrade too in the form of electronic stability control (ESC), brake assist (BA), hill-assist control (HAC), vehicle stability management (VSM), a tyre pressure monitor, and rear defogger.

Here’s a look at its features:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Automatic headlights

Roof rails Digitised instrument cluster

Manual AC with rear AC vents Power windows

Keyless entry (foldable key)

Electrically adjustable ORVMs 8-inch touchscreen system

4 speakers+2 tweeters Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Brake Assist (BA)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) Other features Body-coloured ORVMs

Shark fin antenna

15-inch steel wheels Front centre armrest with storage

Adjustable headrests (front) 2 rear USB chargers (C-type)

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Voice recognition Hill-assist control (HAC)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Rear defogger

Dual front airbags Upgrade to S(O)/S+ if you want LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED taillights

Up to 16-inch wheels with covers (not with 1.2 petrol) Flat-bottom steering wheel (DCT only)

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob (DCT only) Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Cruise control (1-litre turbo-petrol only)

Rear wiper and washer (1-litre turbo-petrol only) Same as the S trim Reversing camera with guidelines

Why Skip The Venue S?

While the S trim does pack the essential items missing from the base trim, there are still some key omissions in the form of a rearview camera, rear washer, wiper, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. So, if you want those extra conveniences, go for the S(O)/S+. Also, if you’d like the Venue with a diesel or turbo-petrol engine, you have to consider the next variant only.

Variant Verdict E Skip for a lack of essential comforts S Consider it on a strict budget as it just about covers the basics S+/S(O) Consider for turbo-petrol or diesel engine options, but the premium for the petrol feels steep SX Consider with petrol engine for the premium features, skip for diesel SX(O) Go for it only if you want a top-spec turbo-petrol or diesel variant, loaded with feel-good features and added safety

Read More on : Venue on road price