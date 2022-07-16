2022 Hyundai Venue E Variant Analysis: Does The Base-spec Variant Make Sense?
Published On Jul 16, 2022 09:15 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue
The facelifted Hyundai Venue’s base-spec trim gets a few basics right but it’s still quite a barebones offering
The facelifted Hyundai Venue is now available in five broad trims: E, S, S+/ S (O), SX, and SX (O). With the mid-life update, the sub-4m SUV’s entry-level E trim is now more expensive by almost half a lakh. Does it make sense to go for it?
Variant
1.2-litre MT
E MT
Rs 7.53 lakh
S MT
Rs 8.70 lakh
Difference
Rs 1.17 lakh
Why Consider The Venue E?
The base-spec E trim gets body-coloured door handles, two-tone cabin theme, manual AC, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Additional equipment can be included from the accessories list of the SUV. Only consider if you’re on a strict budget for the car and intend to accessorise it later on.
Here’s what all it offers:
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
Highlight features
Other features
Upgrade to S if you want
Why Skip The Venue E?
The base-spec Venue E is too bare-boned for us to recommend. While it does get manual AC and ISOFIX child seat mounts, it misses out on rear power windows, electronic stability control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. The second-from-base S trim offers more of the essentials for a lakh more. Also, if you like your car to have factory-fitted features, it’s better to avoid this trim.
Variant
Verdict
E
Skip for a lack of essential comforts
S
Consider it on a strict budget as it just about covers the basics
S+/S(O)
Consider for turbo-petrol or diesel engine options, but the premium for the petrol feels steep
SX
Consider with petrol engine for the premium features, skip for diesel
SX(O)
Go for it only if you want a top-spec turbo-petrol or diesel variant, loaded with feel-good features and added safety
