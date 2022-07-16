2022 Hyundai Venue E Variant Analysis: Does The Base-spec Variant Make Sense?

Published On Jul 16, 2022 09:15 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

The facelifted Hyundai Venue’s base-spec trim gets a few basics right but it’s still quite a barebones offering

The facelifted Hyundai Venue is now available in five broad trims: E, S, S+/ S (O), SX, and SX (O). With the mid-life update, the sub-4m SUV’s entry-level E trim is now more expensive by almost half a lakh. Does it make sense to go for it?

Variant 1.2-litre MT E MT Rs 7.53 lakh S MT Rs 8.70 lakh Difference Rs 1.17 lakh

Why Consider The Venue E?

The base-spec E trim gets body-coloured door handles, two-tone cabin theme, manual AC, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Additional equipment can be included from the accessories list of the SUV. Only consider if you’re on a strict budget for the car and intend to accessorise it later on.

Here’s what all it offers:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Halogen headlights

Chrome-studded front grille Two-tone cabin theme

Adjustable headrests (front) Front power windows

Manual AC N.A. Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors Other features Body-coloured door handles and bumpers

15-inch steel wheels with covers Fabric upholstery

Day/night IRVM Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Front USB charger (C-type) N.A. Central locking

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Upgrade to S if you want Automatic headlights

Roof rails

Shark fin antenna Digitised instrument cluster

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear AC vents Rear power windows

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Keyless entry (foldable key) 8-inch touchscreen system

4 speakers+2 tweeters Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Hill-assist control (HAC)

Why Skip The Venue E?

The base-spec Venue E is too bare-boned for us to recommend. While it does get manual AC and ISOFIX child seat mounts, it misses out on rear power windows, electronic stability control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. The second-from-base S trim offers more of the essentials for a lakh more. Also, if you like your car to have factory-fitted features, it’s better to avoid this trim.

Variant Verdict E Skip for a lack of essential comforts S Consider it on a strict budget as it just about covers the basics S+/S(O) Consider for turbo-petrol or diesel engine options, but the premium for the petrol feels steep SX Consider with petrol engine for the premium features, skip for diesel SX(O) Go for it only if you want a top-spec turbo-petrol or diesel variant, loaded with feel-good features and added safety

