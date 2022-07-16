2022 Hyundai Venue E Variant Analysis: Does The Base-spec Variant Make Sense?

The facelifted Hyundai Venue’s base-spec trim gets a few basics right but it’s still quite a barebones offering

The facelifted Hyundai Venue is now available in five broad trims: E, S, S+/ S (O), SX, and SX (O). With the mid-life update, the sub-4m SUV’s entry-level E trim is now more expensive by almost half a lakh. Does it make sense to go for it?

Variant

1.2-litre MT

E MT

Rs 7.53 lakh

S MT

Rs 8.70 lakh

Difference

Rs 1.17 lakh

Why Consider The Venue E?

The base-spec E trim gets body-coloured door handles, two-tone cabin theme, manual AC, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Additional equipment can be included from the accessories list of the SUV. Only consider if you’re on a strict budget for the car and intend to accessorise it later on.

Here’s what all it offers:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Halogen headlights

  • Chrome-studded front grille

  • Two-tone cabin theme

  • Adjustable headrests (front)

  • Front power windows

  • Manual AC

  • N.A.

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

Other features

  • Body-coloured door handles and bumpers

  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Front USB charger (C-type)

  • N.A.

  • Central locking

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Upgrade to S if you want

  • Automatic headlights

  • Roof rails

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Digitised instrument cluster

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Rear AC vents

  • Rear power windows

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Keyless entry (foldable key)

  • 8-inch touchscreen system

  • 4 speakers+2 tweeters

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

  • Hill-assist control (HAC)

Why Skip The Venue E?

The base-spec Venue E is too bare-boned for us to recommend. While it does get manual AC and ISOFIX child seat mounts, it misses out on rear power windows, electronic stability control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. The second-from-base S trim offers more of the essentials for a lakh more. Also, if you like your car to have factory-fitted features, it’s better to avoid this trim.

Variant

Verdict

E

Skip for a lack of essential comforts

S

Consider it on a strict budget as it just about covers the basics

S+/S(O)

Consider for turbo-petrol or diesel engine options, but the premium for the petrol feels steep 

SX

Consider with petrol engine for the premium features, skip for diesel

SX(O)

Go for it only if you want a top-spec turbo-petrol or diesel variant, loaded with feel-good features and added safety

